43 Best Characters from the Harry Potter Series

Harry Potter is one of the best film franchises which is based on the Harry Potter novel series written by J.K. Rowling. Typically, the movie franchise is known for its magical and engaging plot, but it is also famous for its unforgettable characters. From Albus Dumbledore to Gellert Grindelwald, each character in the film series brings something very special. So, in this article, we will talk about the 43 best characters of the Harry Potter series who have been absolutely loved by fans throughout the world.

Harry Potter

The first fictional character in the list of best Harry Potter characters is Harry Potter itself. The film franchise is based on the life of its title character, who gets to know on his 11th birthday that he is a wizard. He then goes to the magical school of Hogwarts and becomes friends with Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley. At the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, he gets to know that Voldemort, the evil wizard, had killed his parents in the past. The character makes his first appearance in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and till the end of the series, the story revolves around Harry’s struggle with the magical world.

Albus Dumbledore

The famous character of Albus Dumbledore was played by two actors, Richard Harris and Michael Gambon in the Harry Potter film franchise. In the first two films, the character of Dumbledore is played by Richard Harris, but after his death, the character is taken over by Michael Gambon. In Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, he is introduced as the headmaster of the magical school, Hogwarts. In addition to this, Dumbledore is a wise and benevolent man who is also the leader of the Order of the Phoenix. This was created with the sole purpose of fighting the evil wizard, Lord Voldemort.

Minerva McGonagall

The character of Minerva McGonagall, a formidable witch who is skilled in many forms of magic was played by Maggie Smith who passed away recently. In the film franchise, the character is a professor at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry who is also the head of the Gryffindor house. In addition to this, she is also the headmistress under Albus Dumbledore and was first introduced in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. Further, she is a powerful witch who has the ability to perform some kinds of magic spells without using a wand. McGonagall is also an Animagus, which gives her the power to transform into a cat at her own will. In September 2024, the British actress lost her life in a hospital in London at the age of 89.

Hermione Granger

Emma Watson played the character of Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter film franchise and is one of the most loved characters. She is a levelheaded, logical, and smart girl who becomes friends with Harry Potter and Ron Weasely, who helps her after getting caught by a troll in the girls’ washroom. Hermione’s character was first introduced in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone while she was on the way to the magical school of Hogwarts. Throughout the film series, Hermione is regarded as an intelligent witch and a borderline genius. Along with Harry and Ron, she was sorted into the Gryffindor house.

Ron Weasley

The character of Ronald Bilius Weasley popularly known as Ron Weasley was played by Rupert Grint in the Harry Potter film franchise. The character is known around the world for his humor, loyalty, and always being ready to defend his friends. Ron was first introduced in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone when he was on his way to the magical school of Hogwarts. Throughout his life in Hogwarts, the character remains friends with Harry Potter and Hermione Granger. In addition, he is the only character who has grown up in a society that is associated with magic, and during his life in Hogwarts, he provides insights into wizarding traditions and customs.

Draco Malfoy

The major villain in the Harry Potter film franchise, Draco Malfoy was played by Tom Felton. The character of Draco is a clever user of magic and someone who bullies and tricks people

around him to get what he wants. For the very first time, the character was seen in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone accompanied by two friends, Gregory Goyle and Vincent Crabbe. Also, in the franchise, the character belonged to the Slytherin house. Along with being a competent young wizard, he is a rich and spoiled brat who believes that his wealth and social position give him the right to bully anyone.

Neville Longbottom

The next best character in this list is Neville Longbottom. He is Harry Potter’s clumsy and disorganized classmate who struggles with the general life skills and lessons at Hogwarts but eventually develops a talent for Herbology. Because of him being highly gifted at Herbology, he fights in the Battle of Hogwarts and becomes an inspiration. The character first appears in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone as a mediocre student but when he joins Dumbledore’s army in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, he turns into an efficient wizard.

Luna Lovegood

Actress Evanna Lynch plays the character of totally crazy and irrational Luna Lovegood in the film franchise. She is a part of the Ravenclaw house at Hogwarts and a member of Dumbledore’s army, which fights against the dark forces. The character of Luna Lovegood first appears in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix and is endearingly eccentric, which means that though she is a bit unusual and quirky, she is widely loved because of it.

