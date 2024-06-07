2024 has been a difficult year since the start, as we have lost many stars who have contributed in several ways through their projects. Through this article, we pay tribute to these beloved celebrities and remember some of their achievements in an attempt to bid them goodbye and remember them forever in our hearts. Here is a list of 20+ prominent celebrities who died in 2024.

Glynis Johns and Cause of Death

2024 did not start well for many as Glynis Johns passed away on January 4 at the age of 100. She died due to natural causes in Los Angeles, where she was staying at an assisted home. She is currently survived by her grandson and three great-grandchildren. She had a son named Gareth Forwood, who was also a part of the entertainment industry like her, but he passed away in 2007.

She was an exceptional actress who was featured in more than 60 movies. She did not mind performing on the stage either and was a part of around 30 plays during her lifetime. Some of her famous works include her role of Mrs. Winifred Banks in Mary Poppins and Desiree Armfeldt in A Little Night Music. The English actor has also been nominated for an Oscar once for her role in The Sundowners.

David Soul and Cause of Death

Another famous celebrity passed away on January 4, 2024. David Soul was 80 years old when he died in London, and although his cause of death has not been shared, he was suffering from a few medical issues. One of his lungs had been removed in the past due to lung cancer, and his life was further greatly affected by COPD. He is survived by his wife Helen and five kids, who all loved him dearly.

Soul was an actor and singer who worked in the entertainment industry for 50 years. He is best known for his role as Detective Hutch in Starsky & Hutch, and none of his other roles came close to it.

Norman Jewison and Cause of Death

Norman Jewison passed away on January 20, 2024, at the age of 97. His cause of death was not shared. Today, the director is survived by his wife and three kids. He also had five grandchildren.

The Canadian filmmaker and director lived a full life and has several achievements to his name. He was best known for his excellent skills in filmography for In the Heat of the Night, Fiddler of the Roof, A Soldier’s Story and Moonstruck. He was also nominated for best director at the Oscars more than once.

Charles Osgood and Cause of Death

After suffering from dementia for quite some while, Charles Osgood succumbed to the complications caused by it on January 23, 2024, in New Jersey. He was 91 years old at the time of his death.

Charles Osgood was a popular anchor who worked from 1994 to 2016 on CBS Sunday Morning. His charming and witty personality was a regular at many American homes, where everyone would sit together and enjoy his show every weekend. He was also a part of CBS This Morning and CBS Sunday Night News. Due to his great skills as an anchor, he won awards such as the Daytime Emmys and Peabody.

Chita Rivera and Cause of Death

On January 30, 2024, the world lost a gem as Chita Rivera, 91, passed away after suffering from an illness (whose details have not been shared by her family). She was a legend in the world of musical theatre and spent 70 years of her life on Broadway, helping it shape into the way it is today. She played the role of Anita in West Side Story, Velma in Chicago and many other roles in several other plays, leaving a lasting impact on viewers. Due to her extraordinary performances, she was nominated for 10 Tony Awards during her career and even went on to win 2 of them.

Carl Weathers and Cause of Death

On February 1, 2024, the world lost a legend in the form of Carl Weathers. He was 76 and passed away due to atherosclerotic cardiac disease, as reported by The Blast.

He was an actor, a director and much more to the people close to him. Some of his famous works include his role as Apollo Creed in the Rocky films, Chubbs Peterson in Happy Gilmore, Dillon in Predator and Combat Carl in Toy Story 4. One of his most recent works was his role as Greef Karga, the leader of the Hunters’ Guild, in Star Wars: The Mandalorian. Before making a career in acting, Carl tried his hand at football. He joined the Oakland Raiders and played as a linebacker in the NFL for two seasons.

Toby Keith and Cause of Death

On February 5, 2024, Toby Keith passed away due to stomach cancer at the age of 62. He was diagnosed two years back in the fall of 2021 and, since then, has been doing everything he could to win his battle against cancer. The country singer’s death has brought a lot of attention to stomach cancer, and since then, doctors have been sharing several signs and symptoms to look out for so that you can be diagnosed early and have a better survival chance.

He released several songs during his lifetime, including Beer for My Horses, Don’t Let the Old Man In, Courtesy of the Red, White, and Blue (The Angry American) and American Soldier. Today, he is survived by his wife and three children who loved him a lot and miss him.

Chris Gauthier and Cause of Death

The Once Upon a Time star Chris Gauthier died on February 23, 2024 at the age of 48. According to his family, Chris died after suffering from a “short illness” but they did not reveal the name of the illness. Some of his famous works include Need for Speed: Carbon, Eureka and Freddy vs Jason.

