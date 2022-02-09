The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know

Winning several Emmys and Golden Globes, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is a must-watch series for everyone who loves humor! The comedy-drama show is set in the 1950s-1960s era and features the story of a Miriam Maisel. She has everything a mid-19th-century woman could want; a husband, two lovely kids, and a beautiful house. However, she discovers her knack for stand-up comedy and embarks on an adventure of her own.

Her story is exciting and inspiring. It’s full of bizarre plot twists and wild schemes. So far, the series has three seasons that are available for streaming on Amazon Prime. Talks of a fourth one are in the air and fans are excited to know if the news is official.

Have the producers publicly renewed the series for a fourth season? What will happen in it? Has production begun? Keep on reading to find out the latest information about The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4.

Season 3 of the Amazon Prime original series aired in 2019. Now almost two years later, we’re glad to tell you that the series is returning for a fourth season!

Season 4 was expected to come out quite a few months ago. However, pandemic-related delays have greatly hindered the show’s progress. Amazon Prime has officially announced the release date of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4. The popular streaming platform has changed its release pattern. Instead of releasing all the episodes at once, they will release two at a time each week.

Episodes one and two of the fourth season will air on February 18. Then, two episodes will come out every week for the next three weeks. The eight-episode season will complete its course by March 11, 2022.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 Cast

A lot of the previous season cast members will return to star in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 including,

Rachel Brosnahan plays the role of Midge Maisel. She is a stand-up comedian on her journey to success.

Alex Borstein plays the role of Midge’s manager, Susie Myerson.

Marin Hinkle plays the role of Midge’s Mother, Rose Weissman.

Tony Shalhoub plays the role of Midge’s father, Abe Weissman.

Michael Zegen plays the role of the ex-husband Joel.

Kevin Pollak plays the role of Moishe. He is Joel’s father.

Luke Kirby plays the role of Lenny Bruce, Midge’s love interest.

Stephanie Hsu plays the role of Mei, Joel’s current girlfriend.

A few new stars will also make an appearance in the show. Their roles are not known as of yet.

Kelly Bishop from Gilmore Girls.

Milo Ventimiglia from Gilmore Girls.

Jason Alexander from Seinfield.

Plot and Spoilers

We’ve seen Midge grow and become a more powerful woman in the past three seasons. Her journey as a comedian has barely just begun and she still has a long way to go. In the last season’s finale, we saw her get a huge gig with Shy but at the last minute, he drops her from his tour. The season ends with Midge standing at the tarmac as the plane flies away without her.

Season 4 will pick the story up from here. Now that she has lost her big gig, what will Midge do? How will she salvage her career as a comedian? Only Season 4 will tell.

A few spoilers are also revealed by Amazon Prime. Now that the tour is off, Midge and Susan plan on what they must do next. However, Midge is not willing to do any more opening shows. She wants more and she knows just how to get it. Additionally, Lenny will also return in the fourth season and we can expect a lot of flirting between him and Midge. Whether this flirting will bear fruit or not is something we are still unsure about.

Joel, Midge’s ex, will also have a side story in Season 4. His love life with Mei will go through several ups and downs in the upcoming season. Moreover, Susie, Midge’s manager, expands her office, Susie Myerson and Associates. Her rift with Midge grows bigger and their future together seems hazy.

The official plot synopsis reads,

“Season 4 begins in 1960, and looking to hone her act, Midge finds a gig with total creative freedom, but her commitment to her craft creates a rift between her and her loved ones.”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 Trailer

Four teasers of the upcoming Season 4 are available for streaming on Amazon Prime and YouTube. All of them feature Midge taking control of her life and finally living her dream. They also deal with the people close to Midge including her manager Susie, her parents, and her ex Joel.

An official trailer also came out recently. It takes bits and pieces from the four teasers and combines them into one magnificent video! You can watch it on Amazon Prime’s official YouTube channel.