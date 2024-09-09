43 Best Photos Of Paris Paralympics

The 2024 Paris Paralympics began on August 28, 2024, with a magnificent opening ceremony. The events started on August 29 and continued until September 8, 2024. Here are some of the best pictures from the magical evening of the opening ceremony, along with a few fantastic photos from the daily events so far.

Paris Paralympics 2024 Opening Ceremony- Cab Decorated With Phryges

The opening ceremony began with the arrival of a cab decorated with hundreds of Phryges, the official mascot of the Paralympics and Olympics. The cab was driven by French para swimmer Théo Curin at the Champs-Élysées, and was a homage to the popular French show “Théo Le Taxi.” (Naomi Baker/Getty Images) (nbcolympics)

Paralympic Cauldron

On August 28, 2024 at the opening ceremony of the Paris Paralympics, the Paralympic cauldron, a metallic giant balloon, was lit by five French athletes. (Naomi Baker/Getty Images) (olympics)

French Athletes’ Torchbearers

The five French athletes’ torchbearers hold the Paralympic flame in front of the large Paralympic cauldron. [Franck Fife/AFP] (Aljazeera)

Alpha Jets From The Patrouille De France

Alpha Jets from the Patrouille de France gave a spectacular colorful performance at the 2024 Paralympics’ Opening Ceremony as it released smoke in the color of the French flag. They jets flew over the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris as the delegations arrived. (picture alliance / ASSOCIATED PRESS) (apnews)

Christine and the Queens Perform

Christine and the Queens kickstarted the festivities with their rocking performance as the Paralympians joined them. (Marco Mantovani/Getty) (people)

Phryges Perform

The Phryges- the cute red Paralympics and Olympics mascots, performed in front of Obelisque de Louxor. (GONZALO FUENTES/POOL/AFP via Getty) (aol)

Flag Bearers of Team United States

Team USA was led by basketball athlete Steve Serio and volleyball star Nicky Nieves, who carried the American flag, down the Champs-Elysées to the Place de la Concorde, where breakdancing and other events were held. (Elsa/Getty) (people)

Opening Ceremony Concludes With Fireworks

The opening ceremony ended with a magnificent fireworks display at the Place de la Concorde with the Obelisque de Louxor in view, with “Je t’aime moi non plus” played at the end to conclude the event. (Picture by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) (olympics)

Olivia Newman-Baronius

Olivia Newman-Baronius, a British Paralympic swimmer, competes during the women’s 100m butterfly in the S14 category during the heats at Paris La Defense Arena. She won a gold medal in mixed 4×100m freestyle relay S14. (Adam Pretty/Getty Images) (theguardian)

Jayci Simon and Miles Krajewski

USA’s Jayci Simon and Miles Krajewski in action during the badminton mixed doubles SH6 event. The duo went on to win a silver medal, the first ever for the United States and the Pan American region in the Paralympics. (Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images) (theguardian)

Jackie Chan

Actor Jackie Chan, who carried the event’s iconic flame in Paris before the opening ceremony on Aug 28, addressed the crowd at the Grand Palais on day one (Aug 29) before the first Taekwondo bouts. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images) (theguardian)

Daniela Carolina Munévar Flórez

Daniela Carolina Munévar Flórez, a Colombian Paralympic cyclist competing in the women’s C1-3 3,000m individual pursuit race. (Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters) (theguardian)

USA Vs Germany Wheelchair Basketball

USA and Germany players in action during the women’s wheelchair basketball held at the Bercy Arena in Paris. Team USA went on to win the game, disappointing Germany. (François-Xavier Marit/AFP/Getty Images) (theguardian)

Leomon Moreno Da Silva Saving Goalball

Here’s how Leomon Moreno Da Silva from Brazil dived to save the men’s goalball against USA. (Adrian Dennis for OIS/IOC HANDOUT/EPA) (theguardian)

Ken Swagumilang

Indonesia’s Ken Swagumilang is seen in action during the Men’s Individual Compound Open 1/16 Elimination. (Thomas Mukoya/Reuters) (theguardian)

Franyeli Vargas

Franyeli Vargas from Team Venezuela competes in the women’s long jump T11 final event. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) (theguardian)

Ewoud Vromant Celebrating Victory

Ewoud Vromant, a Belgian road and track cyclist, celebrated after winning a silver medal in the Men’s C2 3000m Individual Pursuit Final at Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome. Ewoud also went on to win another silver medal in Road time trial C2. (Michael Steele/Getty Images) (olympics)

USA vs Netherlands

USA’s Trevon Jenifer competes for the ball, during the Men’s Preliminary Round Group B match between Team United States and Team Netherlands. The match happened on day 3 (August 31, 2024) at Paris La Defense Arena in Nanterre, France. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images) (olympics)

China’s Weicong Liang & Zhangyu Li At Medal Ceremony

During the medal ceremony, Weicong Liang, who won a silver medal, and Zhangyu Li, who won a gold medal in the Men’s C1-3 1000m Time Trial Final for China, are seen celebrating their victory at Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome on August 31. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images) (Olympics)

Elbek Sultonov Celebrates His Victory

Uzbekistan’s Elbek Sultonov celebrating his victory during the medal ceremony. He won a gold medal during the Men’s Shot Put – F12 Final at Stade de France on August 31, 2024. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images) (Olympics)

