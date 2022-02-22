The First Poster for Kung Fu Season 2 Has Been Released

Kung Fu, the American martial television series belonging to the action-adventure and drama genre is back with the first poster for Kung Fu Season 2. The television show premiered on The CW, back on April 7, 2021. The television series is based on Kung Fu by Ed Spielman and is developed by Christina M. Kim.

The first season of Kung Fu has 13 episodes. After a successful first season, Kung Fu Season 2 was decided to be made in May 2021 and the same will premiere on March 9, 2022. Working on the same line, the makers have released the first poster for Kung Fu Season 2. The tagline of Kung Fu Season 2 is “Old Enemies. New Legends”.

Kung Fu Season 2 Plot

Before understanding the plot of Kung Fu Season 2, it is important to know what the first season is about. The first season of Kung Fu revolved around the quarter-life crisis of Nicky Shen, a Chinese-American woman who drops out of college and goes on a journey to an isolated monastery in China which becomes life-changing for her.

When she goes back to her hometown, she is shocked to see the level of crime and corruption there. Nicky decided to use martial art skills along with her Shaolin values to protect her community and provide justice. Further, she is also searching for an assassin who killed her Shaolin mentor. Kung Fu Season 2 will follow the plot from there.

Kung Fu Season 2 Casts

It is expected that the cast of the first season will return for Kung Fu Season 2. If the original casts exist, one is expected to see Olivia Liang as Nicky Shen, Shannon Dang as Althea Shen, Vanessa Kai as Pie-Ling Zhang, Kheng Hua Tan as Mei-Li Shen, Eddie Liu as Henry Yan, Jon Prasia as Ryan Shen, Gavin Stenhouse as Evan Hartley, Tony Chung as Dennis Soong, Tzi Ma as Jin Shen and Yvonne Chapman as Zhilan.

New cast members who will be joining Kung Fu Season 2 are JP Tadena as Sebastian and Annie Q as Juliette Tan.

Kung Fu Season 2 Broadcast

The first season of Kung Fu premiered on The CW and on CTV 2 in Canada. Kung Fu Season 2 will premiere on March 9, 2022, on The CW. The new poster of Kung Fu Season 2 has already been released. The poster features Nicky Shen ready to fight for justice and it comes with the tagline “Old Enemies. NEw Legends”.

Kung Fu Season 2 Trailer

In the first season of Kung Fu, Nicky successfully ends up defeating Zhilan, the woman who murdered Nicky’s Shifu. In the process of defeating Zhilan, Nicky ends upbringing Biange back to earth. However, it is now known that simply defeating Zhilan doesn’t end the fight with Nicky.

The same is visible in the teaser of Kung Fu Season 2. In the trailer released for Kung Fu Season 2, Nicky is shown facing another challenge that revolves around Mia, played by Vanessa Yao, her long-lost cousin.

In the teaser released, Mia is shown as an unexpected visitor that shakes the Shen family to its core during a family holiday. If the teaser is to be followed, most of the plot of Kung Fu Season 2 will revolve around this new character too.

Kung Fu Season 1 was previously nominated in Hollywood Critics Association Television Awards under the category of Best Supporting Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama. The first season of Kung Fu won the IMDbPro Top 200 Most Popular TV Titles 2020-2021.

The series has a TV-14 certificate. The country of origin of the show in the United States and the first season was filmed in Langley, British Columbia, Canada. The production companies involved in the show are Quinn’s House, Berlanti Production, and Warner Bros. Television.