Severus Snape

The complicated character of Severus Snape is played by the actor, Alan Rickman who died in 2016. In the series, at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, he is first the professor of Potions then he becomes the teacher of Defence Against the Dark Arts and lastly, before his death, he becomes the headmaster. Throughout the film series, Severus Snape is unfriendly and hostile towards Harry Potter because he has a bad history with his father, James Potter. It was revealed that the terrifying teacher was bullied by Harry’s father, who Lily Evans chose over him. By the lovers of the Harry Potter film franchise, the character of Professor Snape is highly praised.

Sirius Black

The character of reckless and brave, Sirius Black is played by Gary Oldman in the Harry Potter film franchise. It was first mentioned in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone

as a wizard and becomes an important character in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. He is Harry Potter’s godfather who spends many years in Azkaban as a prisoner because he was falsely accused of betraying Harry’s parents to Voldemort and killing 12 Muggles. Also, he had the ability to turn into a big black dog at his own will or called Animagus. Later, in the franchise, Sirius Black’s character is killed by his cousin, Bellatrix Lestrange.

Dolores Jane Umbridge

The fictional character of Dolores Jane Umbridge was played by Imelda Staunton in the Harry Potter film series. She was the Professor of Defence Against the Dark Arts and also became a villain later on, when she took away the powers of Harry Potter and Albus Dumbledore who were informing the wizarding world about the return of Lord Voldemort. In addition, Umbridge was appointed by the Ministry of Magic as the High Inquisitor to control the magical school of Hogwarts.

Rubeus Hagrid

The character of Rubeus Hagrid is one of the best characters in the Harry Potter film series. He is a half-giant who is the groundskeeper and gamekeeper at the magical school of Hogwarts and later becomes the professor of Care of Magical Creatures. Also, the extremely big-hearted man who is passionate about unsuitable pets is a member of the Order of the Phoenix. The character was played by Robbie Coltrane in the film series. For the first time, Hagrid appears in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

Molly Weasley

She was the wife of Arthur Weasley and the mother of the Weasley clan. She was a pure-blood witch who was sent to the Gryffindor house when she joined the magical school of Hogwarts as a student. The fierce, funny, and full-of-love character had six sons and one daughter and allowed them to join the Order of the Phoenix along with her and her husband. For Harry Potter, she acts as a motherly figure who smothers him with maternal love. Further, she was a powerful witch who killed Bellatrix Lestrange in the Battle of Hogwarts.

Bellatrix Lestrange

Helena Bonham Carter played the role of Bellatrix Lestrange in the Harry Potter film franchise. She was Lord Voldemort’s right-hand woman who was obsessed with the Dark Lord but was also fearful of his magical abilities and power. In addition, she was the cousin of Harry Potter’s godfather, Sirius Black, who she kills later on in the series. She belonged to the Slytherin house and first appeared in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix. But she and her husband were first mentioned in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

Remus Lupin

The character of Remus Lupin was played by James Utechin in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix. But later, it was taken over by David Thewlis. He was the Professor of Defence Against the Dark Arts and a childhood friend of Sirus Black and James Potter. The character’s first appearance was made in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban and when he joined Hogwarts as a student, he was sent to the Gryffindor house. Also, when he was a child, he was attacked by a werewolf named Fenrir Greyback who left him with lycanthropy. Throughout the film series, the character is known for his care and consideration towards the students.

Sybill Trelawney

She was a Professor of Divination at the magical school of Hogwarts and was popular for predicting bad things. Also, the character of Sybill Trelawney was known for reacting too dramatically to normal events due to which nobody in the school took her seriously and underestimated her ability. Despite this, she made big revelations such as the return of Voldemort, the escape of Peter Pettigrew, and the events of Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. The character’s first appearance was made in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and was played by Emma Thompson.