France’s Dorian & Brazil’s Lauro Celebrate Setting New Record Time

On Day 3, Dorian Foulon from France and Lauro Cesar Mouro Chaman from Brazil were seen celebrating after setting a new record time of 4:13.934 in the Men’s C5 40000m Individual Pursuit Qualifying at Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome, Paris. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images) (Olympics)

Italy’s Alessandro Proposes His Girlfriend

While sports continued at the Paris Paralympics 2024, what grabbed attention and captured the hearts of audiences was the unique proposal by Italy’s Alessandro Ossola to his girlfriend after he finished the men’s 100 m. T63. This cute moment not only surprised and impressed his girlfriend, but also left the viewers captivated by the beautiful couple. (Photo: AP/Christophe Ena) (outlook)

Eiffel Tower Stadium View

This view of blind soccer match- a Preliminary Round Group A – Match 4, between France and China at the Eiffel Tower Stadium is spectacular. (AP/Emilio Morenatti) (outlook)

Brazil’s Raimundo Shoots At The Goal

During the men’s blind soccer match Brazil’s Raimundo Nonato Alves Mendes shoots at the goal. (REUTERS/Maria Abranches)

Algeria’s Lynda In Action

Algeria’s Lynda Hamri competes in Women’s Long Jump – T12 Final at Stade de France, and went on to win a bronze medal. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) (Olympics)

Australia’s Ahmed Kelly In Action

Australia’s Ahmed Kelly competed in the Men’s 150m Individual Medley – SM3 at Paris La Defense Arena and won a silver medal in the final. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images) (Olympics)

Wheelchair Basketball Match

During the wheelchair basketball match between France and Britain, France’s Alexis Ramonet suffered a fall. (REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins) (REUTERS)

Brazil’s Rodrigo

Brazil’s Rodrigo Parreira da Silva competes during the T36 men’s long jump final, showcasing his brilliant skills in the event. (REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes) (REUTERS)

Hunter, Sherman & Felix In Action

The United States’ Hunter Woodhall, Costa Rica’s Sherman Isidro Guity, and Germany’s Felix Streng of Germany competing in the men’s 100m T64 final. Sherman went on to win a gold medal, while Felix won a bronze medal. (REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq) (REUTERS)

Candid Moment

In this candid picture, four athletes share a moment and prepare before the event, with a bridge and the iconic Eiffel Tower in the view. (REUTERS/Christian Hartmann)

Hailey Danz

Hailey Danz, who won a gold medal in the Women’s individual PTS2, was seen celebrating her victory. (REUTERS/Christian Hartmann) (REUTERS)

China’s Xingchuan Luo Leading The Race

During heat 2 of the men’s 1500m, China’s Xingchuan Luo is seen leading the race. (REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq) (REUTERS)

Men’s Wheelchair Basketball Quarterfinal Match

During the men’s wheelchair basketball quarterfinal match at Bercy Arena, United States’ John Boie of the United States reacts on the floor. USA won against Team France securing their place in the semifinals. The final score was USA:FRA 82:47. ( REUTERS/Umit Bektas) (Reuters)

Ezra Frech

Ezra Frech, representing the United States, competed in the men’s T63 high jump final held in Saint-Denis. Ezra went on to win two gold medals one in the men’s 100m T63 and another in the men’s high jump T63. (REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins) (Reuters)

Amazing Sunset View Over Eiffel Tower

An amazing view of sunset over the Eiffel Tower was captured during the men’s blind football match between France and Turkey. (Tom Jenkins/The Guardian) (theguardian)

Kiara Rodriguez Celebrates Victory

Kiara Rodriguez from Ecuadorian, who won a gold medal in the Women’s 100m T47 was seen celebrating her victory. (Zac Goodwin/PA) (theguardian)

Olivia Chambers In Action

Olivia Chambers, representing the United States, in action during the women’s SM13 200m individual medley final. She went on to win a gold medal in the women’s 400m freestyle S13, and two silver medals- one in the women’s 100m breaststroke SB13 and another in 200m medley SM13. (Adam Pretty/Getty Images) (theguardian)

Samantha Kinghorn Is All Smiles

Samantha Kinghorn, representing Great Britain, is all smiles as she wins a silver medal in the women’s T54 1500m final. (Zac Goodwin/PA) (theguardian)

Britain’s Sophie Wells Kisses Her Horse

Britain’s Sophie Wells celebrates during her victory ceremony. The Equestrian individual Grade V event’s bronze medalist kisses her horse Ljt Egebjerggards Samoa. (Maja Smiejkowska/Reuters) (theguardian)

Poland’s Patryk In Action

Poland’s Patryk Chojnowski competed in the men’s singles MS10 match against Lian Hao of China and went on to win a gold medal. (Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters) (theguardian)

Alexa Leary

Alexa Leary, representing Australia in action. She set a record time during the women’s 100m freestyle S9 heats and went on to win a gold medal. (Adam Pretty/Getty Images) (theguardian)

Italy’s Beatrice Maria Vio Grandis

Beatrice Maria Vio Grandis from Italy reacts during the women’s foil category B bronze medal bout against South Korea’s Cho Eun Hye. Beatrice went on to win two bronze medals in wheelchair fencing one in Women’s foil B and another in women’s team foil. (REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins) (Reuters)

Emma Lund Celebrates Victory

Emma Lund from Denmark, who won a bronze medal in the women’s road time trial T1-2 in Clichy-sous-Bois, is seen celebrating her victory in the podium. (REUTERS/Maria Abranches) (Reuters)