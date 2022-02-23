Behind-the-Scenes Image from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Confirms Another Returning Character

Lupita Nyong’o has been sharing behind the scene pictures of Black Panther 2 in celebration of 4 years to the first part. She shared the Black Panther 2 on-set pictures with the caption “Greetings from Wakanda! Happy 4th anniversary to #BlackPanther”.

And in one of the pictures she has shared, we have spotted an old cast member of Black Panther who wasn’t confirmed yet. Danny Sapani can be seen in the Black Panther 2 behind-the-scenes pictures taken on his role as M’Kathu.

Besides that, there are many more updates regarding Black Panther: Wakanda Forever that we think you should know about before the sequel releases. So, continue to find out everything about Black Panther 2.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Cast

Besides Danny Sapani, the following will be joining the cast of Black Panther 2.

Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia

Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross

Danai Gurira as Okoye

Letitia Wright as Shuri

Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams / Ironheart

Winston Duke as M’Baku

Angela Bassett as Ramonda

Additionally, Chadwick Boseman, who played the role of Wakanda’s King T’Challa, recently passed away in August 2020. There will be no replacement for his role and he will not be added digitally in Black Panther 2. This was confirmed by Marvel Studios producer Nate Moore who spoke about the absence of Chadwick and Black Panther 2. He said:

“When [Chadwick] passed, there was a real conversation we had with [director Ryan] Coogler about what do we do, and it was a fast conversation. It wasn’t weeks, it was minutes of discussing how we move this franchise forward without this character because I think we all feel so much of T’Challa on the screen is tied to Chadwick Boseman.”

Black Panther 2 Filming

Filming for Black Panther 2 has been ongoing for a while. However, it has had several delays due to the pandemic. Filming for Black Panther 2 had to be also delayed as Letitia Wright who plays the role of Shuri had an on-set injury. Now, it is predicted that filming will end, and post-production for Black panther 2 will begin soon.

Happy birthday to our forever Black Panther, Chadwick Boseman. 💜 He would’ve been 45 today. His legacy will forever live on and he will always be remembered as one of the greatest superheroes of our time. 💜 pic.twitter.com/jhUJF0pPT0 — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever News (@bpanthernews) November 29, 2021

We already know that filming is about to end for Black Panther 2. And now, Marvel Studios has also announced the official release date of November 11, 2022, for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Until then, fans can rewatch the first part i.e. Black Panther on Disney+.

