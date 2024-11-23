43 Minecraft Things To Do If You’re Getting Bored

Minecraft is a top-rated game around the world which gives the players endless amount of opportunities. However, if you have been playing this game for a very long time, there is a possibility that it might become less exciting. So, in this article, we will tell you 43 Minecraft things, that a player can do if he feels bored. From making structures and exploring new dimensions, these things will ensure that a player never runs out of fun.

Participate in the PvP Battles

If you are one of those gamers who like to engage in combat and thrilling games, then participating in the PVP battles is a great option if you are getting bored in Minecraft. Pvp means player versus player battles in which players fight with each other in the multiplayer mode of the game. It can be played in teams or players can engage in one one-on-one fight with each other. However, participating in these types of battles requires a proper amount of skills. Also, for the PVP battles, the gamer needs to have a kid-friendly server.

If You Are Bored, You Can Build Something Unique

As we all know, Minecraft is a sandbox game in which the players explore a 3D world where they discover and find raw materials. From these materials, the players can make and craft tools and items, buildings and highways, and many more things. But if you are someone who has been playing this game for a long time and is getting bored, you should try making unique things in the game. By creating a statue, army, and parkour course your boredom can be cured.

Try Playing the Game in Different Modes

Another thing a player can do if he gets bored while playing Minecraft is to play the game in different modes. Minecraft is a game that has a huge array of modes that gamers can experiment with. Different modes in the game let the players add new features, creatures, and items in the game. In addition, they also let you add advanced technologies and gadgets to the game along with several magical elements. Hardcore, Ultra Hardcore, and Nomadic are the various modes present in the game.

Explore the Underwater Scenario

The underwater scenario in Minecraft is one of the most exciting ways through which players can make their experience fun. The player can dive into their survival world to defeat the present challenges, find the ruins, and search for a pirate ship. Through all these ways, the players can cure their boredom and make their gaming experience more thrilling.

Let the Creator Inside You Come Out

Minecraft is a game that brings out the creative side of the gamer. So, next time when you are playing the game and are getting bored, try doing something creative in it. The player can build a roller coaster, a ship, pixel art, or a spooky dungeon so that they don’t get bored. In addition to this, the player can create famous landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower, the Great Wall of China, or the Roman Colosseum. Though it will take some serious materials, but it would be really exciting for the gamer.

Personalize Your Experience By Customising the Game

The next thing that can be done if a gamer is getting bored while playing Minecraft is that they can customize the sandbox game. A player can modify, manipulate, and code the game as per their preferences to personalize their gaming experience.

Collect One Of Every Block If You Are Bored

Minecraft is a popular game that has over 1000 blocks along with their variations present in it. Some of the blocks in the sandbox game are very easy to obtain however, some blocks like dragon eggs and sponges are very difficult to obtain. If you are getting bored, you can try collecting all the blocks, from the easy ones to the difficult ones, and build a museum or building to display the collection. The player will not get bored by doing this because while searching for the blocks they will have to look into every biome, underground space, and dimensions.

Create Lore For The Minecraft World

Without a good and exciting lore, a game is nothing. Minecraft is one of those games which doesn’t have much lore because in the game, there are hints given at several moments but it is mostly up to the player to fill all the gaps. If you are getting bored in the game, you can build your own immersive world where you can invent your own lore and create structures and buildings that fit your imagination and story. Therefore, it is up to the player in which direction they decide to go, but if they do more work in building the lore, the Minecraft world will become more deep and exciting.

You Can Also Design A Fireworks Show

A fireworks show is something that has the power to catch everyone’s personalize. In Minecraft, a player can design a fireworks show if he is getting bored.

Players Can Also Sign Themselves Up For A Minecraft Course

In Minecraft, many players can get bored when they feel they are not getting challenged. However, a player after signing up for a Minecraft course, can learn programming and coding through which they can create their own mods and develop their own technical and creative skills. Through this, players can also customize the game so that they feel more challenged.

Consider Creating An Underwater Base

By creating and building an underwater base in Minecraft, players can challenge themselves and feel less bored. To do this, a player needs to find a perfect location in the ocean and start building it downwards. Before actually starting the base’s work, the player needs to create a rough layout as to how many air pockets, storage areas, and windows will it have. In addition to this, the player will need to ensure that the underwater base remains watertight. To keep the water out from the base, a player can use prismarine or glass to build the windows. This material will keep the water out while letting the light come in.

