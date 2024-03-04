Call of Duty Warzone Mobile Set for Global Release on March 2024

With the official release date announced and the trailer out, one of the top Mobile games, Call of Duty Warzone Mobile, is in full action! In just a few days, we’ll encounter gaming excellence on our smartphones. Below, we have compiled everything you need to know about it, from its release date to its other aspects. So, continue reading more about the mobile version!

Warzone Mobile has been available in selected territories via limited release, so we know a bit about its performance. The reviews reflect Activision’s hard work. The team has worked earnestly to give mobile players an equally engaging and flawless gaming experience. So you don’t need to worry about it.

Activision has finally lifted the curtain; Call of Duty Warzone Mobile will debut in all its glory on March 21st, 2024. The publisher has promised to gift the fans with the game in spring.

The debut will be exactly two years after it was first announced! Warzone Mobile will have shared progressions with console and PC versions, which means it will offer Battle Pass progress with Modern Warfare III and Call of Duty Warzone. Through this unique feature, you’ll get the chance to switch between the three versions conveniently.

Hence, the XP you’ll earn in Warzone Mobile will also become a part of the other two versions. This applies to weapon leveling as well. The cosmetics and equipment will be available throughout as well. However, there might be a few exceptions in cases of bundles.

More Information About Call of Duty Warzone Mobile Ahead Of Its Launch

Following its debut, the two royale maps in the game include the original Warzone locale Verdansk and Rebirth Island. Aside from these two, the players will have access to Multiplayer maps, which include Shipment and Shoot House.

The first map can support 120 members across iOS and Android. And if you get eliminated, you will have a chance to rejoin, given that you win a duel in the gulag.

Rebirth Island map can only host 48 members. And in this case, if you get eliminated, you’ll respawn if your team member is alive.

Warzone Mobile Is Bringing A Lot To The Table

Activision confirmed that over 45 million gamers have tuned in for the game! So, make sure that you have already pre-registered for it.

The game is a whole package. And the best part about it is that it’s completely customizable, which means you can alter the settings according to your preferences. An example is moving controller inputs on the screen as you wish. The game’s interface has been designed considering players’ needs. The graphics aspect will also be under your control.

It has taken transparency between players to an entirely different level. In cases when you get eliminated, you’ll still be able to hear the last few words through the death chat feature. Warzone Mobile allows you to maintain a friends list and play with whoever you want to. The proximity voice chat will give you a more realistic feel while playing the game.

Gamers will encounter several occasions where they must either level up a weapon or improve their stats. In this scenario, shorter multiplayer rounds will save the day. Without putting in extra work, you’ll still be able to get the desired result.

Watch the Call of Duty Warzone Mobile launch date reveal trailer here:

This ends our coverage of Call of Duty Warzone Mobile. Rest assured, we will try our best to update this site in case of any new information. So, remember to bookmark this page!