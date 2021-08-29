With virtual events replacing in-person fan conventions, Netflix too has decided to hop on the bandwagon. The popular streaming platform will be hosting a virtual fan event in Fall 2021. This event called “Netflix Tudum” has excited millions of viewers worldwide as they’re eager to know some juicy details about their favorite shows and films. It is going to be an exclusive event with creators and producers of some of the most popular series sharing insight into the film industry. So when will Netflix Tudum take place? Will we get to meet our favorite stars virtually? How long will it be? Keep on reading to find out all about what Netflix Tudum is including all its thrilling details.

Netflix Tudum Release Date

Netflix has officially set the date for Tudum! It will take place on September 25, 2021. Netflix announced the news on its Twitter page in a tweet. It stated:

“There is only one place to see your favorite stars reveal exclusive first looks of Netflix’s biggest shows and films…

#TUDUM: A global fan event is coming on September 25.”

What is Netflix Tudum?

Named after Netflix’s opening sound, Tudum is the first-ever global fan event being hosted by the popular streaming platform. Its purpose according to Netflix’s spokesperson is stated below.

“It’s our first-ever global Tudum event, and our goal is simple: to entertain and honor Netflix fans from across the globe.”

The Tudum event will include interactive panels along with exclusive conversations with creators and stars of popular series and films. Fans will be able to communicate with them and get some juicy details about their favorite shows and movies.

Furthermore, Netflix will release teasers of upcoming TV shows and movies. By promoting its own original content, Netflix will no longer depend on other conventions to showcase its content. Also, Tudum is helping Netflix gain a massive number of subscribers as everybody is interested to know more about returning TV and film series.

All in all, this free event will feature exclusive clips, first looks, and new trailers for Netflix original titles. Netflix fans should gear up because they’ll be getting delicious inside scoop at Tudum!

Which Stars and Creators will attend Netflix Tudum?

Lead actors and creators from “Stranger Things”, “The Witcher”, “Emily in Paris” “Cobra Kai”, “Bridgerton” and “The Crown” will attend the event. Additionally, some popular films like “Don’t Look Up”, “ The Harder They Fall”, “Red Notice” and “Extraction” will also be featured in the event.

How long will Tudum be?

The event will go live at 9 a.m. PDT/ 12 p.m. EDT on Saturdays, the 25th of September. Fans can join and view the event using YouTube, Twitch, or Facebook. It will be a three-hour-long event.

Fans who are interested need to register on the Tudum site to co-stream the event.

For fans wondering how to stream the event on Twitch, they can refer to the Twitch guide given on the Twitch Channel.

Moreover, a special pre-show is being hosted by Netflix at 8 a.m. EDT/5 a.m. PDT on Saturday. The pre-show will showcase Netflix’s original Korean and Indian films and series. It will also include teasers for anime series.

List of Movies and Series

The following movies and series will be featured in Tudum.

Aggretsuko / アグレッシブ烈子

A Traves De Mi Ventana

A Whisker Away / 泣きたい私は猫をかぶる

Arcane

Army of Thieves

Ritmo Salvaje

Red Notice

Bruised

The Chestnut Man

Black Crab

Cowboy Bebop

The Crown

Big Mouth

Colin in Black and White

Oscuro Deseo

Bridgerton

Bright: Samurai Soul / ブライト: サムライソウル

Hellbound

Cobra Kai

Heera mandi

Emily in Paris

Human Resources

Interceptor

De Volta Aos 15

Don’t Look Up

Floor is Lava

Extraction

Finding Anamika

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal: The Movie / 劇場版美少女戦士セーラームーン

The Harder They Fall

Inside Job

Sex Education

La Casa De Papel

The Old Guard

Maldivas

Ozark

My Name / 마이 네임

New World / 신세계로부터

Soy Georgina

Stranger Things

Super Crooks / スーパー・クルックス

Eternal: 前編・後編

The Witcher

The Witcher: Blood Origin

Rebelde

The Sandman

The Silent Sea / 고요의 바다

Ultraman

The Umbrella Academy

Vikings: Valhalla

Young, Famous, and African

Teaser

Netflix has also released a teaser for the event which features some extremely popular faces including Dwayne Johnson, Chris Hemsworth, Idris Elba, and Nathalie Emmanuel. All of them try to pronounce Tudum the right way which is “to-doom”.

What’s new?

Apart from hosting its first virtual fan event, Netflix has also included some major upgrades on the app. Users can track upcoming releases and use the Play Something shuffle feature to let Netflix decide a movie/series based on their liking for them. Additionally, users can use the “Downloads For You” feature to download content automatically according to their liking.

Netflix also has some exciting plans. It will launch a spatial audio feature for iPhone and iPad users shortly. In addition to this, the popular online streaming platform also has some pretty iconic gaming ambitions. Although we don’t know much about these ambitions, we are sure they’ll be exciting and fun.