You Can Build A Treehouse In Minecraft

In Minecraft, creating a treehouse is an exciting experience that every player should experience. You can do this activity in teams or individually. The first thing in building a treehouse is to choose a safe spot so that you are not overwhelmed with monsters. If you are someone who likes to spawn in a jungle or pine forest, then a great way to protect yourself is by building small platforms on the trees. By using a ladder, these platforms can be reached by the player. Because the treehouses are above the ground, it will not be easy for the mobs to knock the players down.

Building A Sky Castle Is Also A Good Idea

In order to build a castle in the sky, the player needs to find a high location in Minecraft. Just like you make a rough layout for your underwater base, you need to pre-plan the layout of your sky castle with regard to its rooms, windows, and defensive structures. Further, make sure that while building your sky castle, you use blocks made up of stone or obsidian so that the castle has a strong foundation and doesn’t collapse.

Exploring Redstone Mechanics And Mastering Them Can Cure Boredom

In Minecraft, Redstone is an analog to electricity. There are a variety of blocks in the game that have the ability to create a redstone signal or perform different actions when provided with a Redstone signal. By using the Redstone mechanics, the player can create lights, and doors, and can also build machines that lift heavy stones, move water and raise high bridges. In addition, Redstone can be used to automate a Minecraft farm and create an elevator system.

Trap Mechanics Can Be Created With The Use of Redstone

One of the most exciting and thrilling things that can be done in Minecraft if you are getting bored is to create trap mechanics using Redstone. By using the redstone mechanisms, players can catch and kill their rivals as well as competitors. Also, trap mechanics are helpful in protecting your buildings and structures from unwanted visitors and make the game more challenging.

You Can Create Customised Maps

Custom-made maps in Minecraft will provide you with endless possibilities where you will experience fun and adventure. By customizing your own maps, a player will be able to design their own unique Minecraft world. To create a custom map in Minecraft, you can use map editors such as Block Topograph. It is a free world editor and viewer for mobile devices. This tool allows the players to see their world in greater detail including the location of their mobs, and villages. WorldPainter and Minecraft Mapmaker are some other map editing applications.

In The Survival Mode, You Can Explore New Areas

Now, if you are playing Minecraft in survival mode, you can make it interesting by exploring the new areas. As we know the game world is vast, there are always new places to explore no matter from how long you are playing the sandbox game. If a player is getting bored, they can enter uncharted territory, look for hidden caves, and even check the depth of the oceans. By doing this, the game will lead you towards new challenges and adventures.

Build An Ultimate and Powerful Set Of Armour

In Minecraft, there are a lot of tough battles such as the Wither, and Ether Dragon that have a ton of mobs including the Bogged Skeleton and the new Breeze. Therefore, to fight from all of these the player needs the best set of armour to protect themselves from dying. The best base layer of armour in Minecraft is Netherite which can be created from the Ancient Debris. Along with this, the players will also need the perfect enchantments such as Thorns, Protection, Unbreaking, and Mending. All of these will ensure that your armour doesn’t break down while fighting.

Consider Building Something From The Real World

Another thing that can make your Minecraft experience fun and thrilling is building something from the real world. Players can try constructing famous monuments and well-known structures from their daily lives so that they can feel more connected to the game.

You Can Also Play Other Games By Keeping Minecraft In The Back

If you are feeling a little boredom while playing Minecraft, just try playing other games but keep the sandbox game in the back of your mind. By this, you can look for inspiration on what to build in the game next. If you like spaced-themed builds and want to create something similar in Minecraft, you can play Mass Effect and Halo. Assassin’s Creed or Red Dead Redemption are good ideas if you want to travel back in time. In addition to this, the players can draw inspiration from movies, shows, and books.

Try Defending Villages If You Are Bored

Protecting villages in Minecraft can be a thrilling experience because it involves fighting with an array of mobs. Players can protect the villages by setting traps and using iron golems and moats. By setting traps outside the perimeter of the village and using iron golems, a player can prevent an in-game raid. Also, a moat filled with water or lava can be used for a village’s protection. Further, when a player successfully protects a village from raid, they earn a hero of the village status effect.