Kenneth Mitchell and Cause of Death

After suffering from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis(ALS) for a bit over 5 years, Kenneth Mitchell succumbed to his death on February 24. He was only 49 and is survived by his wife and two kids. The Canadian actor was known for his roles in Jericho, Captain Marvel and Star Trek: Discovery.

Richard Lewis and Cause of Death

Famous comedian Richard Lewis died on February 27 at 76 due to a heart attack. He was also suffering from Parkinson’s.

Richard would often put on black clothes, hold his hand up to his temple and act in a rather neurotic way to make people laugh in the 1970s. This was his style and it helped him become a part of The Tonight Show featuring Johnny Carson several times. Besides working as a stand-up comedian, Richard was also an excellent actor. He was known for his roles in Curb Your Enthusiasm, Anything But Love and Leaving Las Vegas.

Eric Carmen and Cause of Death

Eric Carmen died peacefully in his sleep on March 12, 2024, at the age of 74. The news was shared on his website by his beloved wife. However, she did not reveal Eric Carmen’s cause of death.

The American singer-songwriter released several hits during his lifetime, including All by Myself (later on covered by Celine Dione), Almost Paradise (for the movie Footloose), Love Is All That Matters and Hungry Eyes (for the movie Dirty Dancing). He was also a part of the popular 1970s band Raspberries. He is survived by his wife, Amy Carmen.

Jennifer Leak and Cause of Death

After seven years of suffering from progressive supranuclear palsy, Jennifer Leak died on March 18, 2024. The actress was 76 years old at the time of her death and was known for her roles in Yours, Mine and Ours, Lost Flight, Eye of the Cat, and The Young and the Restless. She was also a part of Another World, playing Olive Randolph and wowing the world with her excellent acting skills.

M. Emmet Walsh and Cause of Death

M. Emmet Walsh passed away on March 19 at the age of 88. M. Emmet’s cause of death was cardiac arrest, as reported by his manager Sandy Joseph.

He was a prominent actor who appeared in over 150 movies during his career in the entertainment industry. Some of his movies include Blade Runner, Slap Shot, Back to School, Fletch, Knives Out and The Jerk. He was also a part of TV shows such as The Civil War, The X-Files and The Deliberate Stranger.

Louis Gossett Jr. and Cause of Death

At 87, Louis Gossett Jr. died in Santa Monica on March 29, 2024. Louis’s main cause of death was chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Additionally, Louis’s heart problems also played a role in his death.

He was the first black actor to win an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in 1983 for his role as Emil Foley in An Officer and a Gentleman. This was a huge feat for the actor, who was setting new benchmarks for young actors.

Louis started his career as an actor at the young age of 17. He initially worked on stage and his first performance was in a school production. But, later he auditioned in a Broadway production of Take a Giant Step and successfully bagged a role. He was even part of A Raisin in the Sun in 1959. Later on, he went on to play the same role for a movie adaptation.

He soon began appearing on TV through shows such as The Invaders and Daktari, Bonanza and The Mod Squad. He received widespread recognition for his 1977 role of Fiddler in Roots with him even winning an Emmy for his excellent performance. Louis also appeared in several movies such as Skin Game, The Choirboys, Jaws 3-D and An Officer and a Gentleman.

Chance Perdomo and Cause of Death

At the young age of 27, Chance Perdomo passed away on March 30, 2024, due to an unfortunate motorcycle accident. Perdomo was a promising star who was just setting his foot in Hollywood when he died suddenly, shocking the people close to him. He had worked in Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. He was also a part of Killed by my Debt, After We Fell and Gen V.

Joe Flaherty and Cause of Death

On April 1, 2024, Joe Flaherty passed away due to an illness at the age of 82. He was one of the original cast members of SCTV, a comedy show that was better than its competition, Saturday Night Live, in the 1970s. He was later a part of Back to the Future Part II and Happy Gilmore. In addition to these, he was a popular face on TV, working in shows such as Married… with Children and Freaks and Geeks.

O.J. Simpson and Cause of Death

O.J. Simpson lost his battle with prostate cancer on April 10, 2024. He was surrounded by his loved one at the time of his death. He was 76.

Simpson was a well-known football player who played in the NFL for eleven seasons. Out of those 11 seasons, he spent nine playing for the Buffalo Bills and the last two with the San Francisco 49ers. After retiring from his football career, he was added to the NFL Hall of Fame. Along with a great football career, O.J. Simpson also enjoyed popularity as an actor. He played roles in many movies, including The Klansman and Killer Force.

