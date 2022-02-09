Sid Toy Story: Release Date, Confirmed Or Not?

One of the most popular franchises of Pixar is Toy Story, which is enjoyed by both children and young adults alike. A fan of Toy Story is familiar with the popular characters of the movie like Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessies, Rex, Bo Peep, and aliens who made their appearance in four Toy Story movies.

Out of all the popular movie characters, Sid managed to become very popular even though he was the only side character. His role in Toy Story 1 and 3 managed to garner the sympathies of the audience and this has given rise to popular fan theories. The fan theories have forced the audiences to ask if there will be a Sid Toy Story.

The popularity of Sid in Toy Story has led to questions like will there be any Sid Toy Story and unfortunately, according to sources the information about the same is not confirmed. Without any confirmation, the release date of Sid Toy Story is still unknown.

Sid Toy Story: Cast

Toy Story is directed by John Lasseter. As Toy Story is an animated movie, the cast of the story is determined by the voice lent by popular artists. If Sid Toy Story comes into play, one can expect to see the original artists again.

The cast will involve the original crew members like Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Don Rickles, Jim Varney, Wallace Shawn, John Ratzenberger, Annie Potts, John Morris, Erik Von Detten, and Laurie Metcalf. The voice of Sid will be played by Erik von Detten.

Sid Toy Story: Plot

Toy Story 1 was released in 1995 and since then there have been three more sequels. The latest of the franchise, Toy Story 4 was released on June 21, 2019. The story of Toy Story 1 revolves around a cowboy doll who feels threatened and jealous of a new space figure and subsequently tries to remove the latter from the boy’s room.

Toy Story 2 which was released on November 24, 1999, revolves around a rescue mission when Woody is stolen by a toy collector. The rescue mission of Toy Story is led by Buzz, who becomes an integral member of the toy family in Toy Story 1.

The story of Toy Story 3 released on June 18, 2010, is based on a situation where the toys Andy are accidentally donated to a day-care center while he prepares to leave his home for college.

The last sequel of the series, Toy Story 4 was released on June 21, 2019, where a reunion is shown. In the movie, the toys like Woody and Lightyear become comfortable in living their life with Bonnie.

Later, Bonnie creates Forky, a new toy that is created from recycled materials. Towards the end of the movie, Woody gets reunited with Bo Peep and is put in a dilemma where he needs to decide where his ultimate loyalties lie.

Most of the time, the plot revolves around Woody and Sid plays a side character in the movie. If Sid Toy Story is in the story, it is important to see the role of Sid in the movie franchise.

In Toy Story, Sid is shown as a sociopath who loves to torture the toys byways like dissecting them and putting them on fire and it looks like a nightmare for the audience. Later, Woody tries to scare Sid by showing him that they are living beings and with this new knowledge, he runs away and does not make any appearance until Toy Story 3.

In Toy Story 3, fans are guessing that the garbage man is Sid. The reason for the same is the skull T-shirt that he is wearing. Sid as a garbage man has given rise to many fan theories. Out of the many fan theories, the most popular one says that Sid becomes a local garbage man after knowing that the toys are alive.

The special twist in this theory is that Sid chooses to be a garbage man because a garbage man has access to a lot of items that are discarded with the belief that they are not alive. Therefore, the theory states that Sid becomes a garbage man to rescue the toys and not only does he get to collect the discarded toys but also fix them for better as he is a creative soul. In Toy Story 3, Sid is given a miserable and sad look and it is guessed that by choosing to be a garbage man, he is trying to undo his past mistakes.

Sid Toy Story: Trailer

Upon hearing this popular theory, Jonas Rivera, producer of Toy Story 4 has said that the theory was cool and maybe he will confirm it but he is not sure about it. He further went ahead to confirm that the theory is not right.

According to the latest statement, the members of the franchise are letting the past objects go to introduce new characters, and therefore, the release of Sid Toy Story is still dicey and hence, there is no trailer for Sid Toy Story.

