20+ Pics Of Celebrities Celebrating The 4th Of July

These stars had a unique way of celebrating Independence Day compared to us commoners. Some of them went on expensive solo trips, and others celebrated freedom with their friends and families, but none of them could top Mark Zukerburg’s celebration. Read more to see the 20+ pictures of celebrities celebrating the 4th of July.

Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg Celebrates July 4th by Surfing with U.S. Flag, Wearing a Tux, and Drinking from a Can: ‘Happy Birthday, America!’

The tech billionaire surfed to Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Born in the U.S.A.’ in a now-viral video for Independence Day on Instagram. The clip shows him surfing in a tuxedo, holding a U.S. flag, and apparently sipping a beer.

“Happy birthday, America!” the Facebook C.E.O. captioned the post.

This recent video follows a similar one he shared three years ago. In it, he is wakeboarding with a U.S. flag, set to John Denver’s 1971 song “Take Me Home, Country Roads.”

“Happy July 4th!” he captioned that clip.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez spent the Fourth of July in the Hamptons with friends and family, showing off her wedding ring. The multi-talented star was seen plant shopping with her manager, Benny Medina, shortly after a European trip. Meanwhile, her husband, Ben Affleck, celebrated the holiday in Los Angeles with his children.

“Happy Fourth 🌹🤍🇺🇸,” Lopez, 54, wrote on Instagram on Thursday, July 4, alongside several photos of herself in a lavender field and rose garden.

The singer wore a floral button-down blouse with matching khakis, a straw fedora, and brown sandals in the pictures. Lopez completed her outfit with gold hoop earrings and her wedding ring from her husband, Ben Affleck, who was not seen with her during the holiday.

Lopez recently canceled her summer tour to focus on family and shared an Instagram video with her daughter Emme, apparently on their way to the Hamptons. This area is known for being a celebrity hotspot, hosting Michael Rubin’s annual star-studded Fourth of July party, which Lopez and Affleck attended last year.

Ben Affleck

On the other hand, husband Ben Affleck was seen spending time with two of his children on the West Coast while his wife, Jennifer Lopez, celebrated the long weekend on the East Coast.

At one moment, Affleck smiled as his daughter Violet put her arm around his neck and talked with him as they walked to a restaurant.

Katy Perry

Following the long-standing tradition of celebrities wearing American flag swimsuits on July 4th, this one stands out the most!

Katy Perry showed off her new slim figure in a patriotic bikini top. The bright red, white, and blue attire was an ideal tribute to Independence Day.

She took the limelight to advertise her upcoming single, “Woman’s World.” This is Katy’s first single from her new Era, which she’s been promoting worldwide. This includes in France, where she wore the world’s longest train featuring the song’s lyrics. Hence, Katy’s outrageously creative outfits aren’t new to the singer.

Katy’s bold stance, with a strong flex, emphasized her commitment to fitness and self-empowerment.

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard used the Fourth of July to teach their children the value of hard work. Bell shared a video of Shepard recounting their grandmother’s journey from janitor to business owner.

She started with no job experience, working nights cleaning toilets, and eventually managed three shops in different states.

Shepard highlighted this rare success and praised the opportunities in their country despite its flaws. The video included their daughters, Delta and Lincoln, in the background.

Shepard also reflected on his own journey from a modest trailer to owning a large house, expressing gratitude for their current circumstances.

LeAnn Rimes

Hundreds gathered at Independence Mall in Old City Philadelphia for a patriotic Salute to Service event with performances by the U.S., headlined by Army Field Band, Soldiers’ Chorus, and two-time Grammy winner LeAnn Rimes. Attendees like Laura Taylor from Southwest Philadelphia praised the event for fostering unity. Michael Biello from South Philly highlighted the significance of national celebrations.

Rimes, chosen by a community poll, headlined Baytown’s July 4th Celebrations with Houston-based Madeline Edwards at Bicentennial Park. The concert was part of a two-day event featuring acts like Grammy-winning Tejano artist Sunny Sauceda and DJ Boris.

