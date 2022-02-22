New Superman and Lois Character Posters Have Been Released

CW has finally released the new character posters for Superman and Lois. The new poster further featured the main cast of New Superman and Lois. The cast featured on the poster included Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch), Jonathan and Jordan Kent (Jordan Elsass and Alex Garfin), Clark (Tyler Hoechlin), Natalie Irons (Tayler Buck), and John Henry Irons (Wole Parks).

Superman & Lois is an American television series that belongs to the genre of drama and superheroes. The series is based on characters that have appeared in DC Comics and are developed by Greg Berlanti and Todd Helbing.

Till now, Superman & Lois has released two seasons that consist of 19 episodes. The running time of each episode is approximately 40-63 minutes. The distributor of the show is Warner Bros. Television Distribution. The second season of the series premiered on January 11, 2022.

Superman & Lois Casts

The casts of the series feature Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloch, Jordan Elsass, Alex Garfin, Erik Valdex, Inde Navarrette, Wole Parks, Adam Rayner, Dylan Wash, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Tayler Buck and Sofia Hasmik.

Superman & Lois Recent Development In The Series

With the release of posters of New Superman and Lois characters, one might wonder what is the recent development in the series. Currently, in New Superman & Lois, the characters are dealing with their personal challenges and these challenges are quite different for each of the characters.

For instance, Lois is facing a challenge that is a threat to her credibility as a working journalist. The involvement of her sister with a cult is making things difficult for Lois.

Clark is dealing with the issue of his new military contract. With the retirement of General Sam Lane and the arrival of Bizarro, he is in a complicated situation too. Too many things are going on currently in New Superman & Lois which is making it an interesting show for the audience.

New Superman Broadcast

Superman & Lois premiered on February 23, 2021, on TNT. The show was followed by Superman & Lois: Legacy of Hope which basically showed the viewers behind the scene footage along with the interviews of the cast. Owing to the pandemic, the series was hit after the fifth episode and its time slot was occupied by the sixth season of Supergirl.

Later on September 17, 2021, the entire season of Superman & Lois was made available on HBO Max. Finally, the first episode of the second season premiered on January 11, 2022. The series was also broadcasted on CTB Sci-Fi Channel, BBC One, and iPlayer. Also, the first season was released on DVD and Blu-Ray on October 19, 2021.

Read More: Baldur’s Gate 3 Has “About a Year Remaining in Development” Before It Leaves Early Access.

Superman & Lois Reception

On Rotten Tomato, the show has an average rating of 7.8. On Metacritic, the show had a weighted average score of 65 indicating that the series has fairly managed to impress the critics. The show has an IMDB rating of 7.9.

Superman & Lois with its New Superman character is expected to make a return on February 22, 2022, and therefore, the new posters of the series have been released for its viewers.

Words matter. The CW is committed to making our social pages a safe place for our fans and talent. We will not tolerate and will block racist or misogynistic comments as well as any hate towards the LGBTQ+ community. pic.twitter.com/GP3bNC7PKQ — Superman & Lois (@cwsupermanlois) June 15, 2020

Till now, the show has earned three nominations: American Society of Cinematographers, USA, Hollywood Critics Association Television Awards, and People’s Choice Awards under the category of outstanding achievement in cinematography in an episode of a one-hour series for commercial television, best broadcast network series, drama and the sci-fi/fantasy show of 2021, respectively.

Sadly, even after three nominations, it has won zero awards. After a brief winter nap, the series will be back to entertain its viewers. According to sources, the new synopsis tease that has appeared has an episode that is directed by Agents of SHIELD star. The official synopsis for “Anti-Hero” which will be streamed on 8th March has now been released. However, the plot of the same has been kept under wraps.

Read More: Lotfi Zadeh 7 Facts about the Father of Fuzzy Logic