Obtain A Diamond Sword In Minecraft

In Minecraft, to obtain a diamond sword, a player has to follow these steps:-

Open the crafting table so that you can access the crafting grid

2. Now place 1 diamond in the middle box of the 1st row and another in the middle box of the 2nd row

3. After this, place a stick in the middle box of the 3rd row

4. To the right, the diamond sword will appear, which you can now move in the inventory section.

If you do not want to create a diamond sword, you can also purchase it from the official Minecraft shop.

You Can Also Play The Older Versions

If you are a Minecraft lover and have been playing the game for a very long time, you might feel a little boredom at some point. So, to cure this, a player can also check out the older versions of the game such as pre-classic, indev, alpha, beta, infdev, and many more.

Try Out Unmanned Mining

The next thing that can cure your boredom in Minecraft is unmanned or automated mining. This can be done in the Create Mod by using a tunnel bore or an automatic mining machine. To use a tunnel bore, a player can equip his wrench and scroll down to lock its rotation, then place the car contraption, and flick the lever in order to start the machine and set it in motion. For the automatic mining machine, put the Minecraft furnace over the machine, flip the lever, and add fuel to the machine so that it can start mining.

Consider Collecting Every Type Of Wolf

In Minecraft, the feature of wolves was eagerly awaited by its fans and it was introduced in the 1.21 update. Just like cats and dogs, wolves have many breeds in the game. Rusty wolf in the jungle biome, pale wolf in the taiga biome, black wolf in old growth pine taiga biome, spotted wold in the savannah biome, snowy wolf in snowy plains, striped wolf in a badland, woods wolf in the forest biome, a chestnut wolf in the spruce biome and ashen wolf in snowy taiga. These are the 9 types of wolves found in the game.

Try Taking Part In Trial Chambers

Combat-based tests in Minecraft were highly requested by many game enthusiasts and this came in the game as Trial Chambers. In this, a player has to fight his enemies and will be rewarded with a trail key which will open vaults that have many awards and prizes. The prizes include diamonds, emeralds, and enchanted books which are only found in the Trial Chambers. If a player wins in these chambers, the difficulty of his enemies might increase.

Creating An Art Gallery Is A Good Idea

If you are someone who is looking to do something adventurous in Minecraft, then you should definitely try collecting each variation of an item. Players can collect paintings and building blocks so that they can create an art gallery which will add an immersion to their world. In the game, there are a total of 25 paintings, so it will take some time and effort to collect them all.

Search For Ancient Debris and Create The Netherite Gear

Obtaining a powerful gear in Minecraft is one of the difficult tasks but when you get one, it is ultimately rewarding. If a player is feeling bored, then they can head to the Nether and start finding the Ancient Debris to create a Netherite Gear. However, in order to do this, they first need to find a diamond gear and then upgrade their diamond set into the Netherite set. While the players are in the Nether, they should also look for gold because Netherite ingots also require gold ingots.

Build A Sports Area

In Minecraft, there is no real way to play any sport such as soccer, basketball, and football but building a sports arena will look aesthetic. In the real world, many big cities have a sports arena so creating one in the Minecraft City would also be a good idea. To build one, a player will need many building blocks and a lot of time.

Trade With Villagers In Order To Get Rich

Emeralds is the currency of Minecraft and the easiest way to get it in the game is to trade with the villagers. Every villager in the game has a different type of job and due to this, they will have a different item to trade with. By doing this, the player will get rich in no time and can subsequently buy all the items as per his wish in the game from the game’s official store.

Build Auto-Farms By Using Lots Of Redstone

When you reach a certain point in the game, there is a need to automate some of your farms in Minecraft. This means that the crops of the players will be harvested automatically ensuring that there is no shortage of the supplies. One of the easiest farms to create in the game is the wheat farm in which the player can use the Farmer Villagers to automate it. They will harvest the crops on their own and also dispose of the unwanted seeds. Building an auto-farm is a great way to cure your boredom in the game.