Shaun White, Nina Dobrev, Keleigh Teller & Milles Teller

Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh Sperry celebrated the Fourth of July with friends Nina Dobrev, Shaun White, and Chace Crawford. Keleigh, 31, shared Instagram photos from the holiday, including a shot with Shaun and Nina, who had a crutch and bandaged knee. Another image showed Keleigh enjoying a meal in a floral bikini top and sun hat.

Chace posed in swimwear on a boat with friends. A final picture captured a decorated lake house preparing for a holiday dinner.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco

Sparks flew between Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco this Fourth of July. The “Only Murders in the Building” star shared an Instagram photo cuddling with the music producer weeks before their first dating anniversary. Despite keeping their relationship mostly private, Benny, 36, praised Selena, 31, on The Drew Barrymore Show, calling her genuine and real.

The pair, who collaborated on the 2019 song “I Can’t Get Enough,” began dating in late July 2023. Benny revealed on The Howard Stern Show that Selena made the first move, and now, they consider each other best friends.

Nonetheless, the photos from the 4th of July and the joint celebration cement their official relationship in the public eye; they seem to be still head over heels for each other.

Tom Brady

Tom Brady celebrated the Fourth of July by playing beach football with Travis Scott, Damar Hamlin, Quavo, and C.J. Stroud before Michael Rubin’s annual White Party in the Hamptons, New York.

Rubin shared the festivities on Instagram, showing Brady selecting his team and Scott scoring a touchdown from a Brady pass. Fans were thrilled, with one calling it “epic.” The White Party, hosted by Fanatics C.E.O. Michael Rubin since 2021, draws a diverse mix of A-listers and is often compared to the Met Gala.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa celebrated the Fourth of July with an Instagram gallery, showcasing photos from 1973 onwards, including childhood pictures and a cute kiss with her husband, Mark Consuelos.

She captioned them with “Fourth of July, a few snaps of celebrations from 1973-2024.”

The 53-year-old T.V. host recently returned from a Switzerland vacation with Mark and shared a bikini-clad photo, reminding fans of their enduring marriage. Fans adored the “little Kelly” moments, though many likely admired her toned swimsuit body as well.

Barack Obama

The former President of the United States discussed the significance of Independence Day and democracy, noting that the Fourth of July celebrates America’s bold and inclusive democratic experiment.

He emphasized that democracy is never guaranteed and must not be taken for granted. He urged continuous efforts to fight for, improve, and ensure that democracy reflects the best aspects of human nature rather than the worst. This commitment, he said, is fundamental to America’s identity.

Molly Sims

Molly Sims and her three children, Brooks Alan, Scarlett May, and Grey Douglas, matched their outfits for a Fourth of July gathering in their backyard.

Later, in another string of photocells, the former “Las Vegas” actress, clad in a black bikini and carrying her skincare brand Y.S.E. Beauty bag, chose to spend a fun day at the beach with friends and family.

Mark Wahlberg

Mark Wahlberg’s four children recently took center stage in a rare and heartwarming family photo, giving fans a glimpse into their life in Las Vegas.

The actor posted the touching snapshot on Instagram, featuring his wife, Rhea Durham, 46, alongside their children: Ella, 20, Michael, 18, Brendan, 15, and Grace, 13. The Wahlbergs celebrated the Fourth of July with a stylish gathering, enjoying a delightful meal and sharing the festive occasion with their followers.

Mark, known for his devotion to family, shared the group photo with a warm message: “Wishing my fellow Americans a happy and safe 4th of July!!” This festive celebration highlighted their close-knit family bond and their shared joy.

Bethenny Frankel

Bethenny Frankel, 53, well-known from RHONY, spent time at her second home in the Hamptons with her 14-year-old daughter, Bryn.

