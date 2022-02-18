Brahmastra: The Release Date, The Cast, and Anything Else You Need to Know

3is finally wrapping up. Well, this is finally some fantastic news for the fans who have been eagerly waiting for its release.

Though filming for several films has been put on hold due to the ongoing Coronavirus epidemic, making it impossible for some of the most-anticipated films to be released on schedule. Brahmastra, the new movie from Ayan Mukerji, has also been postponed, but the cast is back on set and shooting the remaining scenes.

With a note on social media, Nagarjuna Akkineni, who plays an essential role in the film, farewelled the team after shooting. On Tuesday, Alia Bhatt also reveals that the shooting is nearly over.

Bollywood film Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, is wrapping up its shooting. Find out more below:

Basic Facts About Brahmastra

Brahmastra is a fantasy trilogy directed by Ayan Mukerji. In the lead roles, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will appear. Alia plays a character called Isha, while Ranbir plays a character with superpowers named Shiva. Along with Ranbir and Alia, it also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mouni Roy, and Dimple Kapadia. According to earlier reports, Mouni will play the film’s main villain. Character details for other actors remain unknown. In Hindu mythology, Lord Brahma’s weapon is called Brahmastra, and the film’s title is derived from this. “It’s a modern-day film set in India today,” Ayan Mukerji told a news portal about his film. The film is called Brahmastra because ancient India is the source of its energies, wisdom, and powers. That’s all I can say. Some of the costumes may surprise you. They might not look like you expect. In 2019, Brahmastra released its official logo on Mahashivratri . On the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri, 150 drones revealed the logo at Kumbh. The release date of Brahmastra was initially December 4, 2020. Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Ayan Mukerji shared the news on social media. The premiere of the movie was facing delays because of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Therefore, there’s been no new release date announcement by the filmmakers. In 2018, Brahmastra began filming in Tel Aviv, Israel. Filming is currently taking place in Mumbai. In addition to Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, the Ayan Mukerji-directed film will be released in five other languages. This film features the new lovebirds of B-town, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, which is being produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor collaborate on screen for the first time in Brahmastra.

