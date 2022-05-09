Has Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 Released?

Chapter 2 of the poppy playtime was recently released by the developers of MOB Games on May 5, 2022. If you are wondering when the chapter will be ready to stream, then you are at the right place. Throughout this article, we will discuss the release date, news about the new trailer, and the plot that poppy playtime carries. You will also find about the new characters and their horrors in the game, so stay and read the whole article because I know you are gonna love it. Let’s see when Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 will release.

News About Poppy Playtime Chapter 3

Are you a gamer who enjoys horror genre video games, then poppy playtime chapters are just for you? Poppy playtime chapter 1 was released by MOB Games on October 12, 2021. It is a first perspective game where the player plays the character of an employee.

The MOB Games released its most recent chapter of poppy playtime. Chapter 2 was released on May 5, 2022, and is ready to stream. After the first chapter, fans are very eager to find the character of Huggy Wuggy in the second chapter of poppy playtime. It is found to be the most loved character of the first chapter. You can play the second chapter after buying the game only for $9.9.

Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 Release Date

The most recent part of the poppy playtime was released on May 5, 2022, which is pretty recent. And this chapter 2 is one of the best horror genre video games. Chapter 2 of poppy playtime is now available to stream. It looks like the MOB Games are gradually increasing the sizes of games because the second part of the poppy playtime is almost thrice the size of its first part, but more size means more options, leading to greater fun. You can only play chapter 2 of poppy playtime after you download the first part, and even then, you have to buy chapter two, which is for $9.9 right now. Fans are a little worried as developers increase the price as it is twice the price of the first chapter. But trust me, guys, it’s worth it.

The release date of poppy playtime chapter 3 is early 2023, which they have mention on the official poster of the game release by the MOB Games. According to reliable sources, we find out that any further chapters from chapter 2 will release in the form of downloadable content (DLC).

Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 Trailer

Unfortunately, no trailer or teaser has been released for the poppy playtime chapter 3. You can find the trailer for chapter 2 on YouTube and on MOB Games’ official website. Chapter 2 introduces a new character known as Mommy Long Legs, which is a Betty Spaghetty lookalike. It moves on its four legs like a spider.

Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 Gameplay

The gamer plays the character of an employee that works in an old factory. The factory was abandoned by its owner almost ten years ago. At the same time, there is a monster-like creature living in that abandoned building known as Huggy Wuggy. Huggy Wuggy is a terrifying-looking creature that has two mouths and long legs and arms. The creature does not like when people visit his building. And when a character enters its territory, you cannot leave.

You have to do everything in your capability to escape its captivity because escaping him is no easy task. You will have to use everything in your disposable (tools and gadgets) to break free. If you find a safe, just grab it because it has the most important tools. It goes by the name of Grab Pack Tool. It allows the player to stretch their arms just like Huggy Wuggy does.

In the second chapter, you will fight against the new creature known as Mommy Long Legs. Its characteristics are similar to the spider. The return of Huggy Wuggy in Chapter 3 made its fans really excited.

Editor’s pick on what to play next:

Valorant Act 3 Episode 4 Release Date, Battle Pass, New Skin And Everything You Must Know

Genshin Impact 2.7 Release Date might Delay

VeeFriends Series 2 Know Launch Date, Price and How to mint New NFT

Diablo 4: Blizzard Suggests a Release Date somewhere in 2023

Psychological Horror Game Madison is Ready to Release on 24th June for PC and Consoles