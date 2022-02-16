Blade Runner 2099 TV Series Will Release on Amazon Soon

Hello, fam! It’s good to have you back. We are discussing a cult classic, Blade Runner. Since its adoption by Amazon Studios, news and rumors have surfaced.

The original Blade Runner came out in 1982. It is based on the novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? by Philip K. Dick novel. It got published in 1968.

The movie included Harrison Ford as Rick Deckard, Rutger Hauer as Roy Batty, and Daryl Hannah as its star cast. The story takes place in 2019 Los Angeles. In this film, the Tyrell Corporation is manufacturing humans to serve in numerous space colonies.

These synthetic humans are called replicants who are bio-engineered with the sole purpose of providing labor and nothing else. In this 1982 Blade Runner, a group of fugitive replicants led by Roy Batty returns to Earth and are pursued by a cop named Harrison Ford.

The original Blade Runner was not a financial success, but it was so well received by the general public that it has now become a cult classic.

Since 1982, multiple movies have been released in the Balde Runner Universe, some set in a far dystopian world, whereas some were animes.

It will be interesting to see what the upcoming Blade Runner 2099 will have for its fans. Here we have compiled all the facts and information about it. Keep on reading to learn more.

Blade Runner 2099 Will Not Be a Movie

The Balde Runner 2047 came out on 6th October 2017 and speaking in financial terms, it had performed poorly. The Blade Runner 2049, despite having a decent budget, its performance at the box office was considered poor.

So it’s apparent that if Blade Runner 2099 is released, it will be a full-fledged live-action TV series. And it does feel like a safer bet from the producer’s point of view. The main strength of this franchise is its worldbuilding, which means it has a lot of content that only needs to be managed effectively.

Bringing Blade Runner 2099 to life as a series rather than a film is not only a safer bet, but it will also offer the showrunners more opportunity to play to their strengths, especially character development.

It is the latest installment in the Blade Runner universe. The franchise rights to film and television prequels and sequels by Alcon Entertainment since 2011. Alcon Entertainment has envisioned keeping the franchise alive as long as possible, and in doing so, they plan to bring Blade Runner 2099 as soon as possible.

Ridley Scott(director of the original 1982 Blade Runner) is the executive producer of this project and has teased the project. It was informed to the press that they are in talks with Amazon Studios and, the pilot had been written.

This means that Blade Runner 2099 is still in its production stage and, it is hard to say when the series releases and makes its way to an OTT platform. Also, there have been no official announcements or any kind of leaks that could point us in the right direction.

Still, the audience can expect Blade Runner 2099 to come out by the Christmas of 2023. But we can’t be sure of anything.

Blade Runner 2099 Plot

There have been no official announcements, tweets, or revelations concerning the Bade Runner 2099 other than the fact that it is in the production stage. But don’t worry, we’re here to satiate your hunger for Blade Runner 2099 narrative details.

As it is acting as a prequel to Blade Runner 2049, it is clear that it is set fifty years in the future. And we may be witnessing the details and challenges of the future fifty years ahead of the world of 2049.

Assumptions can be made that the news of replicants being able to produce is out in the open and, everyone knows about it and, this could be a potential candidate for the plot of Blade Runner 2099.

Accepting that they are enslaving a conscious species may be difficult for humanity.

Even though the universe of Blade Runner is visually captivating, it has never been fully explored. It would be intriguing to see how a TV series tackles The Blade Runner’s enormous universe and limitless intricacies.

Blade Runner 2099 Cast

There has been no official announcement or any type of leak that could point us in the direction of the whereabouts of the cast of Blade Runner 2099. Anyone can make educated guesses about the series’ cast at this time.

The characters of the previous film (Blade Runner 2049), in which K dies at the end, and Deckard, if he survives, would be over 100 years old. So it is likely to see a new cast in the upcoming live-action series Blade Runner 2099.

Where to Watch Blade Runner 2099?

Amazon Studios are producing the series so, it is sure that we will be watching the series on Prime Video, at least initially. However, as the popularity and the love for the series spread more vividly, we might see it getting streamed on every international OTT platform.

So don’t forget to watch this lore of the Blade Runner universe whenever it comes out. Stay tuned with us until then for more exciting news regarding your favorite shows and characters.