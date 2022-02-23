Matthew Modine Has Been Cast As Oppenheimer In Christopher Nolan’s Film

Matthew Modine (the renowned actor from Stranger Things and The Dark Knight Rises) joins Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer cast. Universal Pictures will release the film in May.

As per the previous announcement, he will join a cast that Cillian Murphy is leading. Along with Emily Blunt, Dane DeHaan, Florence Pugh, Jack Quaid, Matt Damon, Josh Hartnett, Benny Safdie, Rami Malek, and Robert Downey Jr.

Nolan’s latest film is inspired by the Pulitzer Prize-nominated book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J.

Murphy will portray Oppenheimer, the physicist whose work on the Manhattan Project led to the creation of the atomic bomb. No details have been revealed regarding the character Modine will be playing.

Matthew Modine Film Progress

At the moment, the filming is taking place in New Mexico, and Nolan is directing from a script he wrote. Charles Roven and Emma Thomas are also producing with him. In addition to being around two weeks before the anniversary of Hiroshima’s bombing, the movie will debut on July 21, 2023, a time traditionally reserved for Nolan’s films.

In addition to winning the Best Actor prize at the Venice Film Festival and receiving the Special Volpi Cup, Modine has been nominated for Emmys and Independent Spirit Awards over the course of his career. He’s most famous for his roles as the title character in Alan Parker’s post-Vietnam War drama Birdy, in Full Metal Jacket as the Private Joker, in Vision Quest as high school wrestler Louden Swain and as eerie and mysterious Dr. Martin Brenner in Netflix’s Stranger Things and the oversexed Sullivan Groff on Showtime’s Weeds.

Moreover, his other recent film credits include Retribution opposite Liam Neeson; Exec Producer Shaquille O’Neal; Foster Boy alongside Shane Paul McGhie and Louis Gossett Jr. opposite Uzo Aduba in Miss Virginia. Along with, Wrong Turn, the Netflix Original film, Operation: Varsity Blues, directed by Chris Smith. Additionally, there is the anticipated fourth season of Stranger Things with Millie Bobby Brown.

Along with his films, he has also starred in series such as Sanctuary and Proof and films like Breaking News in Yuba County, Sicario: Day of the Soldado, 47 Meters Down, Jobs, The Dark Knight Rises, Notting Hill, and Shortcuts.

Currently, Jason Weinberg and Jillian Neal of Untitled Entertainment represent Modine, as does Goodman, Genow, Schenkman’s legal counsel Eric Brooks.

Nolan’s First Film After Separating from Warner Bros.

Since his decades-long association with Warner Bros. ended, Oppenheimer will be Nolan’s first project. According to different reports, Nolan’s deal with Universal will grant him total creative control over the film. Additionally, he’s also getting a $100 million budget with an equal amount allocated for marketing. Other than these, he’s receiving a guaranteed theatrical window of 100 days and an exclusivity period in which the studio won’t release any other films in the weeks leading up to and following Nolan’s Oppenheimer’s release.

Well, it’s a fantastic deal Nolan was able to land with Universal, we must say. So, folks, are you also excited as we are regarding this incredible upcoming film that will reveal the making of the first American atomic bomb as well as the tragedy of Hiroshima?

