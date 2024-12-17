Russia Will Lift Missile Restrictions If USA Crosses ‘Red Lines’: Putin Issues Warning To America

Russia has been hitting the headlines ever since it invaded Ukraine in 2022, a conflict that has increased tensions across the world. Of late, Russia has been issuing warnings to the West and other countries for supporting Ukraine. Recently, it has warned that it might remove restrictions on its use of missiles, yet again raising concerns about a possible escalation in military activity, which could further worsen global tension and lead to new risks or World War III.

Russia threatens USA to lift missile restrictions

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the West of pressuring Russia and pushing it to its ‘Red lines’ that they can’t step back from. He also threatened to life restrictions on Russian missile deployment.

Putin says Moscow is monitoring USA development

He told the meeting of defense officials that Moscow is closely watching the US development and potential deployment of short and medium range missiles, expressing serious concern about these actions. He also warned that NATO was threatening Russia not just in Europe but also in Asia, which is outside NATO’s area of focus/responsibility.

Russia’s nuclear weapons are intended to deter threats

Putin warned that Russia would step up production of hypersonic weapons like Oreshnik in response to any US deployments of short- and medium-range missiles in Europe and Asia. He emphasized that Russia’s nuclear weapons are intended to deter threats.

Russian forces captured 189 towns in Ukraine

He revealed that this year, Russian forces in Ukraine have captured 189 towns. With this, he stated that Russia had gained the advantage in the war this year, making 2024 a key year in achieving the goals of the invasion.

Russia’s defence industry spent Rbs13.5tn ($130bn)

He added that Russia’s defence industry had helped strengthen its military by spending Rbs13.5tn ($130bn) next year to create new missile guidance systems and develop new types of attack drones.

How Russia gained advantage over Ukraine?

Putin said that Russia was able to keep its military forces strong by recruiting about 1,000 volunteers a day to fight in the war. He also mentioned that, this year, Russia recruited 430,000 men (the previous year 300,000), which helped Russia gain an advantage over Ukraine’s outmanned and less-equipped forces.

Extra spending on defence caused high inflation

He admitted that Russia could not keep increasing defence spending to infinity, as it could take away resources from other important areas like science, education and health care. Although the extra spending on defence has boosted the economy, it has also caused high inflation and created a shortage of workers in other sectors. Many workers are choosing to work in defence with round-the-clock shifts due to higher salaries.

Putin wants to take additional steps

He also said that Russia would take additional steps to protect itself and its allies but wanted to avoid getting dragged into a full-scale arms race that could harm the country’s social and economic development.

Russia’s defense minister says…

Meanwhile, Andrei Belousov, who became Russia’s defence minister in May, said to the same audience that Russia’s military should be ready for future situations, including the possibility of a conflict with NATO in Europe in the next ten years.

Russian troops have seized about 4,500 sq km of Ukrainian land

He mentioned that this year, Russian troops have seized about 4,500 square kilometres of Ukrainian land and were gaining about 30 square kilometres each day. He added that Ukraine holds control over less than one percent of the eastern Luhansk region and about 25-30 percent of the Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Putin accused the US of making conflict in Ukraine worse

It has to be recalled that just last month, Putin had authorized the use of a hypersonic and nuclear-capable missile called Oreshnik against war-torn Ukraine, marking its first-time use of this weapon. Putin had accused the US of making the conflict in Ukraine worse by supplying weapons to the government in Kyiv, including advanced Western weapons that were used to attack parts of Russia.

Russia’s use of Oreshnik against Ukraine

It has to be noted that the use of this Russian intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) caused a series of explosions in the city of Dnipro. The attack was made in less than 24 hours after Ukraine reportedly hit targets in Russia’s Kursk region using British-supplied Storm Shadow missiles. Later, fragments of the nuclear-capable missile were found burned and torn apart in a hangar at a facility in Dnipro where experts examine weapons used in the war.

Ukraine claimed that the missile traveled at a top speed of over 8,000mph as it approached Dnipro on November 21.

Russian troops advancing towards the Donetsk region

Meanwhile, Russian military forces have been advancing towards the Donetsk region throughout the year. On Monday, they claimed that they have captured another small village in the Donetsk region.