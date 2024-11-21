In Pics: How Gilligan’s Island Cast Died

Created and produced by Sherwood Schwartz, Gilligan’s Island starred Alan Hale Jr., Jim Backus, Bob Denver, Natalie Schafer, Tina Louise, Dawn Wells and Russell Johnson in the lead roles. It is a comic adventure of seven people trying to survive on an island after a shipwreck. The show was launched on CBS, on September 26, 1964 and no one expected it would be a big hit for CBS. The show gained huge ratings during its three-season run and even became a cultural icon.

The show’s huge success led to a revival with animated series, The New Adventures of Gilligan in 1974, and a TV reunion movie Rescue from Gilligan’s Island, in 1978, which showed the castaways finally leaving the island. Two more movies were released- The Castaways on Gilligan’s Island in 1979 and The Harlem Globetrotters on Gilligan’s Island in 1981, starring the original cast members except Tina Louise. In 1982, another animated series, Gilligan’s Planet ran for one season. However, James Gunn’s attempt to remake it as a horror movie was rejected.

Although it was never nominated for an Emmy, it remained one of the most beloved television shows of all time. Below is a list of the actors and the creator, with the exception of one, who are no longer with us.

Jim Backus

Before joining this show, Jim was already a successful actor. He often played rich aristocrat in films, which made him a perfect match for the character of Thurston Howell in the show. After the show ended, he became popular for voicing the cartoon character Mr. Magoo.

Jim faced health challenges that affected his career. Due to Parkinson’s disease his role in The Harlem Globetrotters on Gilligan’s Island was limited. On July 3, 1989, he passed away due to a complication of Parkinson’s disease. He was 76. Jim was the first cast member from the show to pass away.

Alan Hale Jr.

Son of actor Alan Hale Sr., Alan Hale Jr. was seen in several films and television shows during the 1940s and 50s. His big breakthrough was this show Gilligan’s Island in which he played the role of Captain Jonas Grumby AKA The Skipper. Alan opened a seafood restaurant in Los Angeles after the show ended. He used to often dress like a Skipper to greet guests, sign autographs and even cracking Gilligan jokes. He also visited sick children in hospital, wearing his iconic blue shirt and captain’s hat.

In 1989, Alan was diagnosed with a rare cancer of thymus and was hospitalized later that year. On January 2, 1990, he passed away. According to the 68-year-odl actor’s wish, he was cremated and his ashes were dispersed in the Pacific Ocean.

Natalie Schafer

Natalie started on Broadway in the 1930s. Before the show, her acting career spanned over 30 years. She was also a millionaire. She and her husband-actor Louis Calhern had invested in Beverly Hills real estate in the 1930s. Natalie’s natural charm and elegance made her the ideal choice for the role of Mr. Howell’s wife, Lovey Howell. She continued acting in television after the show’s end.

Natalie passed away from liver cancer on April 10, 1991, at age 90. After being cremated, her ashes were dispersed in the Pacific Ocean. According to her wishes, her estate set aside money for taking care of dog and the rest was donated to the Motion Picture and Television Hospital in Los Angeles, which honored her by naming a wing after her.

Bob Denver

Bob Denver AKA Robert Osbourne Denver wasn’t sure if he wanted to pursue acting. It was in college that he realized that it could be a way to earn a living. Before becoming an actor, he briefly worked as a teacher and a mailman. He became popular for his role as Maynard G. Krebs, the first beatnik character on TV, in CBS’ sitcom The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis. After the show ended, Bob auditioned for Gilligan’s Island. However, the creator Sherwood Schwartz was hesitant to cast him due to beatnik image, but his impressive screen test won him the role. His silly, childlike performance as Gilligan- the Skipper’s little buddy, made him a cultural icon loved by audiences of all ages.

Bob fought health issues due to his lifelong habit of heavy smoking. In 2005, he had bypass surgery and throat cancer surgery. Due to complications of cancer surgery, including pneumonia, he passed away on September 2, 2005 at the age of 70.

Russell Johnson

Russell already had a successful Hollywood career, before joining the show as the Professor Roy Hinkley. Apart from films, he had also starred in several popular television series. Post Gilligan’s Island, he continued to work in television, appeared in several shows and also in all the Gilligan’s Island reunion specials through the mid-1990s.

Russell was also a World War II veteran who earned a Purple Heart. In 1954, while on a bombing mission in the Philippines, his plane was shot down, leaving him with broken ankles.

He passed away from kidney failure at the age of 89 on January 16, 2014.

Dawn Wells

Dawn wanted to become a ballerina, but her knee injuries stopped her from pursuing those dreams. She then competed in the 1960 Miss America pageant as Miss Nevada. She initially studied to become a doctor, but switched to acting and earned a drama degree from the University of Washington. She was seen in several TV shows and was cast as Mary Ann Summers in Gilligan’s Island.

She continued acting after the show ended and appeared in several guest appearances and even participated in the Gilligan reunion films. On December 30, 2020, at the age of 82, she passed away due to complications from COVID-19.

Sherwood Schwartz

Sherwood began his career in Hollywood as a writer for the Bob Hope and Ozzie & Harriet radio shows, and moved on to TV. He was awarded with Emmy for writing The Red Skelton Show, and created Gilligan’s Island. Before his death, he supported a reboot of the show starring Michael Cera as Gilligan and Beyoncé as Ginger. But the project was never completed. On July 12, 2011, at the age of 94, he passed away in his sleep in his Los Angeles home.

Tina Louise

Tina, who acted in several films and television shows, gained her breakthrough role as Ginger on Gilligan’s Island, sparking the “Ginger or Mary Ann” debate with co-star Dawn Wells. She was the only cast member who did not return for the reunion films or animated series, as she felt that the role typecast her. She is also the only surviving cast member from this show.

After the show ended, she continued acting in several films and television shows and also became a literacy advocate, volunteering to promote reading in her hometown of New York City. Tina has also written several books, including two children’s books. She is an accomplished painter as well. She has also recorded an album of classic songs by the Gershwin Brothers and Cole Porter.