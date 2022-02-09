Vagabond Season 2 Confirmed on Netflix: Release Date, Cast & Trailer

The latest SBS TV Show Vagabond premiered back in 2019. And now that its run has ended, viewers have high hopes for its sequel. But will Vagabond Season 2 happen? And if it will make the final cut then how will it continue with the story especially after the finale of the first season. Well for all these questions continue reading the article!

The show is directed by Yoo In-Sik and is a blend of action and crime genres! Lee Seung Gi himself was quite passionate regarding the project. When asked about the sequel he replied in the following words: “Are you willing to participate in season 2?” he said, “If it comes out, it would be interesting. I am positive if I do season 2 of such work as an actor.”

As the first season ended on a major cliffhanger we have high hopes for it to get renewed. Moreover, the series got pretty good ratings so there is no sense in canceling it. With just 16 episodes in 2019, the show garnered a lot of positive attention from both viewers and critics.

Its popularity can also be seen by the fact that it has now been picked by Netflix. So, the future might be in safe hands! But as we know the streaming site is also notorious for dropping shows. But hopefully, this won’t be Vagabond Season 2’s fate.



Netflix has still not given Vagabond Season 2 the green light that it requires for the second season to go on with its production. Hence we do not have an official release date for it either. Despite this, the producers and the creators of the show are very enthusiastic about the project. So, all that we need now is Netflix’s confirmation.

There is nothing to fret about because the show is not canceled yet! So, have hope.

Cast

For the cast of Vagabond Season 2, you can expect the following actors (and their characters) to feature in it. However, depending on the storyline there might be some new additions to the cast as well. But we’ll get to know about them once Netflix makes the cast list official. And who knows how long it will take!

Lee Seung-gi as Cha Dal-gun

Bae Suzy as Go Hae-ri

Shin Sung-rok as Gi Tae-ung

Baek Yoon-sik as Jung Kook-Pyo

Kim Jong-soo as An Ki-dong

and more

Plot

According to Lee Seung-gi, who portrays Cha Dal-gun in the series, there are a lot of unaddressed topics which have to be explored. So, for that, a sequel is really important. This was enough to make the hearts of fans fill with hope.

“There’s no way the tale finishes at the end of season 1 without the second season. When you watch American dramas, you’ll often be left wondering, “Huh?” at the conclusion of each one. It’s up to the audience and, of course, the commercial side of things to see whether there will be a second season. If the possibility comes, I would want to [work on season 2].”

The story is about a young man who struggles with an identity crisis. Shinjiro has lived most of his life as an outcast. This is because when he was very young his father passed away and he grew up with his mother away from society.

The only person who truly understood him was Akari but she too passed away due to illness. Hence Shinjiro then decides to change his life in a new direction. He now becomes a Vagabond, who are fighters for justice in this world which is infested with corruption and injustice. Dal-gun and Hae-RI still have some unfinished business that did not get completed in the finale. So, this leaves space for the second season to fill in.

Trailer

Unfortunately, we do not have an official trailer for Vagabond Season 2 either. But on YouTube, you might find some fanmade ones. So, enjoy those until we get any sort of official footage from the sequel. If the second season makes the final cut it will yet again premier on SBS and then make its way to Netflix. For more updates stay tuned!