Percy Weasley

Another character who is considered one of the best in the Harry Potter film series is Percy Weasley. He was the 3rd child of Arthur and Molly Weasley and was a pure-blood wizard who had an obsession with pleasing authority figures. After joining the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, he became a perfect wizard and head boy who took every rule very seriously. He belonged to the Gryffindor house, and after leaving school, he worked closely with the Ministry of Magic. Hence, the character was played by Chris Rankin.

Arthur Weasley

He was the head of the Weasley family and was also a member of the 2nd Order of Phoenix. Also, he belonged to a purely magical family that had no non-magical members and worked for the organization, Ministry of Magic, which oversees the laws and orders of magic. Though the household of Arthur Weasley is majorly run by his wife, Molly, but he is brave and stands up for dark and evil magic against his rival, Lucius Malfoy. The character of this red-haired man was played by Mark Williams in the Harry Potter film series.

Moaning Myrtle

Myrtle Elizabeth Warren was popularly known in the film series as Moaning Myrtle because she was a washroom-haunting ghost who was killed by a Basilisk, a Slytherin’s monster whose leash was opened by Voldemort when he was young. She was a muggle-born witch who was given the Ravenclaw house but after her death, she became a ghost and haunted the 2nd floor girls’ washroom in Hogwarts. The gloomy and sensitive character is always in a sad and bad mood and if anyone does wrong to her, she never lets it go. For the very first, she makes an appearance in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

Rita Skeeter

The unregistered Animagus, Rita Skeeter had the ability to transform herself into a beetle to keep a watch on anyone. However, this secret of hers was one of her strengths, but this also led to her downfall when Hermoine captured her in a jar and threatened her not to defame Harry and his friends. The witch was a journalist in the Harry Potter film franchise who specialized in writing poison-pen stories and was also popular for ruthless character assassinations. In Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Rita Skeeter makes her very first appearance. Hence, the character of Rita Skeeter was played by Miranda Richardson in the film franchise.

Lord Voldemort

The next best character in the Harry Potter film franchise is Lord Voldemort also known as Tom Riddle. He was the main villain of the film series who belonged to the Slytherin House. The character makes his first appearance in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and later in the series, he makes appearances in flashbacks or either in person. After killing Harry Potter’s parents, James and Lily, he tries to kill him but instead leaves him with a mark on his forehead. In the film series, the character was played by multiple actors including Ralph Fiennes and Ian Hart.

Arabella Figg

The fictional character of Arabella Figg was played by Kathryn Hunter in the Harry Potter film series. She was a Squib, which means a person born into a magical family with no magical powers. She dealt in cross-bred cats and kneazles and was also a member of the Order of the Phoenix. She was also the cat-obsessed neighbor of Harry Potter who used to babysit him when he lived with the Dursley family. Many years later, it was revealed to Harry that she was an undercover spy for Albus Dumbledore who was entrusted to keep an eye on him. In Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, the character made her 1st appearance.

Amos Diggory

Amos Diggory was a wizard who was the father of Cedric Diggory and also worked at the Ministry of Magic. The character becomes a tragic figure when his son, who was a golden boy, dies in the final round of the Triwizard Tournament after getting killed by Peter Pettigrew on Voldemort’s orders. In Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, the character makes its first appearance. In the Harry Potter film series, Jeff Rawle portrays the character of Amos Diggory.

Pomona Sprout

Miriam Margolyes played the character of Pomona Sprout in the Harry Potter film series. She was a powerful witch who was the Head of the Herbology department at the school of Hogwarts. In addition, she was also the Head of the Hufflepuff House during the time Harry was at the Hogwarts. The character of Pomona Sprout is not to be ignored because she was an important person at Hogwarts who fought against the Dark Magic, stood up against Dolores Umbridge, and helped remove Severus Snape. Also, after Dumbledore’s death, she appealed to let the school stay open.

Cedric Diggory

Cedric Diggory is The next character in the list of best Harry Potter characters. He was a wizard who was born to Amos Diggory and his unnamed wife. When he joined the magical school of Hogwarts, he was sent to the Hufflepuff House and ultimately became the captain of the Hufflepuff Quidditch team. He played the game as a seeker and was named the Triwizard Tournament Champion by the student body. However, the golden boy of the school was killed with a Killing Curse by Peter Pettigrew on the orders of Voldemort.

