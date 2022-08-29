Genshin Impact 3.0 update adds Tighnari

Even though Genshin Impact 3.0 was just released, it has already brought plenty of joy to its fans through new content and opportunities to earn rewards. In Genshin Impact 3.0, the players have plenty of new quests to complete throughout Sumeru. Furthermore, they also have a chance to explore the land of Dendro and enjoy the lush wildlife and unique creatures. While playing the game, we recommend the players stay attentive to collect new ideas and find opportunities to solve puzzles that can help them fetch rewards.

What To Expect From Genshin Impact 3.0 Update?

Genshin Impact 3.0 update titled “The Morn A Thousand Roses Brings” presents the users with plenty of new features. We have studied the official announcement, so you don’t have to throw it out. Now is the time to reveal all the latest updates of Genshin Impact 3.0.

Firstly, there is a new region in Genshin Impact 3.0 named Sumer. Tighnari, Collie and Dori are the new characters in the game. Further, it brings plenty of new domains like:

The domain of Forgery “Tower of Abject Pride.” The domain of Mastery is the “Steeple of Ignorance.” The domain of Blessings “Spire of Solitary Enlightenment.”

The new equipment available after the update are:

Hunter’s Path (bow)

End of the Line (Bow)

Forgeable Weapons

New Catalyze and Bloom reactions are the newly introduced elemental reactions. In addition, Graven Innocence is a new event in the game.

Also, there are two main stories in

Archon Quest Chapter II: Act I and Act II

Tighnari’s Story Quest

Furthermore, we have new enemies in the game. Wondering who they are? The two main antagonists are Jadeplume Terrorshroom and Electro Regisvine.

How To Update Game Clients?

Let us now focus on how you can update Genshin Impact 3.0. The PC users can close the game and click on update by opening the Genshin Impact launcher. Further, the iOS user needs to open the App Store and tap on update. If you are an Android user, you will have to follow the on-screen directions on the game. Lastly, the PS5 and PS4 users must open the Home Screen and press the Options button. Proceed to click on “Check for Update” and install the new update.

New Region And Area On The Game

Let us now dig deeper into the updates on Genshin Impact 3.0. The newly introduced region Sumeru suits the following new areas:

Avida Forest

Lokapala Jungle

Ardravi Valley

Ashavan Realm

Vissudha Field

Vanarana

All About Tighnari

The fans are pretty excited about the Tighnari character after Genshin Impact 3.0. We have put the new character under the microscope to understand him better. Firstly, he carries the Dendro vision and bow weapon. This character is a young researcher who is good with botany. Further, he is Forest Watcher and has a warm heart, but at the same time, he is a straight shooter too.

Vijnana-Phala Mine is his fundamental skill, and the elemental burst is Fashioner’s Tangelvine Shaft. We will keep his functioning guarded so that you get the joy of experiencing it yourself in the game.

More About Genshin Impact 3.0

The new update featured tons of events. However, the main focus of the update is on Graven Innocence. The players can enjoy this event with Collei. Completing this event will provide the players with:

Primogems

Crowns of Insight

Level-Up Materials

Exclusive Furnishing

Free copy of Collei

The Game presents its players with plenty of new insane content. Due to these changes, there is quite a shift in the game. Lastly, we recommend you go over the official patch notes to gather all the essential information about the game so that you can use it better while playing to earn plenty of rewards.