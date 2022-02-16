Zootopia 2 Release Date, Plot, Cast, Trailer And Latest News

Fans are highly anticipating the release of Zootopia 2 after the original Zootopia won their hearts all the way back in 2016! Even now, 5 years later, fans are eagerly waiting for their favorite animated movie to release its sequel and preach the value of diversity and acceptance! Not just fans, but the actors and directors too are more than willing to return for work on Zootopia 2.

What is Disney’s response to this? Will the popular production company give fans what they want? Or will Zootopia 2 remain a dream forever? Keep on reading to find out the latest news about this spectacular sequel.

Zootopia 2 is one of the most awaited movies of the century. A poll on Reddit showed that dozens of people are happy to wait for five more years to watch Zootopia’s sequel, granted that it is just as great or even better than the original film. Additionally, Directors Rich Moore and Byron Howard are all aboard the Zootopia 2 train! Moore commented on the sequel in 2016 saying,

“It would be nice to revisit it again.”

Keeping in mind that 2021 was Disney +’s best year in terms of views and ratings, it is quite possible for Zootopia 2 to release on this popular streaming platform. However, it has a lot on its plate right now including Marvel Projects and Classical remakes. Thus, Zootopia 2 may take quite some time to produce and release.

As of yet, there is no official word but we’re highly optimistic! Disney always caters to its viewers’ needs and we’re sure it won’t sleep on Zootopia 2 knowing that millions of fans are waiting for it to air.

If all goes well, it’ll take at least 2 years to make the movie. Thus, Zootopia 2 may come out anywhere between 2023-2024.

Zootopia 2 Plot

Zootopia did not finish off at a cliffhanger! Thus, Zootopia 2 may explore a variety of different directions! The possibilities are endless.

Bateman and Goodwin, two important voice actors, expressed their excitement for the sequel and their plans for it. Goodwin expressed that she wants “to see Nick have to be the one to convince Judy that the world is worth fighting for.”

Alternatively, Bateman would enjoy the following plot,

“The two of us, kicking ass out there. Cleaning up the streets. We’re a couple of new cops out there. So, bad guys, be warned.”

Go back to the fast-paced mammal metropolis of Zootopia in “Zootopia+,” a new short-form series coming to Disney+ in 2022! #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/WUxejtGhm0 — Zootopia (@DisneyZootopia) November 12, 2021

Just like its predecessor, Zootopia 2 will also deal with important global issues like racism, acceptance, and diversity.

The plot may focus on Judy and Nick continuing to rid the society of judgmental social norms. On the other hand, they may travel to other societies and preach and practice their values there.

There are several different directions that Zootopia 2 may take. While we don’t know much about it, we’re sure the plot and storyline will be just as great if not better than the original Zootopia.

Zootopia 2 Cast

Zootopia wouldn’t be the same without grumpy Officer McHorn. Thus, it is no surprise that Mark Smith (the actor who plays McHorn’s role) has confirmed his appearance in the next Zootopia movie!!

Finnick’s voice actor Tommy Lister was also excited to reclaim his role in the next movie. He told fans,

“I can tell you for sure I’m doing another ‘Zootopia’ with Disney.”

Unfortunately, he passed away in 2020. Thus, his character may be played by another actor.

Nate Torrence, who plays the role of Officer Clawhauser, is going to be one of the most important characters in Zootopia 2. Byran Howard said they have several plans for his character.

Moreover, Jason Bateman and Ginnifer Goodwin will most likely return to star as Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps. They may be joined by Idris Elba (Chief Bogo), Bonnie Hunt (Bonnie Hopps), and Don Lake (Stu Hopps).

The official cast list isn’t available till now. These are all just predictions based on the importance of the above-mentioned characters.

Zootopia 2 Trailer

The trailer for Zootopia 2 won’t come out anytime soon! In fact, fans may have to wait over two years to get their first looks at the highly anticipated movie.

