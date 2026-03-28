My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Season 2 Finale Preview: Episode 13 Release Date, Time, and Where to Watch

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is heading into its Season 2 finale, and Episode 13 looks like more than a routine weekly drop. This is the episode expected to bring the Sky Egg incident to a close, put All Might’s arrival front and center, and push Koichi toward whatever comes next.

For U.S. viewers, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Season 2 Episode 13 is set to stream on Monday, March 30, 2026, at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m. ET. It is also being listed as Episode 26 overall, so readers searching for either Season 2 Episode 13 or Episode 26 are looking for the same finale.

When Does My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Season 2 Episode 13 Come Out?

The finale releases in the U.S. on Monday, March 30, 2026.

Here is the U.S. release-time breakdown:

7:00 a.m. PT

8:00 a.m. MT

9:00 a.m. CT

10:00 a.m. ET

Where to Watch My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Season 2 Episode 13

U.S. viewers can watch My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Season 2 Episode 13 on Crunchyroll.

That is the main streaming destination for the series, and for this kind of article, that is the key answer readers want fast. If someone is checking just before release, the smartest move is to go straight to Crunchyroll’s series page instead of relying on recycled countdown posts or random schedule pages that are often outdated or flat-out wrong.

Is Episode 13 the Season 2 Finale?

Yes. Episode 13 is the Season 2 finale of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes.

This is where some coverage gets sloppy. Some sites call it Season 2 Episode 13, while others use the overall count and list it as Episode 26. Either way, it is the same episode, and it is the final chapter of the season.

The episode title is “Graduation and Career Path,” which already suggests this finale will do more than just end on action. It sounds like an episode built around fallout, direction, and what comes next, not just one more burst of chaos before the credits roll.

What the Episode 13 Preview Tells Us

The biggest preview detail is that All Might’s arrival helps bring the Sky Egg incident under control.

That matters because it suggests the finale is not simply stretching the disaster for one more week. Instead, it points toward an ending that deals with the aftermath and gives the story room to shift back toward Koichi and his future.

That is why the title stands out. “Graduation and Career Path” sounds like a turning-point episode. It suggests the finale is about closure, but also about what Koichi becomes after everything the season has put him through.

Why This Finale Feels Bigger Than a Typical Weekly Episode

A lot of anime preview posts are disposable. They repeat the same date, paste in a vague summary, and move on.

This one has more weight than that.

The Sky Egg arc has been one of the biggest pressure points of the season, and Episode 13 arrives with three major hooks already in place:

a major public crisis

All Might stepping into the situation

Koichi hitting another turning point

That is enough to make this feel like a real payoff episode rather than a routine stop on the calendar.

What to Expect From Episode 13

The safest expectation is resolution first, setup second.

The preview points to the Sky Egg incident nearing its end, so the finale will likely focus on:

the fallout from the crisis

Koichi’s next step

what “graduation” means for his future

how the season leaves the door open for more

That does not mean the episode will be quiet. It means the real test of the finale is whether it can land emotionally after all the pressure the arc has built.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Season 2 Episode 13 releases on Monday, March 30, 2026, at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m. ET, and U.S. viewers can watch it on Crunchyroll.

More importantly, it looks like a finale with actual weight behind it. The preview points to All Might helping bring the Sky Egg incident to a close, the title hints at major change for Koichi, and the setup is there for Episode 13 to feel like more than just another weekly anime drop.