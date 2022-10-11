All you need to know is whether it Is Scorn on Game Pass!

Teasing the game enthusiasts with the introduction of an atmospheric first-person horror adventure game back in the year 2014, Ebb Software finally decided to give the fans what they had wanted for so long; the new play “Scorn,” a much-awaited release on gaming platforms. Even though how thorough the process was to bring the game to the audience in its full glory, the stewards of the franchise at last achieved what they aimed for from the very start. And what is a better way to please the fans than to launch it on Xbox Game Pass? Yes, you read that quite correctly, folks! Is Scorn on Game Pass? To answer your question, it is an absolute yes as it will soon be on it in contrast to what was initially planned.

Curious to know more? Do not worry! Below are all the details you might want to know about the new game on Xbox Game Pass.

All you have to do now is keep reading to get your hands on the newfound information about the “nightmarish universe of odd forms and sombre tapestry.”

Scorn on Game Pass Release Date Announced:

After the game was officially announced in 2014 with pre-alpha footage, the launch of “Scorn” was constantly delayed because of various funding and developmental issues. Seeing that:

It was initially meant to make its anticipated debut in the autumn of 2021.

Later on, the date of its release was moved further back to October 21, 2022.

The said news comes from Ebb Software’s CEO “Ljubomir Peklar,” stating that the game is apparently “75% complete” and will be ready for launch in October 2022. But, the news of another one of the game’s date changes made its way back home yet again – though this time, in particular, it surprisingly happens to be a good change.

Considering the main fact that:

The new and improved release date highlighted that the said game would officially debut on October 14, 2022.

Agree with or not, it did not surprise many fans when they heard the news that the release date for the upcoming horror game “Scorn” has been changed once again. However, what took the fans off guard was that this time around, the date was not pushed back but moved forward.

Is Scorn Going to be on Game Pass?

Yes, Scorn will be available on Xbox Game Pass on the same day of its official release worldwide, on Friday, October 14, 2022.

Even though the concerned authorities did not reveal why it took so long for them to launch the creepy yet enticing game, its small trailer highlighted that it would be better not to test the fans any further.

Seeing that the captions read that:

“You have waited long enough.”

So, global fans will have fantastic gaming experiences in stock in the coming days.

What is the New Game “Scorn” Storyline?

The game’s storyline is as a secret to us as it is to all of you. Seeing that nothing much has been disclosed about the game’s main plot to the larger audience.

However, what we know as of now is that:

Our nameless main lead is thrown into a “dream-like world,” which will probably be a living nightmare that the gamers have to escape at any cost.

As per Ebb Software themselves,

The plot will be carried out as if “all the storytelling [is] happen[ing] in-game, with no cut-scenes to distract you from the grisly reality of the living, breathing world you’re in.”

Further adding that,

Fans should

“keep [their] eyes open — the game won’t show you any sympathy if you miss something important on your uneasy travels.”

Considering the integral factor that:

“Everything has a reason and purpose — you just need to work out what it is.”

I do not know about all of you out there, but this little tease makes the plot sound quite exciting to me!

What is its Gameplay?

Scorn holds a first-person horror title as its gameplay but does not follow the typical pattern of many first-person horror games that can be easily found on any gaming platform.

Seeing that:

It presents its audience with a little twist as it almost ranges between horror and survival.

Allowing its players to delve deep into multiple maze-like regions where they had to solve confounding puzzles and fight terrifying enemies to escape this weird world

And, of course, also leave a multitude of weaponry at their player’s disposal to ensure the little chance of survival they happen to have.

Where Can You Play Scorn?

Besides Xbox Game Pass, the first-person horror adventure game will also be available on gaming platforms like:

Xbox Series X|S

PC

As well as,

Steam

The Epic Games Stores

GOG

People who subscribe to Xbox Game Pass can also use Xbox Cloud Gaming to get their hands on “Scorn.”

However, taking in the fact that Ebb Software partnered with Microsoft to exclusively launch the game that will “explore different interconnected regions in a non-linear fashion” on Xbox platforms only.

It seems very unlikely to be launched on PS5 or Nintendo Switch. So, fans should not expect Scorn to be available on these gaming consoles.

Can You Play Scorn on Xbox One?

Unfortunately, you can not play Scorn on Xbox One as the franchise is not keen on releasing the game on their previous generation consoles.

Thus, you can only play the game “Scorn” by using new generation consoles, but you can not use consoles like Xbox One to play it even if you happen to be a subscriber of Xbox Game Pass.

Is Scorn on Game Pass or Not?

Is Scorn on Game Pass? Well, hell, yes! Scorn will have its day one release on Game Pass on Friday, October 14, 2022 – subscribers of Game Pass do not have to purchase it to play it. Others, who want to get their hands on it as soon as possible, can also pre-order it for $39.99.