A New Release Date of June Has Been Set for SpelllForce III Reforced

It seems like the release date for SpellForce III Reforced keeps getting moved ahead. The new official date for SpellForce III Reinforced is June 7, 2022. The official announcement delaying the release date of SpellForce III Reforced was made by THQ Nordic. It said:

“The development of SpellForce III Reforced is going to take a little bit more time. In order to reach our goal of bringing the best RPG/RTS to consoles, developer Grimlore Games and publisher THQ Nordic want to make sure the game is in the best possible shape before it gets released. That’s why game development will continue until June 7th, 2022.”

SpellForce III Reforced will be a RPG/RTS hybrid allowing players to be a hero as well as a general. The player will have to command an army, choose from various tactics, build a powerful base, get the economy of Eo up and running in SpellForce III Reforced.

In order to achieve all of this in SpellForce III Reforced, players need to know everything about the game. So, keep on reading to find all the details regarding the RPG/RTS hybrid SpellForce III Reforced.

SpelllForce III Reforced Storyline

SpellForce III Reforced takes place in the year 518 in Eo, a time before SpellForce: The Order of Dawn. And the Crown has brought an end to the Mage Wars. But, this victory was not easy and has affected everyone in the kingdom adversely. Bloodburn, a deadly plague, has also spread in Eo in SpellForce III Reforced Spellbound.

Now, people are in search of light, a hope of finding someone that can ease their problems. And so, here comes Rondar Lacaine, a young charismatic man in SpellForce III Reforced. He tells everyone that Mages must be brought to an end as they are the reason behind this poverty. He also tells everyone that the father of all gods, Aonir, can only make Eo in SpellForce III Reforced like it was before.

Latest Post: Everything we Know about Andor Season 2

SpellForce III Reforced Features

In SpellForce III Reforced, the player will have to solve quests, gather companions, get lots of experience, and level up while doing all of these activities. Besides this, many new features have been added in SpellForce III Reforced to make it better. These include the following.

The gameplay of SpellForce III Reforced has been made better with a mix of RTS and RPG.

Players can choose the kind of hero they want to be in SpellForce III Reforced and choose their skill trees as well.

You can build your own army and fight in battles.

To get victorious in a battle and make your game interesting while playing SpellForce III Reforced, you can make new friends.

Elves, Orcs, and Humans are the three factions in SpellForce III Reforced and you get the chance to be a part of either one of them. Players have the freedom to choose one of the factions in SpellForce III Reforced, rule them and help them win on the battlefield.

The storyline and world of SpellForce III Reforced is amazing. Players get a chance to explore Eo and the different characters that live in it.

There will also be a single-player campaign in SpellForce III Reforced where players will get to understand Trolls in playtime of almost 20 hours.

SpellForce III Reforced features intuitive gamepad integration along with a tailor-made UI so that the game runs smoothly and players have a great time playing it.

New SpellForce III Reforced Game Modes

Three new game modes have been added in this version of SpellForce III Reforced. The names of these three modes in SpellForce III Reforced are Journey Mode, Journey Skirmish, and Arena Mode.

SpellForce III Platforms

The much-awaited SpellForce III Reinforced will be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4 and PS5.

Huge congrats to @GrimloreGames and @THQNordic on this fantastic launch.

If you’re a fan of RTS games, you should check this out! https://t.co/XY8WKadwdg — Balint Marczin (@NakamuraRTS) December 7, 2021

SpellForce III Reforced Cost

SpellForce III Reforced will come with its own gamepad for Xbox and Playstation and will cost SRP of $39.99. On the other hand, the SpellForce III Reforced edition will be completely free of cost for Steam users on PC.

The two expansions in SpellForce III Reforced i.e. “Soul Harvest” and “Fallen God” will each cost another $19.99. The entire package of SpellForce III Reforced can be purchased for $59.99.

Read More: Licorice Pizza’ Is Among the Best Picture Nominees for the Oscars in 2022