But, it all went down for O.J. in 1994 when his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman were found dead outside her condo. They had been stabbed, and Simpson was the lead suspect. He was initially acquitted of the murders, but then, in 1997, he was declared guilty for both their deaths in civil court. The civil lawsuit was filed by the families of the deceased, who believed that O.J. was the killer and asked for $33.5 million in damages. Simpson’s trials were televised, and he was known in almost every house because of the case. The people were interested in what would happen, and this story resulted in the ESPN docuseries O.J.: Made in America and The People vs. O.J.: American Crime Story. Simpson’s court trials did not end here, and he was once again a part of several trials. In 2007, the NFL player was accused of armed robbery, kidnapping and 10 additional charges associated with the sports memorabilia robbery which took place in Las Vegas. Although Simpson said that he was not guilty, the jury found it otherwise, sentencing him to 9 to 33 years. He was released on parole after just spending 9 years in prison.

Roberto Cavalli and Cause of Death

The fashion industry mourns to date as Roberto Cavalli died on April 12, 2024, in Florence. Ansa News Agency released the news saying that he died after a long illness but did not mention the name of the illness.

In the 1970s, the Italian designer stood out from other designers due to his love for animal prints. He especially enjoyed using leopard prints, which became one of his signature styles. His innovative way of printing on leather and creating patchwork denim was adored by celebrities, which resulted in him working with several A-Listers such as Zendaya, Beyoncé, Naomi Campbell and Madonna.

Roger Corman and Cause of Death

Roger Corman died in Santa Monica on May 9, 2024, at the age of 98. His family announced the news of his death but did not share the cause of death. He was the king of B-movies and went on to produce and direct movies featuring directors and actors that would eventually change Hollywood forever.

He had a knack for crafting ultra-low-budget genre films such as Monster from the Ocean Floor, The Student Nurses, and Little Shop of Horrors. In 1967, he directed The Trip, written by Jack Nicholson and starring Dennis Hopper and Peter Fonda. The trio then collaborated on Easy Rider, a film that brought on the arrival of the New Hollywood era in the 1970s.

Corman introduced the world to Francis Ford Coppola, James Cameron, and Martin Scorsese as amazing directors before they achieved mainstream success in Hollywood. He also launched actors such as Robert De Niro, Jack Nicholson and Dick Miller.

Dabney Coleman and Cause of Death

At the age of 92, Dabney Coleman passed away on May 16, 2024, due to cardiac arrest. Coleman worked in several TV shows and movies before getting recognition for his work. What really attracted attention from audiences and put him on the map was his role as Mayor Merle Jeeter in Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman in 1976. Through this role, Dabney discovered that people loved seeing him play the antagonist, and he went on to do this in his career by portraying the mean boss alongside Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda, and Lily Tomlin in the film 9 to 5, the unpleasant TV producer in Tootsie and Dr John McKittrick in WarGames. His most recent work includes the popular HBO series Boardwalk Empire (airing from 2011 to 2014). He also made an appearance in an episode of Yellowstone in 2019.

Morgan Spurlock and Cause of Death

Morgan Spurlock, a widely celebrated director, passed away on May 23, 2024, at 53, from complications due to cancer. He is now survived by his parents, brothers Craig and Barry and sons Laken and Kallen.

He proved himself to be an exceptional director through his 2004 documentary Super Size Me, which showed the effects of fast food on a person if they eat it daily for a month. Morgan became the guinea pig for this documentary and ate nothing but McDonalds for 30 days, with the end result being him gaining 25 lbs and doctors advising him to change his diet as he was putting his health at risk. This resulted in Mcdonalds letting go of their Super Size option and Morgan being nominated for an Oscar. Morgan then directed several other movies, such as One Direction’s This is Us and Where in the World is Osama bin Laden.

Doug Ingle and Cause of Death

On May 24, Doug Ingle died at the age of 78. Doug’s death was confirmed by his son in a social media post where he shared that the singer died peacefully. However, he didn’t share the cause of death. He was a great musician and the last surviving original member of the band The Iron Butterfly.

Johnny Wactor and Cause of Death

Johnny Wactor passed away suddenly at the young age of 37 on May 25, 2024. The news was confirmed by his mother. Scarlet Wactor, who spoke to TMZ and shared that her son was shot to death. Johnny Wactor and a friend witnessed three men trying to steal a catalytic converter from his car. Though he didn’t intervene, he was shot by one of the men and immediately taken to a hospital. He was declared dead at the hospital. The event occurred in Los Angeles.

Johnny was an exceptional actor who played Brando Corbin in General Hospital. He has also appeared in other TV shows, such as Station 19, Agent X, Animal Kingdom, Training Day, and NCIS. He is survived by his mother and two brothers.