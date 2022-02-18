Stay Close Season 2 Get the Latest Updates On Stay Close Season 2!

The first season of the dramatic Netflix series aired on December 31, 2021. The show had everything in it from dances and happy moments to sudden plot twists that shook everyone. And now, everyone is wondering when will Stay Close season 2 be released? Or is it even renewed? So, here is everything you need to know about Harlen Coben’s latest book’s adaptation into the Netflix series season 2.

It seems like the series came to an end with its eight episodes in the first season. This is because Stay Close is based on Harlen Coben’s work. And usually, Netflix series based on Coben’s work is limited, meaning they only have one season.

Stay Close seems no exception to this. As the first season had a proper ending. And there is no need for Netflix to renew Stay Close season 2 even though the first season was a massive hit.

Stay Close Season 2 Plot

Even though season 1 had a proper ending, there is definitely more story to share. And if Netflix does decide to greenlit the show, viewers can expect to solve the one mystery that remains unsolved.

In Stay Close season 2, Dave will find out that the car he dumped in the river had Carlton in its trunk. Moreover, viewers will also get to see how Dave finds out this horrendous truth and how he deals with it. Also, since the Shaw family is still alive, they would be the main focus of season 2.

Cast

If Stay Close season 2 ever happens, its main focus will be the main characters from season 1. This includes:

Daniel Francis as Dave Shaw

Cush Jumbo as Megan

Bethany Antonia as Kayleigh

James Nesbitt as Broome

Jo Joyner as Erin

Stay Close Season 2 Trailer

There is no trailer for Stay Close Season 2. And we don’t think there will be one since there are very less chances of the show ever being renewed. But, if a trailer or a release date for the trailer is ever announced, we will share it here.

