Crash Bandicoot 4 Teased for Game Awards, May Release This Month?!

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, developed as a platform game, made its ground-breaking debut in 2020, “receiving favourable reviews” from critics worldwide. So, it does not come as a surprise that all the gaming enthusiasts wanted it to be made available on almost every gaming console, and the franchise fulfilled their wish. Seeing its ever-growing popularity, the stewards of the franchise allowed the game to be released on PlayStations Xbox to Nintendo Switch and Microsoft Windows with time. The list of surprises does not end just yet, as the publisher seems to tease some more good news that is coming our way – the upcoming “Steam” release and new Crash Bandicoot game announcement!

Do I have your attention now? Well, curious cats, we have all the information you are looking for right below, and all you have to do now is check them out!

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is Heading to Steam – What is its Release Date?

Yes, it is indeed real, folks! Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is finally heading to Steam for its anticipated release on October 18, 2022.

However, what knocked the gamer’s socks out was the great news about the said release date and how it was announced in such an unconventional yet creative fashion.

Activision Blizzard, the publisher of Crash Bandicoot, pulls a tremendous promotional stunt to spread the exciting details about the upcoming release:

He happens to send special Crash-themed pizza boxes with some extra goodies inside to numerous influencers and press people (from “Aku Aku’s Steam-In Pizza Shack”).

However, little did we know that those boxes had with them some ‘not so cryptic’ messages that were left there to indicate what we should be expecting from the franchise in the near future.

As revealed by the YouTube creator and Twitch streamer CanadianGuyEh (who, like others, received the same pizza package) in his video on his YouTube channel,

Notably, there happens to be a message hidden in the disguise of the ‘list of items which is “The Steam part” that is “on the nose,” with the label reading:

“Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time Is Coming To Steam October 18”

The influencer also confirms that it is an official package from the publisher, and there is no doubt that the thriving game is debuting on Steam.

Before that, “Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time” originally made its debut for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 2, 2020.

Which was later followed by its release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, Nintendo Switch, and Microsoft Windows on March 12, 2021.

So, gear up for its transition from being Battle.net exclusive for PC only to making its grand entrance at Valve’s storefront this month.

New Crash Game “Wumpa League” Announcement for The Game Awards?

In Canadian Guy Eh unboxing video, we not only got to know about its launch on Steam but also saw that there was another message on the pizza box from Aku Aku’s Steam-In Pizza Shack, written in bold red letters that reads:

“Hungry for more? Try our new Wumpa pizza for $12.08!”

Taking note of the fact that the price stated for “Wumpa Pizza” is the date (if you read in American date format) set for “The Game Awards,” which are going to be held on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

This, more or less, means that it is very likely that we will get the first look at the heavily rumoured party game called “Wumpa League / Wumpa pizza” at the annual show in December.

Seeing that “The Game Awards” always have great surprises for gaming enthusiasts worldwide, it would not be a surprise that the four-brawler game will be making its debut there too.

Besides that,

Fans have also been speculating about a new Crash Bandicoot game for quite some time now – several years, to be precise.

The developer, “Toys for Bob,” has been teasing a new game since the beginning of the year, which was referred to as Wumpa League by all the genius detectives, aka fans of Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time.

So, if the nature of the game (which will be revealed during the annual show) aligns with the fan’s assumptions, then the credit goes to them for guessing right on the mark.

Even the Youtube creator and Twitch streamer shed light on the fact that this is most definitely the case as it is a “super believable theory” and thus:

“… based on speculative fan theory, based on [his] own thoughts, based on nothing else, other inspiration from any official source or any affiliations whatsoever, [he] believes Wumpa League will be at The Game Awards.” He also claims that the most awaited and talked about game has been under development “since, at minimum, 2019.”

Now, we must stay tuned and wait for the grand reveal in the coming months!

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time Steam Release Date and New Crash Game Announcement:

Activision unveiled through his promotional pizza boxes from Aku Aku’s Steam-In Pizza Shack that “Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time” is arriving on Steam on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 – with some extra goodies as gifts to influencers in celebration of the news (Crash 4 mouse pad, a portable speaker, an Aku Aku’s Steam-in pizza shack t-shirt as well as a multi-functional charging cable.)

Besides that, they also teased us with the announcement of the long-rumoured game “Wumpa League,” which will be launched at The Game Awards on Thursday, December 8, 2022.