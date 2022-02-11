Shadow Warrior 3 Release Date Announced In Silly Fourth Wall-Breaking Trailer

Shadow Warrior 3 is finally releasing! The game’s release date has undergone so many delays, fans were beginning to wonder whether it will actually release on March 1, 2022. But Devolver Digital, the publisher of Shadow Warrior 3, has brought an end to all second thoughts by releasing a trailer announcing the release date to be March 1, 2022.

Moreover, the almost 2-minute trailer pokes fun at various marketing strategies that companies use while designing a game’s trailer to make it appealing.

This is not the only trailer that has been released for Shadow Warrior 3. Previously, Devolver Digital has released several other trailers teasing fans with what to expect in this version of Shadow Warrior.

Shadow Warrior 3 Platforms

Shadow Warrior 3 will be released on Playstation 4, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows for players to play. It will also not be free of cost. To play, Shadow Warrior 3 players can purchase the game for $49.99.

Shadow Warrior 3 Gameplay

Developed by Flying Wild Hog, Shadow Warrior 3 will be a single-player game. It will be a “fast-paced first-person love song dedicated to action” in the words of the official website’s description.

The Gore Weapons obtained after executions are a massive part of Shadow Warrior 3! Contents Shadow Warrior 3 Platforms Shadow Warrior 3 Gameplay One even creates chaotic portals that pull in enemies for an easy multi-kill shot! pic.twitter.com/X6AWto8y08 — Shadow Warrior 3 (@ShadowWarrior) February 10, 2022

The player gets to play Lo Wang, a mercenary who set free a dragon when they had opened a multi-dimensional prison cell. He is now on a mission to go through hundreds of troubles in order to save the world from this disaster that he has caused.

And to assist him in all of this is his enemy, ex-billionaire Orochi Zilla, and Motoko, an ally he has recently made. The path to saving the world for these three heroes is not easy. As they all do not trust each other enough and there are lots of demons who they need to defeat.