The Real Housewives of New York City star enjoyed the sunshine with Bryn, whom she shares with ex-husband Jason Hoppy. Bethenny recreated a throwback photo of herself and Bryn on a paddleboard, captioning it, “How it started >>> How it’s going.”

Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes

A day after Brittany recapped their Swiss vacation, new photos of the Mahomes family surfaced.

The images show Brittany, Patrick, and their children Sterling Skye, 3, and Patrick “Bronze” Lavon III, 19 months, enjoying the Fourth of July in London. Brittany shared Instagram photos of the kids with ice pops and at the London Bridge.

Later, Patrick joined the photos as the family attended a Morgan Wallen concert at Hyde Park, captioning their videos “Happy 4th of July” and “‘Merica.”

Glen Powell

Glen Powell embodied his Top Gun role as a Hangman on the Fourth of July, piloting a U.S. Navy Blue Angels aircraft. He shared the pictures on his social media account.

Chet Hanks

Chet Hanks spent the 4th of July in his typical “White Boy Summer” fashion. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson’s son spent the Fourth of July vacation on Italy’s Amalfi Coast. Photos showed his tanned, tatted body on a boat.

Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade

Gabrielle Union shared several Instagram photos of her family’s festive Fourth of July celebration. She and Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade were joined by their daughter Kaavia and Wade’s children Zaya and Xavier. They posed for photos, swam, and rode ponies together. Gabrielle captioned the moments with, “Currently collecting moments.”

Sharon Stone

Sharon Stone marked the Fourth of July with her 24-year-old son Roan at a pool party. They posted together on Instagram, with the 66-year-old actress sharing a picture of them with friends in a backyard.

Wrapped in a striped yellow and white towel, Stone captioned the photo, “Pool partying. Happy Independence Day 🇺🇸‼️” In the image, Stone holds her godson Cosmo while Roan grins and displays his tattoos in a light gray shirt. Roan also shared the photo on his Instagram Stories.

Emma Heming Willis

Emma Heming Willis, founder of Make Time Wellness, celebrated the Fourth of July with daughters Mabel, 12, and Evelyn, 10, on Instagram. They posed in front of a ranch wearing red, white, and blue cowgirl hats.

Videos showed them walking to an event and watching a parade with American flag-bearers. Heming Willis shared a close-up, smiling photo amid a crowd. Captioned “Happy 4th of July! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸,” she humorously added, “And if you don’t have cowboy boots, just put your snow boots on, it’s fine 😉.” On Instagram Stories, they picked up parade souvenirs and picnicked with Tallulah Willis by a lake, ending with fireworks views atop a car.

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen and her family were enjoying a vacation in Mexico, as seen through her Instagram posts. She and her husband, John Legend, spent July 4 baking cookies with their children Luna, Miles, Esti, and Wren.

Teigen shared photos and videos of their cookie-making fun, including Esti rolling out dough and using cookie cutters.

The family engaged in creative activities, with Teigen proudly displaying their finished treats. They also relaxed outdoors, enjoying music together. Teigen captured their holiday spirit and family bonding moments in the sunny Mexican setting, providing glimpses of their joyful vacation activities.

Will Smith

The actor posted a homely photo celebrating Independence Day, although a few family members were missing. Will Smith shared an Instagram photo captioned “family days.” It showed his daughter Willow and siblings Marie, Harry, and Ellen.

John Travolta

John Travolta celebrated the Fourth of July in New York City with his children, Ella Bleu and Benjamin, by attending a Yankees game against the Cincinnati Reds.

The 70-year-old actor shared a video on Instagram documenting his trip, starting with him on a plane heading to the game. The video showed him enjoying the game alongside his daughter and later witnessing a fireworks display at Yankee Stadium. Despite the Yankees’ loss, Travolta and his family immersed themselves in the festive spirit of Independence Day, as captured in his celebratory Instagram post.

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling celebrated a memorable Fourth of July with her children, sharing delightful moments on Instagram. The actress, 45, posted a series of photos and videos capturing her baby daughter Anne’s first Independence Day. The day was filled with family joy, from beachside adventures with sunscreen and frosting to playful moments with Katherine, 6, and Spencer, 3.

