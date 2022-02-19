Google’s All-New Chrome OS Flex Update is Expected to Rollout Soon

A new secured operating system Chrome OS Flex is all set to roll out in the market soon. Chrome OS Flex will be free of cost to use, and it will convert old devices into Chrome books. This is third-party software that is CloudReady of Neverware which was acquired by Google a few years back. Now, this CloudReady is all geared up to turn into a more stable version named Chrome OS Flex.

It has been claimed by Google that Chrome OS Flex is ready to revive older versions of the device by removing the outdated windows. It is designed for schools and business enterprises.

Google is pushing Chrome OS Flex in the market as a replacement for older Mac and Windows PCs. It is for those devices that may not be able to handle the latest version of the operating system and are not owned by those with the financial means to replace them.

Consumers and IT departments might install the latest version of Chrome OS Flex instead of purchasing new hardware. The OS will be different from CloudReady as it is expected to have near sharing, Play store, and more tools.

As we know, Chrome OS Flex is a third-party software named CloudReady. The software is still on the test among certain users. It has been distributed among a few selected consumers to get potential feedback. It is not available to use yet.

Chrome OS Flex might hit the tech market at the beginning of the second quarter of 2022 or the end of the same year. In a recent media talk, one of the engineers hinted that it could be automatically updated to OS Flex.

Google’s Flex Expected Features

As of now, the developers have not pushed the update out to market. It is being tested among many users to know the potential of the upcoming update. Once the feedback is obtained, Google might modify certain features to reduce the bugs of the current project.

Here is the list of features that we should know about before updating it.

Chrome OS Flex could be an upgraded version of CloudReady.

It can be more stable than the previous version.

Runs upon a lightweight operating system.

It might be loaded with Google Assistant.

Chrome Browser

Cross-Device Android Tools

More secured

Android phone syncing

End-to-end optimization across all software and hardware.

Availability of Play Store

Easy booting

Less time to update and format

Could rejuvenate old laptops

It might be used for special hardware like Kiosks and Digital Signage.

It could run on a 13 years old device as well.

Limitations

It is expected not to have shortcut keys, unlike Chrome.

Webcam on certain devices could not function.

Once more updates on it come out then most probably we may end up sharing the details with you all.

Google’s All-New Chrome OS Flex: Requirements

It is expected that the new update of Chrome might not work on certain devices. The developers claimed that to operate the New OS Flex devices should possess minimum requirements.

Architecture: Intel or AMD x 86-64-bit compatible device

RAM: 4 GB

Internal storage: 16 GB

Bootable from USB drive

BIOS administrator access

Processor and graphics not made before 2010

Intel GMA 500, 600, 3600, and 3650 graphics hardware do not meet Chrome OS Flex performance standards.

