Stranger Things Season 4’s first official trailer came out in May 2021. It featured the famous Dr. Brenner laboratory, kids chasing toy cars, a sinister clock, a chess game, and a Magic Eight Ball that read “signs point to Yes.” It was spooky, mystic, and had all the feels of a basic Stranger Things teaser. Since May, we haven’t really received any updates on the series. However, times have changed as filming is complete and Noah Schnapp has confirmed the release of a second trailer. You can find out all about this upcoming Stranger Things Season 4 Teaser Trailer down below.

Release Date of Stranger Things Season 4 Teaser Trailer

In a recent interview, Noah Schnapp, better known as one of Stranger Things lead characters, Will Byers, released some exclusive information. He told fans in an interview with Youtube use Oh So Isabella, “Yeah, really. We’ve been filming forever. And they’re finally done. And they’re putting together another teaser.”

Although he didn’t confirm an official release date, we can make a pretty solid informed guess. According to our research, the Netflix Fan event Tudum is where the producers will release the trailer. The event will take place on Sept. 25, 2021.

Netflix has already confirmed that Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Joe Keery, Gaten Matarazzo, and many more Stranger Things cast members will make an appearance in the event. Hence, we are sure that the teaser trailer for Season 4 will also be aired during the event.

Not only have we expected a trailer, but we also think Netflix will announce the release date for Season 4. After all, the whole reason the Tudum event is taking place is to give fans some exclusive insight and updates about Netflix’s most popular shows.

Stranger Things Season 4 Teaser Trailer- What will happen in it?

We already know a bit about the plot of Stranger Things Season 4. The Duffel Brothers released the premise of the fourth season which read

“We’re excited to officially announce that production for Stranger Things 4 is now underway—and even more excited to announce the return of Hopper! Although it’s not all good news for our ‘American’; [Hopper] is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, Russia, where he will face dangers both human… and other. Meanwhile, back in the States, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long-buried, something that connects everything… “

Based on this, we expect to see snippets of Hopper’s imprisonment, some icy scenes of Russia, and clues of the horror that lies in the States. Obviously, the teaser won’t give much away but it’ll give us a few glimpses of Season 4 which should suffice until we can see the whole season air in 2022.

Stranger Things Season 4- Expected Release Date

Based on statistics and lots of research, Season 4 will most likely air in April 2022. Netflix has already confirmed that the new season will premiere in 2022. However, the popular online streaming platform hasn’t said much about the exact release date.

Since filming is complete, the producers still have a lot of time to complete post-production edits and put the season together. They also have plenty of time to promote it worldwide.

Cast

Most of the Stranger Things cast will be returning for Season 4 including