Colin in Black & White Release Date, Synopsis, And More

A series by the legendary American director and author Ava Duvernay, Colin in Black & White, will arrive on your screens far sooner than you would imagine. And we would like to provide all the newest information regarding them so that you are all ready for the premiere.

In addition to his development into the NFL player’s top quarterback for San Francisco 49ers, he was black and in a family that adopted a white family, the series will also look at the teens of NFL player and civil rights activist Colin Kaepernick. All Colin in Black & White knows is right here!

Colin in Black & White Release Date

Get ready to mark your calendars because on 29 October 2021 the debut of Colin in Black & White is scheduled! See the date of release and a few first-look photographs on Twitter.

The show will feature six episodes broadcast in the fall. Moreover, each episode will certainly inspire you to the life of this former footballer, just like the stars of the new show did. And when you talk about the cast, check the screens later this fall who you’re going to see.

Cast

You will undoubtedly stumble on some faces that you recognize. After all, the cast for the series is outstanding. Here is a list of all the cast members below:

Nick Offerman stars as Rick Kaepernick

Mary-Louise Parker as Teresa Kaepernick

Gabriel Womack as Restaurant Patron

Jaden Michael as Colin Kaepernick

Kapernick himself as narrator

Additionally, actors and actresses Amarr, Mace Coronel, and Howard M. Lockie will play the roles of Eddie, Jake, and Coach Parker, respectively.

Colin in Black & White Synopsis

The series is set to be a biography on the life of one of the most influential football players of the decade if not, the century.

Kaepernick’s origins are filled with moments that shaped him to become the strong-willed man that he is today. From being adopted by his loving parents to going to a school where his talents were refined, the story of this young man is certainly one you must hear.

When DuVernay announced the project, Colin Kaepernick started a national dialogue on racism and justice with far-reaching ramifications for football, culture, and himself.

Trailer

There’s no trailer for the series yet. And it could still be a while before one lands but keep checking back and we’ll post one as soon as it is available.

You’re certainly not going to want to miss a single second of this inspirational show, so be sure to tune in to Colin in Black & White when it premieres Friday, Oct. 29 only on Netflix.