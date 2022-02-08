Love Is Blind Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Hosts

The month of love and romance has arrived, so is the season. The giant streaming platform Netflix has renewed and shared the release date for the next installment of Love is Blind Season 2. Love is Blind has already won millions of hearts with the debut of season 1, and has entertained all the loyal fans out there during the pandemic.

When Love is Blind debuted in February 2020, it garnered a lot of attention for its bizarre and eccentric writing and premise. Love is Blind is all about couples where they meet each other and engage with themselves without knowing much about others. The show is a three: week dating reality drama which has been created by Chris Coelen and produced by Kinetic Content. It premiered on Netflix on February 13, 2020.

Love is Blind Season 2 is all set to release in the month of valentine’s, just a week away, which has ignited the fan base to discover more about it. In the below section, we have shared all the important facts which you should know about the story.

As we have mentioned, Netflix has announced the release date which is coming in the month of dating and romance that is on 11 February 2022. Love is Blind Season 2 might come in bundles just like the previous season. If it happens then there might be 5 episodes dropped on the same day. After releasing all the episodes of season 2, there will be a wedding finale on 25 February.

Love Is Blind Season 2: Cast

Here, in this section, we have shared all the facts about the singles that are looking for love in the interconnected pods.

Abhishek Shake: 33, Veterinarian / House DJ

Aja: 28, Paralegal

Brandon: 36, Insurance Broker

Brian: 32, Advertising Strategist

Caitlin: 31, Medical Software Sales

Chassidy: 34, Business Owner

Danielle: 29, Associate Director, Marketing

Deepti: 31, Information (Data) Analyst

Haseeb: 28, Lawyer

Hope: 32, Sales Manager

Iyanna: 27, Program Coordinator

James ‘Joey’: 30, Business Strategy Consultant

Jarrette: 32, Project Manager

Love is Blind Season 2: Hosts

As of now, the makers have not announced anything compact about the hosts. Hence, it becomes difficult for us to predict whether Vanessa and Nick Lachey will host the show or not. Once we receive an official update on this, we will most likely share the information of all of the hosts.

Love Is Blind Season 2: Plot

In the previous season, we noticed that Love is Blind offers a realistic approach to the popular dating reality show where couples are put through a speed dating process by Netflix, but no one can see each other. Instead, a man and a woman are interconnected with pods and communicate through a wall.

The first seven to ten minutes of the dates are free, but after that, the members have complete authority to decide who they want to go on further dates with and how much time they want to spend with them. During that, a single can propose to someone after a period of pod dating. They can finally meet face to face if he or she accepts.

After acceptance, they go on vacation and are forced to talk to others whom they have dated before in the pod. They get back to their homes, where they discover more about the family members. They decide their wedding if everything ends up with coordination else they can choose to part ways. In the second season, we might see more drama, love, emotion, and affection.

Love Is Blind Season 2: Trailer

The known streaming platform Netflix has released the official teaser trailer of Love is Blind Season 2. The teaser trailer shows that singles are entering into the pods.

In the trailer, we witnessed contestants talking about their life experiences, and one of them is seen saying “I’m getting to know someone’s heart before anything else.” A woman jokes, “This experiment interests me.”

Stay tuned with us to explore more updates about Love is Blind Season 2.