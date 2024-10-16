43 Baseball Hall of Famer Died In 2024

In the mighty game of baseball, many players have made their successful careers and then eventually leave it all behind following their untimely death. However, the legacy that they left behind will forever live on. In the following article we have honored 43 such baseball personalities which departed in 2024. Some passed away at their primes while others departed after enjoying their full course of their careers. Either way it was a huge loss to the baseball community.

1. Reyes Moronta

The Dominican professional baseball pitcher Reyes Moronta passed away on July 28, 2024, aged 31, in Villa Gonzalez, Dominican Republic. His unfortunate death shocked the baseball world because of him being at the prime of his career. Moronta died in a motor vehicle collision.

He had played baseball professionally in the MLB for San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Los Angeles Angels.

2. Pat Zachry

Pat Zachry died on April 4, 2024, aged 71, in Austin, Texas. He was a professional baseball pitcher who pitched for the Cincinnati Reds, New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Philadelphia Phillies from 1976 to 1985.

According to the official reports, Zachry passed away after fighting a lengthy illness.

3. Jimy Williams

The American professional baseball infielder, coach and manager in MLB, Jimy Williams, departed this world on January 26, 2024, aged 80, in Tarpon Springs, Florida. In 1966 and 1967 he represented the St. Louis Cardinals. Moreover, he managed Toronto Blue Jays, Boston Red Sox, and Houston Astros.

The baseball player’s career was only 2-seasons long in which he played as a second baseman and shortstop for the Cardinals.

4. Don Wert

Donald Ralph Wert who was blessed with the nickname ‘Coyote,’ passed away on August 24, 2024, aged 86, in Strasburg, Pennsylvania. He remained active professionally from 1963 to 1971 as a third baseman. He was mostly recognized with the Detroit Tigers. Additionally, Wert was a member of the 1968 World Series winning team.

5. U.L. Washington

The American baseball player and coach, U.L. Washington, played from 1977 to 1987 for the Kansas City Royals, Montreal Expos, and Pittsburgh Pirates. For majority of his career, Washington played as a shortstop. He passed away recently on March 3, 2024, in Atoka, Oklahoma. He was 70 years old at the time of death.

6. Jerry Walker

The renowned baseball pitcher, Jerry Allen Walker, passed away on July 14, 2024, at the age of 85, in Ada, Oklahoma. In his professional career, Walker played for the Baltimore Orioles, Kansas City Athletics, and Cleveland Indians between 1957 and 1964 in the MLB.

When his journey as an active player came to an end, Walker steered into managerial or coaching positions.

7. Ozzie Vergil

The Dominican professional baseball player and coach, Ozzie Vergil, made history by being the first person from the Dominican Republic to play in the MLB. He played for names like New York/San Francisco Giants, Detroit Tigers, Kansas City Athletics, Baltimore Orioles, and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Sadly, the great baseball player passed away on September 29, 2024, aged 92, in Monte Cristi, Dominican Republic.

8. John Upham

The Canadian relief pitcher and outfielder, John Upham, passed away on May 22, 2024, aged 82. In his 2-seasons long career, Upham proved to be a 0.308 hitter. His last MLB appearance was recorded on September 25, 1968, for the Chicago Cubs.

9. Jim Umbarger

Jim Umbarger passed away on August 3, 2024, at the age of 71 in Phoenix, Arizona. He made his debut in 1975 with the Rangers and started off his career with a good note. Over time Umbarger had a win-loss record of 25-33 and earned run average of 4.14!

The cause of his death was confirmed as heart failure.

10. Tom Tischinski

Thomas Arthur Tischinski played baseball professionally for 13 years. And in this long duration he made several headlines. He played 82 games in the Major League Baseball for the Minnesota Twins from 1969 to 1971. Overall his batting average was 0.181.

Sadly, the baseball star passed away on April 23, 2024, aged 79, in Kansas City, Missouri.

11. La Schelle Tarver

The professional baseball outfielder, La Schelle Tarver passed away on March 20, 2024, aged 65, in Fresno, California. During the 1986 season, Tarver played for the Boston Red Sox. Additionally, he accumulated a batting average of 0.120.

12. Red Swanson

Arthur Leonard “Red” Swanson appeared professionally as a baseball pitcher in 43 games for the Pittsburgh Pirates from 1955 through 1957. He threw and batted with right hand and had a earned run average of 4.90. Furthermore, in his 42 pitching appearances, Swanson had a 3–3 won–lost record!

Unfortunately, Red Swanson passed away on January 19, 2024, aged 87.

13. Mike Cubbage

During his active years, Mike Cubbage served as a third baseman, coach, and manager. His MLB career spanned for 8 seasons in which he appeared in 703 games. Cubbage had a batting average of 0.258 and scored a total of 34 home runs. He passed away on August 11, 2024, at the age of 74.

