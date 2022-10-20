Who would have thought that a simple sandbox video game would have gained such great success with its arrival? Developed by Mojang Studios, Minecraft became one of the most critically acclaimed games in the world because of the creative freedom it provides its players in-game. Making it not only “intuitively interesting” but also “contagiously fun” for the gaming enthusiasts who loved the “unparalleled scope for creativity” that it granted them to have “memorable experiences.” Thus, the Minecraft updates are most anticipated by its 140 million monthly active players, and the upcoming Minecraft 1.20 update is no different for its loyal gamers! So, the main question here is when will minecraft 1.20 come out?.

Even though it has not been long since Minecraft 1.19 graced the gamers with some “Wild Updates” (Allay, Mangrove trees, Swamps with frogs, and Ancient Cities etc.), the curious cats are now looking for intel on the Minecraft 1.20 updates that the stewards of the franchise teased them within the Minecraft Live.

Well, fear not! We have all the details you are looking for below, and all you have to find out about “When will Minecraft 1.20 come out” is to check them out.

When Will Minecraft 1.20 Come Out?

Minecraft 1.20 updates are expected to come out around 2023, as per the game developer Mojang during the Minecraft Live held on the 15th of October, 2022.

However, the exact release date has not been made public yet. Still, many speculate that the Minecraft 1.20 updates will be released in January 2023 if we consider its previous release patterns given below:

June 2022

November 2021

June 2021

June 2020

December 2019

Thus, if we leave out the long gap between the 2022 and 2021 updates because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a difference of approximately five or six months before each significant update.

So, considering the latest update (Minecraft 1.19) came out in June 2022, then the expected launch date for Minecraft 1.20 updates in January 2023 seems the most logical.

What Will Be The Name of Minecraft 1.20 Updates?

The game’s developers deemed it best not to disclose the name of “Minecraft 1.20” updates to evade any unrealistic expectations or assumptions from gaming enthusiasts.

They only shed light on the fact that the new updates will be centred around “self-expression, representation, and storytelling,” and that was it.

This was probably done in response to the mixed reactions they received from the players when Minecraft 1.19 updates were released – as many fans were expecting much ‘wilder stuff’ than just some trees, frogs and tadpoles etc., mainly because of its name: “Wild Updates.”

What Will Be In The Minecraft 1.20 Updates?

Per the feedback from the gamers, Mojang Studios decided to bring the mob “Sniffer” in the forthcoming Minecraft 1.20 updates in 2023.

Before the Minecraft Live event, the developers hosted a “Minecraft Mob Vote 2022,” and Sniffers won with more than 50% of the votes.

The said mob would enable the players to sniff out the seeds for rare and unique plants hidden in the underwater chest that would open up more opportunities for breeding grounds.

What Are The Minecraft 1.20 Updates Confirmed Features?

Even though much is yet to be revealed by the officials about the updates coming in 2023, the developers did confirm some features during Minecraft Live 2022:

New Skins:

Seven new default character skins have been added as part of the latest updates to bring natural diversity and racial representations to the game.

Previously restricted to only Steve and Alex, we will now have Makena, Efe, Noor, Kai, Ari, Sunny, and Zuri in the game.

These seven new characters will also appear in the upcoming official videos and trailers.

Hanging Signs:

Hanging signs will also be in the Minecraft 1.20 version, and the players can use any wood type they like to craft them and place them “beneath or on the side of blocks.”

Gaming enthusiasts can also put multiple signs under the signs if they want to, as they have the freedom to create the hanging signs however they please.

Bamboo Wood Set:

In another attempt to bring representation to the game, bamboo wood sets would also be made available to construct “bamboo builds” from like you can do it with other woods.

The players can use the new family of woods to “craft things like slabs and stairs” and “mosaic blocks which are perfect for flooring, and a lovely raft.”

Chiselled Bookshelf:

Want to read a book or “pen epic poems” when you are not busy building stuff but do not have a place to store them for safekeeping? Minecraft 1.20 presents you with the opportunity to have a chiselled bookshelf for yourself.

Craft the chiselled bookshelf and then use it to store your “quills and enchanted books,” etc., in them. Since the said bookshelf interacts with the Redstone components in the game, players can also make a secret chamber or doorway out of it.

Camel:

Are you feeling lonely? Do not worry! The “gentle giant” and your new friend “camel” is here to give you company. Not only that, like many mobs, you can also “tempt,” “breed,” and “saddle” it.

What Can We Expect From Minecraft 1.20?

Besides the few confirmed features, there is much more to come with Minecraft 1.20 updates that have not been revealed yet.

But many can already speculate what they can expect from the upcoming updates. For instance, there is a high chance that we might see the following biomes in the game:

Desert Biome

Savanna Biome

Birch Forest Biome

Moreover, some more new features might be in stock for us too in the 1.20 version:

Spectator Mode

Fixing Mob Spawning in Nether Portal

New Bedrock UI

Well, we will have to wait for its launch to know if we will be having them or not, but there is no denying that there is a high probability that developers might grace us with these features.

Minecraft 1.20 Release Date 2022:

Can you not wait till 2023? Minecraft 1.20 was released on Wednesday, 19th of October, in Java Snapshot and Bedrock Beta & Preview.

So, those who can not wait till its official launch can go to Java Snapshot and Bedrock Beta & Preview to get their hands on it.

Is Minecraft 1.20 Out or Not?

When will Minecraft 1.20 come out? Minecraft 1.20 updates will be officially released in the spring of 2023.

But, if you want to get your hands on it sooner, it is currently available at Java Snapshot and Bedrock Beta & Preview only.

I hope you got the answer to your question, “When Will Minecraft 1.20 come out?”