Do you want to know, “Is Rainbow Six Siege Crossplay or Not?” Well, you have arrived on the right platform, as down below are all the details that you need to know about it!

Who would have ever thought that a game which had a rough start (as it was bugged, glitched, hacked and whatnot) and was thought to be an utter failure with its very arrival in the year of 2015 would eventually become one of the greatest FPs titles with more than seventy million active players? Ubisoft developers have proved it that they could achieve a big turnabout by fixing the inherent problems in their game with a few updates and improvements: which not only included fixing glitches and stopping hacks but also bringing Rainbow Six Siege to gaming consoles that ultimately skyrocketed its popularity – leading fans to wonder that will the game also feature crossplay or not?

With the passage of time, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege won the hearts of the gaming enthusiasts with the ever-expanding experience that it happens to provide its players by being a part of the blacker-than-black elite counter-terrorism organization. Seeing that:

The tactical shooter video game not only puts emphasis on environmental destruction through its colorful cast of operators, complex and explosive gameplay, and dynamic maps.

But, it also gives limitless opportunities to the players to perfect their strategies by cooperating with one another in order to lead their teams to undefeatable victory (whether the gamers assume the role of the attacker or the defender in the game).

Making it even more crucial for the gaming enthusiasts to have the said game compatible with multi-operating systems to team up with their friends who use different gaming consoles! But, the main question here is Rainbow Six Siege Crossplay? Keep on reading to find that out.

Is Rainbow Siege Six Cross Platform Compatible?

Well, we happen to have both good news as well as bad for all the gaming enthusiasts in this regard:

The good news here is that, yes, Rainbow Six Siege is very much compatible with a cross-platform for game buddies who have different gaming systems than their own.

But, the bad news is that even though it supports crossplay and cross-progression between gaming consoles, there are certain limitations to it.

Considering the main fact that Rainbow Six Siege only supports crossplay in similar console families, for now, gamers can not compete with players on every other gaming platform but for a selective few. However, there is still room for more improvements as a tentative date of early 2022 was given to make the Rainbow Six Siege crossplay more flexible for players worldwide. However, since the developers are still working on its much-awaited update, the date has been delayed till the end of 2022.

What Crossplay is Available for Rainbow Six Siege?

Given below is the crossplay available for Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege:

Is Rainbow Six Siege Crossplay PC?

Seeing that Rainbow Six Siege supports crossplay or cross-platform within the same family, there can definitely be crossplay between PC and Steam, Epic Games, Google Stadia or Amazon Luna as long as they are on similar servers.

So, to put it in simple words, the answer to the question “Is Rainbow Six Siege Crossplay?” is yes! PC Players can enjoy crossplay with Stadia players to master the art of destruction and gadgetry in Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege.

Although, the same can not be said for the ones who you want to team up with or take down on any of the other consoles (PlayStation or Xbox) if you are either playing on PC, Google Stadia, Steam, Epic Games or Amazon Luna.

Is Rainbow Six Siege Crossplay between PS4 / PS5 and Xbox?

Do you want to face intense close-quarters combat, tactical decision-making, high lethality and explosive action with your gamer friends who are either on PlayStation 4 / PlayStation 5 or Xbox? Well, luckily for you all, there is soon going to be Rainbow Six Siege crossplay between PS4 / PS5 and Xbox One or Xbox series that will allow you to do just that by the end of this very year – 2022.

So, if one player happens to be playing on Xbox while the other one is on PlayStation 4 / 5, then the two (meaning PS4 and PS5 players and Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S players) will be able to play together to neutralize global threats on Rainbow Six Siege.

Many speculate that it is expected to drop as a part of Y7S4, but we can not say for sure whether it is confirmed or not, but seeing that both Sony and Microsoft console families already have cross-generational lobbies, then crossplay between the two will be available as soon as the year ends.

But, for now, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 players can only compete together between generations as well as Xbox consoles who can just play within the same family.

Is Rainbow Six Siege Crossplay on Mobile:

Since the arrival of the Rainbow Six Siege game on mobile phones, there have been rumors circulating around the internet concerning whether it will support crossplay or not! But, at present, it does not seems likely that it will be the case:

First and foremost, Ubisoft has not confirmed these rumors nor deemed it important to address that there might even be a slight possibility of Rainbow Six Siege Crossplay on mobile.

Other than that, the mobile version of the game has limited access to operators and maps – so it does not promise the same fierce firefights experience as it does on the original.

Thus, there is no chance for Rainbow Six Siege Crossplay on mobile phones as of now and nor does there seem to be any chance in the future.

How to turn off Crossplay in Rainbow Six Siege?

If you do not wish to play games with anyone on a different gaming system than your own, then you can easily turn off the crossplay option by going into the game’s setting – but it will more or less make it hard for you to find games matches.

All you have to do to turn “crossplay” off is to:

Open Rainbow Six Siege and directly access the setting menu by clicking the ‘cog wheels’ on the top-right side of your device.

Head towards the “General” section before scrolling down to look for the “Crossplay Matchmaking” option.

When you find it, turn it off and then move to “Crossplay Communication” and turn it off too.

Rainbow Six Siege Cross-Progression:

On June 12, Ubisoft unveiled during Ubisoft Forward that there are going to be some big improvements coming to Rainbow Six Siege and to our much surprise, they also shed light on the fact that cross-progressions will also make its debut at the end of 2022.

Which, more or less, means that we can crossplay with players from other platforms with it being completely free of charge, but it will only work if we are linked on the Ubisoft website (though your rank will not be transferred).

Is Rainbow Six Siege Crossplay or Not?

Is Rainbow Six Siege Crossplay or not? Well, yes! It is compatible for the cross-platform but for only the consoles within the same family for now.

Hope you got your answer to the question “Is Rainbow Six Siege Crossplay or not”.

