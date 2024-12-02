Check Social Security’s December Payment Schedule Here

Social security benefits are one of the important incomes for most Americans as they provide support to retired, survivors of the deceased, and disabled persons. Now, as we have entered the month of December, a new round of Social Security payments will be sent out again. However, there is not a single date on which the beneficiaries receive these payments. The date on which a person gets the social security payment actually depends upon how long he or she has been receiving the benefits and on what day of the month they were born. So, in this article, we will tell you the Social Security payment’s December schedule and everything related to it. This schedule will help you in knowing exactly when you can expect your Social Security benefits.

When Will Americans Receive Their Social Security Benefits?

As mentioned above, the timing of social security payments depends upon a person’s date of birth and when he or she started receiving the benefits. As we have entered the last month of 2024, millions of Americans are eagerly waiting for their monthly check. The Social Security Administration already has a set schedule which is as follows:-

If a person is born between the 1st and 10th of any month, then they will be receiving the amount on the second Wednesday

If an individual is born between the 11th and 20th of any month, then they will receive the social security benefits on the third Wednesday

If a person’s birthday falls between the 21st and 31st of any month, then they will get the benefit on the fourth Wednesday

The Administration has also revealed that if a person has received the social security payment before May 1997 or receives both, social security payment and supplemental security income, then in this case, he or she will receive the social security payment on the 3rd and the SSI on the 1st. Also, the administration has said that if a beneficiary does not receive the payment on the expected date, he or she must wait for three additional mailing days before contacting the Social Security Administration for help.

How Is The Payment Date Of Social Security Estimated?

The Social Security Administration has said that the first set of payments are generally paid out starting on the second Wednesday of the month. The remaining two social security payments are sent out by the administration on the next two Wednesdays of the month. However, the Wednesday you get your payment actually depends on your birthdate. Therefore, check the schedule above in order to see which Wednesday applies to you.

Can A Person Receive Other Government Benefits On The Same Day?

Now, if you are someone who started receiving social security benefits before May 1997 or receives both, social security benefits and supplemental security income, then your payment date is not determined by the birthdate. Rather, the administration has set a fixed date on which these individuals receive their payments. If you are someone who falls in this category, then you will receive the social security payment on the 3rd and the supplemental security income on the 1st. However, there is an exception attached to it.

The administration has revealed that these dates might change if the 1st and 3rd of a month falls on a holiday or weekend. According to them, for example, if the 3rd of April falls on a holiday or weekend, then the beneficiaries will receive the social security payment 2 days earlier, which is the 1st of April. Only Social Security and Social Security Disability Insurance Benefits follow the exact same payment schedule.

What To Do If An Individual Does Not Receive The Social Security Payment?

If an American does not receive the Social Security payment on the expected date as per the given schedule, then the administration advises to wait for three mailing days before contacting them for help. If the social security payment doesn’t get credited even after waiting for three days, the person can call 1-800-772-1213. The administration notes that it is usually quicker to reach a Social Security representative if you call in the morning, toward the end of the week, or later in the month.

Further, the administration suggests that if a person faces difficulty in contacting the SSA through the above-mentioned number, they use their official office locator to find the local office nearby. They can visit the nearby office and explain the problem in detail.

How To Ensure Timely Social Security Payments?

According to the SSA, the beneficiaries can take a number of actions that guarantee the timely payment of Social Security benefits. By these actions, Americans can ensure a smoother payment process. So, here are some of the measures by which delays and hassles can be avoided:-

The first way is to set up a direct deposit because receiving the social security benefits through postal mail might get delayed. Direct deposits are one of the most dependable ways because they ensure that the amount gets credited to your bank account.

The second way through which the delay in social security payments can be avoided is by maintaining up-to-date contact and banking information. The administration advises beneficiaries to enter the latest bank account and address details because old information can lead to a delay in their monthly checks.

The third and most important action is to know and get familiar with the payment schedule released by the Social Security Administration.

Why Does December 2024 Start With No SSI Payments?

Supplemental Security Incomes cover those individuals who are disabled and are older adults who have little to no income sources. According to the Social Security Administration, these payments are distributed on the 1st day of every month. However, if the first day falls on a holiday or weekend, these payments are credited to the accounts on the previous weekday. This is why the month of December started with no SSI payments as these were already sent out to the people’s accounts on 29th November.

This means that in the month of November, individuals received two payments, one for November and one for December. Though the change in the SSI payment date happens a few times, but it never reduces the number of payments an SSI beneficiary receives which is 12 per year. Further, if a person receives two supplemental security incomes in a month, then no payment will be sent out in the next month. For instance, if the administration sent out two SSI payments in January, then they will not credit any payment in the month of February.

Also, the SSI payment which people were to receive on 1st January 2025, will now be sent to their accounts on 31st December as 1st January 2025 is New Year’s Day and it is a holiday. That is not all, the SSI payment of 1st February will now be sent out on 31st January as 1st February 2025 falls on a Saturday. Then again, 1st March 2025 falls on Saturday, which means the SSI payment will be sent out on 28th February. Therefore, regardless of the dates, the SSI beneficiaries will receive all twelve payments.