Barty Crouch Jr

Popularly known as Barty Crouch Jr, he was the son of Bartemius Crouch Senior and was also a wizard. In his teenage years, he was a supporter of Lord Voldemort so that he could become a death eater and a dark wizard. For the very first time, the character makes an appearance in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. In addition, he is known for disguising himself as Alaster Moody, a new professor for Defence Against the Dark Arts at Hogwarts and a former Auror. The character of Barty was played by David Tennant in the series.

Petunia Dursley

Another Harry Potter character who is included in this list is Petunia Dursley. She was a muggle woman and the aunt of Harry Potter, who along with her cruel husband Vernon, kept Harry in a cupboard under the stairs. She was the older sister of Lily Potter who in her childhood became resentful of her sister for being a witch. She broke all her ties with her husband and married a muggle man named Vernon Dursley. However, when her sister Lily and her husband James were murdered by Voldemort, Petunia became Harry’s legal guardian. The role was played by Fiona Shaw in the series. In Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2, Ariella Paradise played the part of young Petunia.

Viktor Krum

He was a schoolboy Quidditch superstar who was also a Bulgarian wizard. He played as a seeker for the Bulgarian team and in the Triwizard Tournament, he was named the Durmstrang’s champion. The character of Viktor Krum first made its appearance in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. Hence, in the film series, it is portrayed by Stanislav Yanevski. He was the first boy who noted the attractiveness and worth of Hermoine Granger and called her Herm-Own-Ninny.

Nymphadora Tonks

Natalia Tonks played the character of Nymphadora Tonks in the Harry Potter film franchise. She was a witch and Metamorphmagus who had the ability to turn into anybody magically without effort. When she joined the magical school of Hogwarts, she was sent to the Hufflepuff House. After graduating the school, she worked at the Ministry of Magic and trained to become an Auror. She is a rebellious female character who was the cousin of Sirius Black and niece of Bellatrix Lestrange. For the first time, the character appeared in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.

Gilderoy Lockhart

Gilderoy Lockhart was a wizard who became Professor of Defence Against the Dark Arts at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. He belonged to the Ravenclaw House and often claimed credit for the heroic deeds carried on by others. In addition, Lockhart was known in the magical school as a wizarding celebrity for authoring several books on dark creatures. However, due to a backfired Memory Charm done by Ron Weasely’s damaged wand, he lost all of his memory. The character of Gilderoy Lockhart was played by Kenneth Branagh and isn’t supported by Voldemort rather he is simply out for himself.

Gellert Grindelwald

He was a dark and evil wizard who was considered one of the most powerful wizards of all time in the Harry Potter film series. Lord Voldemort and Albus Dumbledore were his only superiors. He was a student at the Durmstrang Institute but he was expelled from there because he performed dark magic on students. For the first time, the character makes his appearance in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.

Lucius Malfoy

Lucius Malfoy was a strong and pure-blood wizard and also the father of Draco Malfoy. During his time in Hogwarts as a student, he was sent to the Slytherin house and was made a prefect. He was a wealthy and powerful wizard who led the Malfoy family and believed that pure-blood wizards were superior to the others. For the very first time, the character appears in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. In addition, he was an out-and-out villain who was obsessed with Dark Arts and indulged in muggle torture. In the film series, the character was played by Jason Isaacs.

Vernon Dursley

Another character in this list is Vernon Dursley. He was the unpleasant uncle of Harry Potter and the husband of Petunia Evans, who along with his wife and son kept Harry with him after the death of Harry’s mother and father. This was so because due to the Muggle and Wizard law, Petunia and Vernon were the only legal guardians of Harry Potter. However, he disliked him very much and treated him badly such as keeping him in a room under the staircase. The character was played by Richard Griffiths in the film series.

