Legend of the White Dragon Release Date Set: Jason David Frank’s Final Film Hits Theaters in August 2026

After years of delays, shifting plans, and long periods of uncertainty, Legend of the White Dragon finally appears to have its clearest path to theaters yet.

New reports say the Jason David Frank-led superhero film is set for a select North American theatrical release on August 28, 2026, with Well Go USA Entertainment handling distribution. If that date holds, it will mark the strongest release update the project has had since earlier windows in 2023 and 2024 fell apart.

A Long-Delayed Release Finally Comes Into Focus

For a movie that has spent years hovering between “almost ready” and “still coming soon,” this is a meaningful change.

Back in March 2023, Deadline reported that Legend of the White Dragon was targeting a September 4, 2023 theatrical release. That plan never materialized, and later release expectations also slipped. Even now, the official release-date page for the film still says “To be confirmed…”, which tells you how unstable the rollout has been for much of the project’s life.

That is why the reported Well Go USA deal matters. This is no longer just another update about post-production progress or vague release hopes. It is the first recent sign of a concrete theatrical path through an established distributor.

Why the New August 2026 Date Matters

The reported release date of August 28, 2026 is notable on its own, but it also lands on National Power Rangers Day, which gives the rollout a symbolic connection to Jason David Frank’s legacy as Tommy Oliver. Multiple entertainment outlets covering the update have highlighted that timing as part of the film’s renewed release push.

That does not mean every question is settled. The official film site has not yet updated its release-date page to reflect the August plan, so the safest wording is that the movie is reportedly set for that date rather than fully locked across every official channel. For a project with this many false starts, that distinction matters.

Jason David Frank’s Final Film Carries Extra Weight

What separates Legend of the White Dragon from a typical indie superhero release is the fact that it is widely recognized as Jason David Frank’s final film performance.

Frank died in 2022, and since then the project has taken on a different kind of significance for fans. What may once have been followed mainly as a genre passion project is now also viewed as the final major screen role of one of the most recognizable names in Power Rangers history. That emotional context has shaped nearly every update surrounding the film.

The Film’s Road to Release Has Been Unusually Complicated

The movie has been inching forward for years. In March 2025, ComicBook reported that executive producer Chris Jaysaid the film had reached picture lock, with only final color correction and sound mixing remaining before it could be taken to distributors. That update showed the project was nearing completion, but it still did not answer the biggest question: who was actually going to release it?

That is what makes this latest development more substantial than the usual production milestone. “Picture lock” tells fans the movie exists in finished form. A distributor-backed release plan suggests audiences may actually get to see it.

What Legend of the White Dragon Is About

According to the official synopsis, Jason David Frank stars as Erik Reed, a fallen hero known as the White Dragon. After a catastrophic battle with the ancient overlord Ashtagor, Erik is blamed for the destruction of the city and the deaths that followed. His identity is exposed, public opinion turns against him, and he is forced back into action when a new threat emerges in Virtuo City.

That setup gives the movie a slightly different flavor than the nostalgic superhero tribute some fans may expect. It is still clearly drawing from the mythology and heroic image associated with Frank, but the official pitch leans more heavily into guilt, reputation, and redemption than simple legacy-franchise fan service.

The Cast Is Built for Genre Fans

The official site lists Aaron Schoenke, Chalet Lizette Brannan, Mayling Ng, Kevin Porter, and Jenna Frank among the film’s featured cast alongside Jason David Frank. Broader coverage around the project has also connected names like David Ramsey, Mark Dacascos, Michael Madsen, Jason Faunt, Ciara Hanna, Cerina Vincent, and Andrew “King Bach” Bachelor to the film.

That lineup makes it pretty clear who the movie is speaking to. This is not a generic superhero title hoping to find a random audience. It is a fan-facing genre project built to resonate with Power Rangers viewers, action fans, and followers of Bat in the Sun’s broader orbit.

One Caveat Still Remains

There is still one thing holding this back from feeling completely settled: the official release page has not yet been updated to match the newly reported date. That does not invalidate the reporting, but it does mean caution is still warranted until every official channel is aligned.

For a project with this many delays behind it, that is not nitpicking. It is basic discipline.

Legend of the White Dragon has had plenty of release updates before, but this is the first one in a while that feels tied to an actual route into theaters.

If the reported August 28, 2026 date holds, Jason David Frank’s final film will finally make the leap from long-promised passion project to real theatrical release. And for the audience that has followed the movie through years of uncertainty, that is the update that actually matters.