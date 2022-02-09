Everything we Know about Andor Season 2

Season 1 still has to release and it seems like Disney+ is already working on Andor season 2. The season has been recently confirmed by Stellan Skarsgård in a recent interview with Swedish site Dagens Nyheter. His exact words were:

“We start with ‘Dune 2’ in July. And then in the autumn, it’s time for the second season of the Star Wars series ‘Andor’.”

Not only has the filming date been decided, but a lot of other things for the second season have also been confirmed. Here is everything we know so far.

Andor Season 1 wrapped up filming in September 2021. And is now undergoing final changes. Although an official release date for it still has to be announced, it is expected that Andor will release in mid or late 2022.

So, Andor season 2 will only release after. We think if filming begins as planned, Andor season 2 will be available for viewing in mid-2023 and latest by late 2023.

Andor Season 2 Synopsis

While an official synopsis for Andor season 2 still has to be released, it will revolve around times before Rogue One: A Star Wars Story ever happened. It will show how the rebellion progresses over the upcoming years. It will be a thrilling season with lots of missions.

Overall, it will be a great way for viewers of star wars to spend time and watch Cassion Andor take on his role and ignite the fire that leads to future battles.

Cast

The cast for Andor season 2 will pretty much be the same as season 1. This includes the following:

Diego Luna as Cassian Andor

Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma

Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera

Stellan Skarsgård as TBC

Adria Arjona as TBC

Fiona Shaw as TBC

Denise Gough as TBC

Robert Emms as TBC

Kyle Soller as TBC

Andor Season 2 Trailer

Since filming still has to begin, it will be a while until fans can watch Andor Season 2 trailer. Moreover, the trailer will release a couple of days before the actual season premieres on Disney+. So, we think viewers can expect to see the trailer next year in mid-2023.

A trailer for Andor season 1 has been released though. So go and check that out on Youtube!