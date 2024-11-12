12 Tony Todd’s Best Show And Movies To Watch

Tony Todd, a horror icon, passed away on November 6 at the age of 69. His manager, Jeffrey Goldberg, confirmed his demise, though the cause was not disclosed.

For more than 30 years, Tony’s voice and presence have defined horror. The industry lost a legendary actor. With his recent passing, we remember some of his most memorable performances and best films over the decades.

The Man from Earth (2007)

This unique, thought-provoking sci-fi drama directed by Richard Schenkman starred Tony as Dan, a professor. Although this movie is not as popular as Candyman, it is one of the best movies of Tony. David Lee Smith is seen playing the lead role as professor John Oldman. John reveals to his colleagues at a farewell party that he is a 14,000-year-old immortal who has lived through countless eras of history. Dan, who is in the party too and is John’s main interlocutors. While others are dismissive, Dan is curious about John’s revelation. It is his curiosity that gives the story emotional weight and helps viewers to connect to John’s story. The entire story takes place in John’s living room, where the characters engage in deep conversation about history and the meaning of humanity.

Candyman

This 1992 film directed by Bernard Rose is considered one of the best films of Tony. He plays the title character, a vengeful spirit who haunts the Cabrini-Green housing projects in Chicago. The story follows the main character, Helen Lyle (Virginia Madsen), a graduate student researching urban legends who unknowingly summons Candyman (Tony Todd) by saying his name five times in front of the mirror. Tony has a chilling presence, a deep voice, a haunting expression, and a tragic backstory, making his character both frightening and sympathetic.

Night of the Living Dead

In this 1990 film, directed by Tom Savini, Tony played the role of Ben, a determined and resourceful leader, who helps a group of survivors as they barricade themselves in a farmhouse to escape an attack by flesh-eating zombies. His character in the film shows a balance between courage and vulnerability. He also brings depth to the character, brilliantly portraying Ben’s frustration and tension with other survivors, especially when they have to make tough decisions.

The Rock

This 1996 film directed by Michael Bay centers on FBI chemist Stanley Goodspeed, played by Nicolas Cage and former British spy John Mason, played by Sean Connery, as they work together to stop a group of rogue Marines. Tony played the role of a fierce Marine Captain Darrow, who along with other disgruntled soldiers, takes over Alcatraz Island and threaten to launch chemical weapon on San Francisco. Tony was seen as ruthless and cunning, who was willing to kill without any hesitation to reach his goals. He also tries to influence the protagonists to get what he wants, using trickery. As a result, he meets a violent end, which feels rewarding to the audience.

The Crow

Directed by Alex Proyas, Tony played the role of Grange, the henchman of a gang leader named Top Dollar in this 1994 film. He is one of the main villains helping Top Dollar control the crime-ridden city, while trying to stop Eric Draven (played by Brandon Lee), who is a rock musician brought back to life by supernatural crow to take revenge on his own murder and of his fiancée. Tony’s character in the film is both cool and frightening as he delivers some powerful moments like injuring the crow that grants Eric his immortality.

Platoon

Directed by Oliver Stone, Tony played the role of Sergeant Warren in this 1986 film. Although it was a small role, it was a significant first project, allowing him to work alongside impressive cast including Johnny Depp and Forest Whitaker. Based on his own experiences as a soldier, Oliver showed the harsh realities of war and its psychological effects on soldiers. The movie feels authentic and the director does a great job of making viewers feel the brutality and tension of jungle warfare.

Final Destination

In this 2000 film directed by James Wong, Tony played the role of Bludworth, a mysterious mortician who knew more about death than he revealed. His character acted as a cryptic guide, explaining how death works and can’t be escaped, no matter how hard people tried. It is said that Tony was chosen for the role because of co-producer Glen Morgan, who liked this “eerie” voice.

For the uninitiated, the film is about a group of high school students who cheat death by narrowly escaping a plane crash. However, death soon finds them in unexpected and violent ways.

Hatchet

In this 2006 film, directed by Adam Green, Tony played Reverend Zombie, a Voodoo shop owner who warns tourists about the dangers in the swamps. His character’s mix of dark humour and chilling warnings perfectly matches the film’s campy and gory vibe. He also reprised the role in the sequel in 2010.

The film is about a group of tourists on a haunted swamp tour who are haunted by a deformed and vengeful ghost, Victor Crowley. Although the story is not unique, the film was praised for its practical effects and tribute to classic horror films as it combined humour and horror in an old-school style.

Hell Fest

Directed by Gregory Plotkin, this 2008 film is about a group of friends who visit Hell Fest, a traveling horror carnival, where a masked killer targets visitors. In this slasher film, Tony played the role of the Barker, a creepy character who oversees the spooky amusement park where the story takes place. Although this was a small role, Tony did a great job with his deep voice and unsettling presence. His cameo reminds the audience of his reputation as a horror icon.

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

In this 2009 sci-fi action film directed by Michael Bay, Tony has given his deep and powerful voice to the Fallen, a former Prime and the main antagonist of the film. The Fallen aims to destroy the Earth and regain his lost power, making him one of the most formidable enemies the Autobots have ever faced.

For the uninitiated, the film is about Sam Witwicky (played by Shia LaBeouf), who uncovers the secrets of the Transformers’ history and becomes entangled in their ancient war. As he learns about the origin of the Autobots and Decepticons, he gets caught up in a dangerous fight that threatens to destroy the Earth.

Frankenstein

In this 2015 film directed by Bernard Rose, Tony played the role of Eddie, a homeless man, who decides to take care of Adam, the creature created by the two scientists. The scientists’ experiment of creating a handsome young man goes terribly wrong as Adam ends up going on a rampage.

Valerie on the Stairs (2006)

This is the eighth episode of the second season of Masters of Horror directed by Mick Garris and is based on short story by Clive Barker. It is about a novelist, who moves into a new building to finish his novel. A mysterious girl keeps visiting him and talks about the Beast, a strange creature in the building.

Instead of speaking, Tony, who plays the role of the Beast, is mostly known for his powerful presence and visual impact.