Aberforth Dumbledore

The younger brother of Albus Dumbledore was disreputable because he was once prosecuted for doing inappropriate magic on a goat. He was the 2nd son of Kendra and Percival Dumbledore and his father was sent to the prison of Azkaban for attacking three non-magical people. Later, his father passed away and his mother and sister, Ariana, were accidentally killed. However, Aberforth blamed Albus for the death of their sister, and due to this, their relationship got strained. He was also a member of the Order of the Phoenix who fought against Voldemort when he was first raised to power.

Peter Pettigrew

He was a wizard who was the friend of James Potter, Sirius Black, and Remus Lupin. When he joined the magical school of Hogwarts, the Sorting Hat spent almost five minutes for deciding as to which house he belonged. Ultimately, he was sent to the Gryffindor house. Further, he is the man who betrayed James and Lily Potter which led to their murder, and spent 12 years in his Animagus form of a rat as Ron Weasley’s pet Scrabber. For the first time, Scrabber appears in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone but Pettigrew makes his appearance in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.

Alastor Moody

The old friend of Albus Dumbledore, Alastor Moody is one of the best characters of Harry Potter. He was a pure-blood wizard and an Auror who was hired to teach Defence Against the Dark Arts at Hogwarts. However, just before acquiring his position, he was kidnapped by Barty Crouch Jr who disguises himself as Moody in order to kidnap Harry Potter for Voldemort. Also, he was an important member of the Order of the Phoenix and helped in capturing many people in the wizarding prison of Azkaban. In the movie series, the character is played by Brendan Gleeson.

Garrick Ollivander

He was a half-blood witch who was considered the best wandmaker in the world and many witches and wizards bought their wands from him. Also, he was the owner of Ollivanders located in Diagon Alley. In the film series, he was tortured and captured by the evil Lord Voldemort for the Elder Wand but eventually, Harry, Hermoine, Ron, and Dobby were able to rescue him. In Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, the character makes his first appearance. John Hurt is the actor who portrayed the character.

Ginny Weasley

Ginevra Weasely, also known as Ginny was the younger sister of Ron Weasley and a pure-blood witch. She joined the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry a year later than Harry Potter and was sent to the Gryffindor house. She developed a huge crush on Harry and later became his girlfriend. Also, they both got married later on in the series. She was also an important member of the Dumbledore’s Army, which was led by Harry Potter in addition to being a Quidditch player.

Dobby

Dobby is the next character who has earned its spot in the list of best Harry Potter characters. He was a male house-elf who was the slave of the Malfoy family and his masters were Dark Wizards who treated him in a cruel manner. Apart from this, he tried to save Harry Potter’s life by warning him about the plot to have the Chamber of Secrets opened. He got to know about this plan because of the contact between his masters and Voldemort. Later, Harry freed Dobby from Malfoy’s enslavement by tricking Lucius Malfoy. In Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, he makes his first appearance.

Pansy Parkinson

The character of Pansy Parkinson was also called a female Draco. She was a pure-blood witch who joined the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in the same year as Harry Potter. She was sent to the Slytherin house and later became a prefect there. In addition, she used to tease the noble students of the Gryffindor house about their looks and appearances. Also, most of the time Pansy Parkinson was seen trying to impress and please the people who practiced dark magic. In Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, the character made its first appearance.

Cho Chang

She was a witch who joined the Hogwarts School and was sent to the Ravenclaw House. In the Ravenclaw Quidditch team, she played as a seeker and became popular in the school. She was one year ahead of Harry Potter and he had a huge crush on her. However, she eventually dated Cedric Diggory and after his death, she became determined to fight against Lord Voldemort. Against the wishes of her parents, she joined the Dumbledore’s Army. In Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, she makes her first appearance.

Rolanda Hooch

Zoe Wanamaker played the role of Rolando Hooch in the Harry Potter film series. She was the flying instructor and Quidditch teacher at Hogwarts who had no time for someone who doesn’t have sporting powers. In the series, she worked directly under Albus Dumbledore, Minerva McGonagall, and Dolores Umbridge. In addition, she also served as the official referee for the Quidditch games at the Hogwarts. In Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, the character makes her first appearance.

Gregory Goyle