Kaling, known for keeping her children’s paternity private, shared candid glimpses of their beach escapades, including serene waves and chocolate cupcakes. The post encapsulated a day of sandy fun and cherished family time under the sun.

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon, 48, showed off her fit physique in a striking black and white checked tennis outfit while celebrating the Fourth of July with a game of pickleball. The actress donned a coordinated crop top and mini skirt, revealing her toned abs as she posed with her niece, Draper.

She completed her sporty look with a pink baseball cap featuring a cheerful yellow smiley face and holding a pickleball racket. Witherspoon captioned her post, “In our pickleball era,” sharing her enjoyment of the day. Her radiant smile captured the festive spirit of the holiday.

Ashley Greene

Just like most other celebrities, Ashley Greene also celebrated the 4th of July with her family. She posted pictures of her husband and daughter on her Instagram. Paul Khoury, her husband, was seen raising his hands towards their daughter in the air. She was dressed in a befitting red tulle dress and a blue hair accessory – in full American independence spirit.

Demi Lovato

The singer shared stories featuring her fiancé, Jordan Lutes. He was eating her old merchandise and wearing orange shades. The couple was celebrating by grilling what looked like hamburgers in true American fashion!

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo

The couple celebrated Independence Day outside with their three children. Prinsloo took to her Instagram to share a picture with her child, captioned “Merica.”

Adam and Prinsloo have been together for ten years and made a family day out of the annual celebration.

Isabella Rossellini

Isabella Rossellini multitasked on her Fourth of July by pushing the baby stroller and walking her sheep. Parenting duties don’t seem to take a break during holidays, either.

Jessie James Decker

Jessie James Decker and her husband, Eric Decker, proudly displayed their patriotic spirit in family photographs that included their four children: Vivianne, Eric Jr., Forrest, and Denver.

Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer enjoyed a lively Fourth of July with her son Leodis, whom she co-parents with her ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson, surrounded by family.

Rob Lowe

Rob Lowe flaunted his fit physique during his family’s July 4th celebrations in Santa Barbara, California. The 60-year-old actor, known for “9-1-1: Lone Star,” was captured shirtless as he jumped into the water from a boat, sporting blue and white swim shorts. He spent quality time with his sons Matt, 31, and John, 29, whom he shares with his wife Sheryl Berkoff, whom he married in 1991.

After some father-son bonding on Matt’s boat, they joined a larger group for a fishing outing. Lowe also shared a patriotic selfie on Instagram before an American flag made of roses, captioned with “Happy 4th! God bless the U.S.A.!”

Maria Menounos

Maria Menounos and her husband of six years, Keven Undergaro, took a stroll around town. Their daughter Athena, who appeared to be sleepy, was seen resting her head on her father, who carried her around.

Melissa Joan Hart

Melissa Joan Hart posted a picture with her former co-star Soleil Moon Frye at Lake Tahoe to celebrate the Fourth of July. She mentioned enjoying time in Tahoe with her friend Moon Frye in her caption.

Hart also shared images of her family playing around in the Truckee River, swimming in the lake, and relaxing on the beach on her Instagram profile. Additionally, she posted a photo on her Instagram story of a bear-shaped toilet paper holder, humorously noting its “gruesome decapitation by an unknown perpetrator.”

Jamie Lynn Spears

Jamie Lynn Spears and her daughter Ivey were photographed accompanying the actress’s eldest daughter, Maddie, to her baseball game amidst their Fourth of July celebrations. Her daughter was seen donning an American flag-themed hat and was also covered in blue face paint.

Mariah Carey

The singer who has always owned holiday songs, dressed up for the occasion once again.

Mariah Carey posted pictures on Instagram in a red sequence dress with a plunging neckline. She also had a full face of flawless makeup on and a sparkler on the side, signifying the celebratory event.

Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood has a knack for combining casual style with a touch of humor. Her choice of a tank top featuring an illustration of the U.S.A. and the playful phrase “Go Shorty, It’s Your Birthday” reflects her fun personality and patriotic spirit. It’s a perfect outfit for a relaxed garden break.

Pitbull

Pitbull, also known as Mr. Worldwide, embraced his patriotic side as Mr. America for a day. Sporting patriotic shades, he shared an inspiring message on Instagram: “Celebrate your independence because it’s priceless, and freedom is the best gift you’ll ever receive. I’m living the true American Dream.” Thus highlighting the value of freedom and the opportunities available in America.

Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson

Kelly Osbourne, Sid Wilson, and their son Sidney celebrated the Fourth of July in style, donning coordinating red, white, and blue attire. Their patriotic outfits, from sunglasses to shorts, showcased their festive spirit and family unity on this special day.

Lea Michele

Lea Michele posted a picture of her visible baby bump while sipping a healthy green juice drink. She captioned the now-expired story on Instagram with “happy place.”

Later on Sunday, she confirmed the second child’s gender through the same social media app. She captioned the picture with, “The most beautiful Mother’s Day today, holding my son who made me a mama…and carrying my daughter. 💕💐.”

Elizabeth Banks

Elizabeth Banks created a video in a patriotic bikini, accompanied by the song “Party in the U.S.A.” It looks like the blue, white, and red bikini fashion is here to stay for a long time.

Ryan Seacrest

Ryan and Meredith Seacrest donned their finest red, white, and blue attire for a charming family photo with their parents, Connie and Gary, following Ryan’s breakup with Aubrey Paige in April this year. Seems like he is finding solace and celebrating with the family post-breakup.

President Joe Biden

President Joe Biden emphasized the importance of demonstrating dignity, honor, and commitment to one another, echoing the values of the nation’s founders. He said this at a celebration that he hosted at the White House.

He stressed that America is unique, defined by democracy and freedom, and wished everyone a happy Fourth of July.

The “Today” Hosts

Craig Melvin, Jill Martin, and Dylan Dreyer brought a vacation atmosphere to the Today set while working on July 4. Also joining in the celebration was Jenna Bush, who encouraged Hoda Kotb to “free your boobs” in the spirit of freedom.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and her family returned to the Jersey shore for their Fourth of July celebration, complete with face paint. As usual, she spent the holiday with her loved ones.

Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan wore festive and stylish attire to wish her fans a Happy 4th of July. She shared a fun and creative photo on her Instagram stories.

Hoda Kotb

Hoda Kotb cherished the Fourth of July by holding her daughters, Haley Joy and Hope Catherine, close.

Hilary Rhoda

Hilary Rhoda and her son Nash, whom she shares with ex Sean Avery, celebrated with stars, stripes, and sweet treats on Malibu beach.

Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson celebrated the Fourth of July in his favorite place, the gym. He also expressed his gratitude for “living in the greatest country in the world,” acknowledging its imperfections.

Padma Lakshmi

Padma Lakshmi and former Top Chef contestants Melissa King and Nini Nguyen celebrated the 4th of July together. They posted photos of themselves holding a cake and captioned them with the strong message, “There is no democracy without bodily autonomy.”

Justin Bieber

The singer was away from home at the billionaire Ambani’s wedding celebration, but paparazzi pictures from Mumbai, India, showed him donning the colors of the American flag in a celebratory spirit.

Heidi Montag

Heidi Montag was seen attending parades in her casual t-shirt and shorts, wearing the colors of the American flag. She was pictured with kids who were carrying small American flags.

Crystal Kung Minkoff

Crystal Kung Minkoff was seen loading her car with decor for the 4th July celebration.

It seems like the stars had a grand Independence Day celebration. But their messages made the most lasting impact. Most of them acknowledged the opportunities provided by the great nation but also saw its shortcomings. Hopefully, we can collectively work for a better and greater tomorrow.