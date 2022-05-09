Is Poppy Playtime Chapter 4 Renewed?

If you are into playing horror genre video games and can not get enough of them, then you just came to the right place or article, if you may. So, my friends, this article is going to tell you about all the details of one such game known as poppy playtime.

If you’d like to play this game, this is the perfect time because chapter 1 of the poppy playtime is totally free to stream. However, they recently released chapter 2, and if you want to play that, you first have to download the first chapter. After that, you have to buy chapter 2, which is $9.9 to date.

I know you guys must all be thinking that why does it cost much? So let me answer that. Chapter 2 is thrice the size of chapter 1, and it brings more tools and gadgets and, frankly, more fun.

Poppy Playtime Chapter 4 Release Date

The release of chapter 1 and chapter 2 of the poppy playtime took place on October 12, 2021, and May 5, 2022, respectively. And recently, MOB Games made their fans really happy and excited. They were sharing the official poster for the poppy playtime chapter 3, in which they mentioned the date for the release of chapter 3 is early 2023.

Unfortunately, no such mentions are out by the MOB Games at the moment. As such, when will chapter 4 of poppy playtime will be released, or even it is releasing or not. So, guys, you have to bear with us a little longer. Because it will not be far when the MOB Games will share their thoughts regarding the subject. And I am pretty sure you want the same reply to the question. That is poppy playtime will be renewed for chapter 4 or not as me.

Poppy Playtime Chapter 4 Trailer

Fans are waiting to get a peek through inside the Poppy Playtime Chapter 4, even if it’s the trailer. But, alas, no such announcement for the trailer was out to this date. Therefore, the trailer is most likely to be dropped out soon after the release of poppy playtime chapter 3. But guys, you do not have to wait that long because the chapter will be ready to stream in early 2023. Well, this is according to the release of the official poster by MOB Games.

The trailer for chapters 1 and 2 of poppy playtime is already available, so check that out. Some trailers are circulating the internet of Poppy Playtime Chapter 4 which aren’t genuine. So, do not get tricked because of the excitement as these trailers are only fan-made. But these trailers are pretty good. So what do you guys think? Do let me know, alright.

Poppy Playtime Chapter 4 Gameplay

The plot of this amazing horror-based video game revolves around an employee who works in an old factory. That factory has monster-looking creatures residing in it, and they do not like people to come inside. But if you are inside that old factory, then your escape will become nearly impossible because they are not going to let you out.

The gamer has to use every gadget tool to break free of the creature’s captivity and win because escaping them is no easy task. The game contains several tools to help the player get certain powers in order to fight the creatures. For example, if you look at the tool known as grab pack, you will find that it allows for stretching the arms, which really does help.

The main goal is to find missing colleagues. You will get face to face with the Huggy Wuggy in the first chapter of poppy playtime, which looks sweet and harmless at the start, but this creature might become your worst nightmare. So guys, make sure to sleep with your door closed. Do not worry, and I am just kidding.

The poppy playtime has one of the most terrifying atmospheres to play your game in. So better strap in because it is going to be a hell of a ride. So, are you game? Do let us know in the comments section.

