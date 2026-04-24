Evil Dead Burn Gets Earlier Release Date, Teaser Now Playing in Theaters

Evil Dead Burn is arriving earlier than expected. The upcoming horror film has moved its theatrical release date from July 24, 2026, to July 10, 2026. At the same time, its first teaser is now playing only in theaters and has not been officially released online yet. The footage is currently being shown during screenings of The Mummy, directed by Lee Cronin.

The teaser was first shown during Warner Bros.’ presentation at CinemaCon 2026 on April 14. Early reports say that the clip is short but very intense. It shows a violent Deadite attack inside a house, where one woman is trying to stay alive as people are killed around her. Another report from CinemaCon described it as violent and chaotic, with scenes involving family members being attacked and showing graphic injuries.

When Will Evil Dead Burn Release?

The new Evil Dead movie will now hit theaters on July 10, 2026. It was previously scheduled for July 24, so the film has effectively been moved up by two weeks. This makes it one of the next major horror releases on Warner Bros.’ summer slate. Evil Dead Burn is the sixth film in the Evil Dead franchise.

The change in the release date is important because the movie had just started getting more attention. Before CinemaCon, there was not much information about the film. The new teaser shows that the promotion has begun, even though the studio is still keeping most of the story a secret.

What We Know About the Film So Far

Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line Cinema will release the next installment in the #EvilDead franchise domestically on July 24, 2026. ‘Dune: Part Two’ actress Souheila Yacoub will star More details here: https://t.co/H0ljQuipFU pic.twitter.com/Dv9O2h8qlX — Deadline (@DEADLINE) May 8, 2025

Evil Dead Burn is directed by French filmmaker Sébastien Vaniček, who drew attention with his horror feature Infested. Sam Raimi and Rob Tapert are producing the film under Ghost House Pictures, while Bruce Campbell and Evil Dead Rise director Lee Cronin are also involved behind the scenes as executive producers.

The confirmed cast includes Souheila Yacoub, Hunter Doohan, Luciane Buchanan, Tandi Wright, and George Pullar. So far, the story has not been shared. What we do know is that this movie is a new, separate story in the franchise, not a direct sequel to any earlier film.

There is already strong interest in the movie because Evil Dead Rise performed well at the box office in 2023. According to Box Office Mojo, the film earned $147.1 million worldwide, giving the franchise real momentum heading into this next installment. That success likely explains why Warner Bros. has now started giving Burn a more visible theatrical push.

For now, the main points are simple: Evil Dead Burn is coming earlier than expected, the first teaser is already playing in theaters, and the studio is still keeping the plot secret. Horror fans will have to wait until July 10, 2026, to see what Sébastien Vaniček has done with the franchise.