14. Steve Staggs

Staggs played 72 games for the Toronto Blue Jays during the 1977 Toronto Blue Jays season. Additionally, he played 47 games for the Oakland Athletics during the 1978 Oakland Athletics season.

Overall, the baseball player appeared in 119 career games accumulating 2 HR and 28 RBI during his career. Steve Staggs passed away in Frisco, Texas, on January 21, 2024, aged 72.

15. Joe Shipley

The right-handed pitcher, Joe Shipley, passed away on May 1, 2024, in St. Charles, Missouri. During his active professional career, Shipley appeared in 29 games for over four seasons in the MLB for the San Francisco Giants and Chicago White Sox.

16. Chuck Seelbach

The American right-handed pitcher, Chuck Seelbach, passed away on March 22, 2024, aged 76, in Cleveland, Ohio. From 1971 to 1974 he played for the Detroit Tigers. During his career, he accumulated a run average of 3.38 and 79 strikeouts. Additionally, his win-loss record was 10-8.

17. Tony Scott

The American professional baseball center fielder and coach, Tony Scott, passed away on May 26, 2024, aged 72, in Cincinnati, Ohio. During his active baseball career, Scott played for the Montreal Expos, St. Louis Cardinals, and Houston Astros of Major League Baseball from the year 1973 to 1984.

18. Wayne Schurr

Wayne Allen Schurr was an American Major League Baseball relief pitcher who represented Chicago Cubs in a total of 26 games. His 8-season professional baseball career started with the San Francisco Giants.

Unfortunately, Wayne Schurr passed away on March 29, 2024, at the age of 86 in Angola, Indiana.

19. Pete Rose

Pete Rose or more lovingly known as ‘Charlie Hustle’ departed from this world on September 30, 2024, aged 83, in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the MBL he remained active from 1963 to 1986, as a member of the Cincinnati Reds lineup. Rose was quite successful in his career, he won three World Series championships, three batting titles, one Most Valuable Player Award, two Gold Glove Awards, and the Rookie of the Year Award.

His demise is a huge blow to the baseball community.

20. Tom Qualters

The American right-handed baseballer player played with the Philadelphia Phillies and the Chicago White Sox in the 1950s. During his career, he was nicknamed ‘Money Bags’ by the fans. Unfortunately, Tom Qualters passed away on February 15, 2024, aged 88, in Somerset, Pennsylvania.

21. John Pregenzer

John Arthur Pregenzer appeared professionally in parts of two Major League Baseball seasons (1963–1964) for the San Francisco Giants. His earned run average was at 4.88 and the win-loss record was 2-0.

Pregenzer died on January 31, 2024, aged 91, in Paris, Missouri.

22. William Plummer (or Bill Plummer)

William Francis Plummer was an American professional baseball player and a manager as well. Primarily he served as the catcher in the MLB. He was a known member of the Cincinnati Reds dynasty that won four National League pennants. Unfortunately, Plummer passed away on March 12, 2024, at the age of 76.

23. Ed Ott

Ed Ott who was lovingly known as ‘Otter’ by loved ones, passed away on March 3, 2024, in Danville, Pennsylvania. In addition to being a baseball player, Ott was also a manager and a coach. From 1974 to 1981, he played as a catcher for Pittsburgh Pirates and the California Angels.

Ed’s cause of death was not revealed.

24. Hector Ortiz

Hector Ortiz‘s baseball career spanned from 1988 to 2005. Professionally, Hector spent eight seasons in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization, five in the Kansas City Royals, two in the Chicago Cubs. Additionally, he also spent one each in the Colorado Rockies, Tampa Bay Rays, Texas Rangers, and Washington Nationals organizations. Ortiz served as a coach as well.

Sadly, he passed away on February 28, 2024, aged 54, in Phoenix, Arizona.

25. John Oldham

John Hardin Oldham was a pitcher throughout his professional career. However, his only MLB appearance was as a pinch runner for the Cincinnati Redlegs in the 1956 season.

Oldham passed away on February 24, 2024, at the age of 91, in San Jose, California.

26. Mike Ferraro

The American MLB player, Mike Ferraro was a renowned pitcher. In his career, Mike played for New York Yankees and the Seattle Pilots/Milwaukee Brewers. After his baseball career ended, he seamlessly transitioned into a manager. Ferraro died in Las Vegas on July 20, 2024, at the age of 79.

27. Minnie Mendoza

The Cuban-American baseball player, Minnie Mendoza, passed away on 9th September, 2024. Initially he served as an infielder and later on became a coach. For a decade, he played for the minor league Charlotte Hornets.

