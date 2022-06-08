Grand Theft Auto 6 expected Release Date Maybe in 2024 or 2025

After eight years of waiting, fans are over the moon as they finally have official news regarding the production of Grand Theft Auto 6.

Rockstar Games recently announced the development of the next title in the Grand Theft Auto series. Since then, fans have been buzzing with anticipation as they have a thousand unanswered questions, including details regarding the game’s progress, story, and release date. The action-adventure series is an all-time fan-favorite video game series that has broken several records, including the Guinness Record for ‘Best-selling action-adventure video game in 24 hours, with its last release in 2013.

So what are the updates regarding Grand Theft Auto 6? How far along is the developmental phase of the game? When can we expect to play it on our consoles? Keep on reading to find out everything there is to know about Grand Theft Auto 6, including its expected release date.

Grand Theft Auto 6 Release Date

The only official news we have regarding Grand Theft Auto 6 is that it is in its development phase! Rockstar Studios announced the news in February 2022 in a Newswire blog post.

“With the unprecedented longevity of GTAV, we know many of you have been asking us about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series. With every new project we embark on, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we have previously delivered — and we are pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is well underway. We look forward to sharing more as soon as we are ready, so please stay tuned to the Rockstar Newswire for official details,” read the official announcement.

After years of gossip and rumors, hearing some legitimate news regarding the upcoming GTA game has been a breath of fresh year! However, the game developers have not revealed information regarding an expected release date yet.

Initially, rumors about the new title in October 2023 were rampant. Unfortunately, it seems like this news was wrong, and the release date for GTA 6 won’t be for a few years now.

According to the latest gossip, GTA VI will come out in 2024 or 2025. Sadly, there is no authentic source to confirm this release window so take it with a grain of salt until we have more authentic information. After the official confirmation of the upcoming game, we expect the developers to give us more details regarding it sometime in 2022. Thus, tune back in for the latest updates regarding GTA 6.

Grand Theft Auto 6 Gameplay

The new GTA title’s gameplay is solely based on rumors! Several sources have leaked information regarding possible locations in the upcoming game.

Most Recent Leaks

According to the most recent leaks, GTA 6 will be set in modern-day Vice City. Additionally, one of our most trusted leakers with a decent track record, Tom Henderson, also stated that the new game would occur in the modern world. He said, “It’s not set in the 1980s and is modern”. Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier also confirmed this news.

GTA San Andreas added a new photo of a modern house in its remastered edition. The house is rumored to be a GTA 6 tease, and someone has verified this rumor! Thus, it is highly likely that the Vice City leak is true.

Reddit Leaks

Alternatively, JackOLantern1982, a Reddit tipster, states that GTA 6 will take place in various countries, including Brazil! However, it also agrees that part of the game’s setting will be in Vice City. It is rumored that the GTA 6 is taking its inspiration from Narco. These rumors state that GTA 6 will allow players to build their drug empire. You can use your vehicle for storing your equipment and drug stash!

Fireden Leaks

A Fireden leak states that the setting of GTA 6 will be in modern-day Liberty City. It also agrees regarding the drug ring theme of the other leaks.

Other Leaks

Some leaks also state that GTA 6 may take place in the U.K. However, Dan Houser (game developer) shut down these rumors back in 2013.

“think for us. My gut feeling is, GTA London was cool for the time, but games were more limited then,” said Houser. “These days, I think we would love to set a game in the U.K., set in London, whatever, but I don’t know if it would be a GTA game. I think there are plenty of great stories we could tell about the U.K., great environments to showcase, great gameplay mechanics that could have the U.K. bent to them – I just don’t think it would be a GTA necessarily.”

To sum it up, all leaks agree that GTA 6 will be set in a modern city and may include building your drug empire. While we do think that the Liberty City or Vice City leaks seem the most believable, we can’t be sure as GTA 6 might explore new locations and give us surprises!

Grand Theft Auto 6 Story

The rumor mill for GTA VI has been up and running for several years now! The 2020 leaks released by a Reddit fan claim that the game will feature a male lead Ricardo who is on his way to becoming a drug lord. The narrative will also include another character Kacey. The leak states that players will start the game as cocaine smugglers and make their way up by making connections with all the right people. The Madrazo family might also appear in the game, and you may have to complete a few missions for them. Allegedly, the story will also deal with topics like the immigration crisis of the 70s and 80s and HIV.

On the other hand, the Fireden leak states that the story will revolve around four main characters, two gang members and two police officers. The main storyline for the two groups will be different. The two gangsters’ story focuses on building their empire while the police side focuses on a traditional action-packed game.

The June 2021 leaks state that the game will be set in Vice City and feature several playable protagonists. It also says that the game’s map will constantly change and expand to make it more exciting and thrilling. Moreover, Schreier has also agreed with part of these claims.

Consoles

GTA 6 will most likely release on the new generation consoles- PS5 and Xbox Series X. However, we are not sure if the game will release on P.C. simultaneously!

Both GTA 4 and GTA 5 did come out with P.C. versions. Thus, it is almost certain that fans can expect to play the new GTA game on their P.C.s. However, they might have to wait a little longer as the P.C. release may be slightly delayed.

