Jennifer Lopez Wants Half Of Ben Affleck’s $150 Million Fortune, Amid Divorce Rumours

The relationship of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck has always been in the limelight because both of them are high-profile figures. The couple met for the very first time in 2002 on the set of their film, Gigli, and got engaged in the same year. However, the couple postponed their marriage in September 2003 and eventually broke up in January 2004

Then, in April 2021, Jennifer and Ben rekindled their romance and ultimately got married in July 2022. However, after staying together for some time, the couple is now facing troubles in their marriage. It has been reported that the couple is living separately, and Jennifer Lopez has demanded half of Ben Affleck’s $150 million fortune amid the divorce rumors. Let’s have a look at this!!

Jennifer Lopez Is Demanding Half Of Ben Affleck’s $150 Million Fortune

According to some reports, it has been suggested that the American actress, Jennifer Lopez and her partner, Ben Affleck are heading towards a divorce because the couple has been facing difficulty in their marriage. However, both parties have not disclosed it publicly. It has also been reported that the Atlas actress is demanding half of Ben Affleck’s $150 million fortune, although she herself has a net worth of approximately $400 million.

Further, an insider has disclosed that Jennifer Lopez is demanding a detailed account of all the expenses they both have incurred. She is further asking Ben Affleck to return all the money she has spent on him and their relationship because, according to her, she is not the one who ended their marriage.

It has also been suggested that the Shotgun Wedding actress is out for blood and is deeply hurt by whatever happened in their relationship. She would not have done anything if he stayed with her like a good boy, but he ultimately abandoned her. Due to all this, Jennifer Lopez is now ready to play hard and is the one who always gets a payback. It has been stated by J Lo that during their marriage, most of her financial responsibilities were handled by her, and she also paid a huge amount for the $60 million mansion they bought.

Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Celebrated 4th Of July Separately

Amid the ongoing divorce rumors, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrated the 4th of July 2024, separately. Jennifer Lopez celebrated the Independence Day of the United States of America in Hamptons, New York, with her close friends and family. Some people spotted the American actress enjoying the coastal locale. Also, the Atlas actress was seen buying plants in Bridgehampton with her manager, Benny Madina.

Further, J.Lo was snapped wearing her wedding ring in New York along with a white crop top. On the other hand, the American actor Ben Affleck spent the 4th of July in Los Angeles with his three children, Violet, Samuel, and Seraphine. He was seen grabbing lunch with his children at the Baltaire Restaurant, where he also wore his wedding ring.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Living Separately

Since the rumors of their marriage getting strained have become popular, it has been reported that the couple has been living separately because their Beverly Hills mansion is up for sale. Jennifer Lopez lives with her children, Emme and Max, whom she shares with her ex-husband Marc Anthony. On the other hand, Ben Affleck lives in Brentwood with his children Violet, Seraphine, and Samuel, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. Ben Affleck has taken the house on rent.

While there is no confirmation of the couple’s divorce, it is clear that their marriage is not going strong because they have stopped making appearances together and are spending their time alone.