28. Dave McCarty

Dave McCarty was an American first baseman and outfielder in the MLB. He played for Minnesota Twins, San Francisco Giants, Seattle Mariners, Kansas City Royals, Tampa Bay Devil Rays, Oakland Athletics and Boston Red Sox, from 1993 to 2005.

Dave passed away on April 19, 2024, aged 54.

29. Al McBean

Rising from the United States Virgin Islands, Al McBean played as a pitcher in the Major League Baseball. For majority of his career, the baseball player represented Pittsburgh Pirates. McBean died on January 31, 2024, at the age of 85

30. Jim McAndrew

From 1968 to 1974, Jim McAndrew pitched for the New York Mets and San Diego Padres in the Major League Baseball. After enjoying his prime, McAndrew retired in 1974 and went to work in different fields. Recently, the baseball star passed away on March 14, 2024.

31. Gordy Lund

In the American Major League Baseball, Gordy Lund played as a shortstop, second baseman and third baseman. For majority of his career, he played in the Minor League Baseball. Lund passed away on April 10, 2024, in Arlington Heights, Illinois.

32. Willie Mays

Willie Mays also famously known as ‘The Say Hey Kid,’ passed away recently on June 18, 2024 at the age of 93. Back in the day, Mays broke several records with his phenomenal on-field performances. American professional baseball center fielder played 23 seasons in the MLB.

33. Denny Lemaster

The successful left-handed pitcher, Denny Lemaster, passed away on July 24, 2024, at the age of 85. In his career, he appeared in 357 games over 11 seasons. Lemaster played for Milwaukee/Atlanta Braves, Houston Astros and Montreal Expos.

34. Don Lassetter

The famous American professional baseball player, Don Lassetter, appeared as an outfielder in 4 Major League Baseball games. But he also played for a portion of his career in the Minor League Baseball. At the age of 90, he passed away on January 22, 2024.

35. Ed Kranepool

For the entirety of his MLB career, Ed Kranepool played for New York Meets only. Primarily, he played as a first baseman, but there were accounts of him playing in the outfield as well. Unfortunately, the baseball star passed away on September 8, 2024, aged 79.

36. Odell Jones

Odell Jones departed from this world on March 20, 2024, aged 71. He served as a pitcher in the Major League Baseball playing for the Pittsburgh Pirates, Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers, Baltimore Orioles and Milwaukee Brewers. The cause of his death was not revealed to the public.

37. Johnny Jeter

Jeter was a star of 4 different teams; Pittsburgh Pirates, San Diego Padres, Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Indians. He played 336 games in the MLB, and made a name of himself in the field. Johnny Jeter passed away on January 16, 2024, at the age of 79.

38. Jimmy Hurst

Jimmy O’Neal Hurst was one of the talented American professional baseball right fielders. His career span was quite short but in this duration he proved himself worthy of being in the field. Hurst appeared in only 13 games in one season for the Detroit Tigers in 1997. He passed away recently on July 6, 2024, at the age of 52.

39. Ken Holtzman

The American professional baseball player and coach, Ken Holtzman, passed away on April 14, 2024, at the age of 78. From 1965 to 1979, Holtzman continued his career as a left handed pitcher in the Major League Baseball for famous names like Chicago Cubs, Oakland Athletics, Baltimore Orioles, and New York Yankees. With the Cubs.

According to the late player’s family, he died due to cardiovascular problems.

40. Whitey Herzog

Debuting in 1956 with the Washington Senators, Whitey Herzog made a grand entry into the game. He went on to achieve several accolades and shined as a distinct baseball player. Being a professional baseball outfielder, it was easier for him to become a manager. This managerial position gained him more respect and attention from the peers. Sadly, Whitey Herzog passed away on April 15, 2024.

41. Mel Held

Mel Held had a successful 13 years old career in the minor league baseball. Moreover, he also served as a relief pitcher for the Baltimore Orioles at the outset of the 1956 season. Unfortunately, Mel Held passed away on July 20, 2024, at the age of 95.

42. Jim Hannan

Jim Hannan, less commonly known as James John Hannan, died on 9th February, 2024. He pitched in the Major League Baseball from 1962 to 1971 for the Washington Senators, Detroit Tigers, and Milwaukee Brewers. He also has the honor of being the first President of MLB Players Alumni Association.

43. Don Gullett

At the age of 73, Don Gullett departed from this world leaving behind his legacy. He began his career as an American professional baseball player and later transitioned into a coach. He remained active as a left-handed pitcher from 1970 through 1978. According to the official reports, Gullett passed away due to heart-related problems and other natural causes.

Well, that was all about the 43 baseball players who passed away in 2024. Stay tuned for more similar articles!