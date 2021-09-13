American Crime Story Season 3: Release Date & Exact Time In USA

American Crime Story Season 3, the most awaited crime thriller, is back with brand-new episodes. So, it’s time to unveil the details, folks!

Yes, yes, you heard it right! The true crime series is finally back on F.X. after a long break of three years.

As you already know, the series is an anthology of the various crimes that have occurred throughout American history. Therefore, its seasons are independent of each other. Each season follows new events curtailing to some famous murder or scandal, having their storylines based on books.

For example, the first season follows the murder trial of O. J. Simpson, which took inspiration from The Run of His Life: The People v. O. J. Simpson, a book by Jeffery Toobin. The second season followed the murder of the famous designer Versace with a storyline based on the book Vulgar Favors: Andrew Cunanan, Gianni Versace, and the Largest Failed Manhunt in U.S. History by Maureen Orth.

American Crime Story Season 3: Plot What is the new season going to be about?

The storyline of the American Crime Story Season 3, subtitled Impeachment revolves around the Clinton-Lewinsky scandal. Its basis is the story derived from A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President, a book written by Jeffery Toobin.

This season is the most hyped one till now because ever since its announcement in 2019, fans have been waiting impatiently for it to release. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, the season kept on delaying and delaying, but now, finally, after facing a long hiatus of 3 years, the series is finally on air.

The season is going to uncover one of the biggest sex scandals of American history, i.e., between Clinton and Lewinsky. The season will highlight the events following the scandal and how they led to the Impeachment. However, the most interesting part of this season is that it is co-produced by Monica Lewinsky herself.

American Crime Story Season 3: When’s the Release Date?

It’s already on air! Broadcasted by F.X., American Crime Story Season 3 had its premiere on September 7th!

So, do not forget to tune-in every Tuesday to watch the new episodes so you can unravel the mystery!

American Crime Story Season 3: Trailer

There’s no way better to start a series than by watching its mysterious trailer. The trailer shows Linda Tripp, who is the person responsible for outing the scandal between Lewinsky and Clinton by recording their phone calls. Moreover, Sarah Paulson, who under the mountain of makeup and prosthetics looks almost unrecognizable, plays the character.

From the first looks of the trailer, it was clear that the series will most certainly deal with repercussions caused by the scandal in American politics and the fact that it was the biggest news story. Being a hot topic for months around the world. The previous seasons have elaborated and, in many ways, embellished the already existing stories, and it is going to be the case with this one as well. So, we can expect to see another successfully dramatized true event appearing to be on the way! If you want, you can easily watch the trailer here.

American Crime Story Season 3: Episode 1

Well, honestly speaking the opening episode was a bit of a surprise as most fans expected Lewinsky to take the spotlight. Instead, the episode begins with the FBI taking Monica into custody, who are in turn are working with special counsel Ken Starr. The main focus is on Monica’s former best friend, Linda Tripp. The narrative occasionally shifts to show us the life of Paula Jones. She is the most famous accuser in regards to Bill Clinton’s dark history of sexual harassment.

Firstly, the show is directed by Ryan Murphy and is based on a script by showrunner Sarah Burgess, the episode’s title was ‘Exiles’. There are a total of ten episodes.

American Crime Story Season 3: The Cast

As the seasons are independent of each other, the cast often changes as well though there are recurring actors like Sarah Paulson. American Crime Story Season 3’s full cast is as follows,

Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp

Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky

Clive Owen as Bill Clinton

Margo Martindale as Lucianne Goldberg

Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton

Annaleigh Ashford as Paula

Colin Hanks as Mike Emmick

Taran Killam as Steve Jones

Cobie Smulders as Ann Coulter

Elizabeth Reaser as Kathleen Willey

Kevin Pollak as Bernie Nussbaum

George H. Xanthis as George Stephanopoulos

Billy Eichner as Matt Drudge

Judith Light as Susan Carpenter-McMillan

Anthony Green as Vice President Al Gore

Fred Melamed as William H. Ginsburg

Mira Sorvino as Marcia Lewis

So, what are you waiting for? Go and watch the thrilling first episode now if you still haven’t watched it yet!