Create Banners By Using a Loom And Some Wool

Players can also create unique banners in Minecraft to cure their boredom. They can create different designs or even flags of different countries to represent their nationality. In order to make a banner, a player will need to collect some sticks, loom, and wool. After gathering all the materials, the player can use the crafting table to make the banner. If they do not have a crafting table, they can gather 3 blocks of wood and make a wooden plank.

Try Your Hands On the Experimental Features

Experimental features in Minecraft are some exclusive features that allow gamers to experience new things in the game before they are officially introduced. By going into the settings of the retail version, this feature can be enabled. When the players enable this feature, they can preview the upcoming things in the game such as Armadillo, Trail Chambers, The Breeze, and New Copper Blocks. By doing this, players can get a hold of these features until their official release.

Be A Part Of A Raid Against The Enemies

By killing the Raid Captain of a Pillager Outpost, a raid can be activated, through which a player can get awesome loot. This will give the player the Bad Omen Effect when they enter a village, which in turn starts a massive raid. In this, players will need to defeat their enemies and win emeralds, totems of undying, and many other expensive items. However, before doing this, just make sure to select a village carefully because it involves serious damage.

Look For Armour Trims And Pottery Sherds

In Minecraft, archeology has arrived and it can be used to cure your boredom. Players can use the brush tool to find some secret items the sand or gravel. Also, some items including the pottery sherds and armor trims can be found in different structures such as Trail Ruins. These are mud and terracotta structures which represent vintage and old villages.

Build A Beacon By Defeating The Big Boss Wither

The most powerful being in Minecraft is The Wither, which is created by using Soul Sand and Wither Skulls. However, when you defeat him, the reward is something that cannot be imagined. The Wither drops the Nether Star which is one of the essential components for creating the Beacon. The Beacon sends a beam of light up to the sky which helps in locating the base. That is not all, it also gives the player an increased mining speed, strength, regeneration, and resistance. You

Find Treasure By Using A Buried Treasure Map

Acquiring a Treasure Map in Minecraft is one of the difficult tasks but when you get one, there are some awesome loots. These maps can only be found in Ocean Ruins or Shipwrecks. Now, when the player finds a treasure map, they can have access of a loot that contains a conduit. This item helps the player to breathe when he is underwater.

Try Finding Generated Structures

Another thing a player can do to cure his boredom is to find generated structures. There are many generated structures in the game, so it is better that you prepare a checklist beforehand. One of these is a Woodland Mansion, which is a massive dungeon that contains awesome loot in it. In the other dimensions, players can also find Bastion Remnants and Nether Fortresses.

Build A House In A Different Dimension

Now, if players are getting bored of living in the same place for a very long time, they can build a house in a different dimension. They can try building a house in the Nether or even travel to the end dimension. However, when you opt to build a house in these dimensions, make sure you don’t sleep in a bed in the End dimension or the Nether. This is because it can lead to a violent explosion which can destroy everything.

Try Looking For The Warden And Ancient Cities

The Warden was finally introduced in the Minecraft world in the 1.19 update and it is very challenging to deal with this mob. This mob is more dangerous than the Wither, so players have a real threat to deal with once again even if they have won the battle against the big boss. Further, this update has also added deep dark biomes and ancient cities. Therefore, if a player gets bored, he can try finding these structures because it will be fun and challenging.

Look For Axolotls

In Minecraft’s 1.17 update, Axolotls were first introduced but in this update, they could only spawn anywhere in the dark waters. However, in the 1.18 update, Axolotls could now spawn freely in the lush cave biomes in water. They also come in many different color variations and help the players in fighting the Elder Guardians. In this update, they eat tropical fishes and this is one of their main requirements for breeding.

Try Finding the Rare Things In Minecraft

If you get bored while playing the game, you can find powerful and rare items to make it more interesting. However, these items are not easy to obtain such as the Elytra. It is one of the items that requires the player to defeat Ender Dragon and search the End Islands for an End City with a ship. Another rare item is the Totem of Undying which can be looted off from the Evokers. When a player gets this rare item, it saves them from a certain type of death.

Try Completing Various Achievements

In Minecraft, achievements are some of the biggest milestones that the players can reach while playing the game. From obtaining the full set of the Netherite Armour to using the Diamond Hoe until the very end, there are a lot of exciting achievements that players can attempt.