Poppy Playtime Chapter 2 Official Trailer Release Date

Poppy Playtime is a survival horror video game. The video game is developed and published by MOB Games. On October 12, 2021, the first chapter of Poppy Playtime was released on Steam for Microsoft.

It was directed by Isaac Christopherson, produced by Zach Belanger, designed by Dana Willoughby, programmed by Achebe Spencer, and composed by Zachary Preciado. This single-player game became so popular that Chapter 2 of Poppy Playtime is on its way to being released.

Chapter 1 of Poppy Playtime

In the first chapter of Poppy Playtime, the player receives an anonymous letter that requests their return to the factory. The player is then provided with the task to locate the employee of the company with an image of a poppy.

After this, the player is quickly loaded into the abandoned factory where they have access to a storage area that houses GrabPack and VHS tape. The player then proceeds to enter the main wing area of the factory, where a large statue of Huggy Wuggy is placed.

If the GrabPack is placed on the sensor, the power will get exhausted and for gaining access to the power chapter, the player is assigned the task of retrieving a key that is required to unlock the door to the power chamber. Also, the player needs to attach wires with the GrabPack in another room which turns on the power and line. By the time the player completes these tasks, Huggy moves to another location.

The player is then required to find four power cells in the warehouse and lay their hands on the second-hand GrabPack. Similar tasks go on in Poppy Playtime, Chapter 1. The first chapter ends when Poppy’s eyes are awakened which is visible through a light flicker.

Poppy Playtime Chapter 2

The second chapter of Poppy Playtime will begin where the first chapter ends. According to the source, the second chapter of Poppy Playtime will be released soon. It is expected that the game will hit the platforms in early 2022.

Continue to Read: Baldur’s Gate 3 Has “About a Year Remaining in Development” Before It Leaves Early Access.

Poppy Playtime Chapter 2 Trailer

The trailer for the second chapter of Poppy Playtime premiered yesterday. After the success of the first chapter, the anticipation of the second chapter of Poppy Playtime was extremely high.

The recently launched trailer of the Poppy Playtime: Chapter 2 gave the audience a look at the cinematics and the gameplay. The cinematic focus on the trailer showed a character being dragged away in a horrific manner by an elongated pink arm.

The gameplay of the trailer focused on puzzles that the players require to solve to proceed. Along with that new mechanics could be seen in the trailer of Poppy Playtime: Chapter 2. The amount of horror elements in the game seems to be double that of what was present in the first chapter.

Sadly, the trailer did not give the release date of the game. However, a link was shared with the audience from where they can check announcements related to the second chapter of Poppy Playtime.

Poppy Playtime Platform

The game can be played on Microsoft Windows. The game runs on Unreal Engine 4. A mobile port of the game is currently in development.

Poppy Playtime became extremely popular owing to its exposure on platforms like Twitch and YouTube. Even though Poppy Playtime received a warm reception in the beginning, it faced backlash when the developers of the game announced non-fungible tokens. However, after the backlash, the announcement was soon deleted.

Poppy Playtime Chapter 2 trailer was the #5 trending video worldwide on YouTube 🤯 We can’t wait to show you all what we’ve been working on the last 5 months. From all of us at @mobgamesstudios, thank you for your unbelievable support. It means the world to us pic.twitter.com/dWm7hDihrX — Poppy Playtime (@Poppyplaytimeco) February 23, 2022

Not only was the game a hit online, but it also affected the offline situation too. For instance, students started playing the role of Huggy Wuggy in schools. Many kids enjoyed recreating the game. It is expected that the future chapters of Poppy Playtime will be available in downloadable form.

Related Article: