Celebrities Who Are Not Okay with Being Famous

Celebrities are high-profile figures who work in the entertainment industry for several things. One thing which is most important for these prominent figures is fame. Though fame can be exciting and adventurous many times, however, it’s not always easy to handle. For some celebrities, the spotlight they receive because of their professional life becomes challenging and leads them to decide to step away from it all. In addition, if celebrities cannot handle the fame, it leads them to feel constant pressure which can ultimately destroy their health, both mentally and physically. So, in this article, we will talk about some of the famous celebrities who couldn’t handle their fame and how it affected their lives.

Robert Pattinson

The English actor started acting at the age of 15 and made his professional film debut by appearing in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire as Cedric Diggory. After this, he became an international sensation for playing the role of Edward Cullen in the Twilight Saga film series. In 2015, the actor revealed that though fame is good, but it comes with a heavy price. He revealed that during the height of Twilight, he had people sitting outside his house every single day and this fact made him crazy. For about 6 years, he wasn’t able to go to the grocery store because of paparazzi. He revealed that normal people do not realize how lonely celebrities are.

Billie Eilish

The popular singer and songwriter, Billie Eilish gained international recognition in 2015 when she released her debut single, Ocean Eyes. Don’t Smile at Me, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Everything I Wanted, and Happier Than Ever are some of her singles and albums. In a 2019 YouTube video, the singer revealed, not in a negative way, that she lost her teenage years because her professional life started when she was just 13 years old. Eilish stated that there was no training and she wanted to go to school where she might have learned what fame actually is.

Joaquin Phoenix

Another actor who struggled with his rise to fame and was not able to handle it properly is Joaquin Phoenix. In the entertainment industry, Phoenix is popular for playing unconventional, and dark roles. However, during the height of his career, the death of his brother River Phoenix took place and this put him in a period of deep grief. He struggled with alcoholism and made several visits to rehab. Further, the actor’s bad behavior and bizarre public appearances implied clearly that he wasn’t in a good condition.

George Clooney

In the late 1970s, the actor and filmmaker started his television acting career by starring in ER. Later, he appeared in many shows and movies such as From Dusk Till Dawn, O Brother, Where Art Thou?, Batman & Robin, The Descendants, and Gravity. In the year 2012, the actor stated that he wasn’t a fan of fame because it can be very dangerous sometimes when a celebrity enjoys it too much. According to Clooney, the best part of his job is making movies and not being famous because he finds it less enjoyable.

Vanessa Hudgens

The singer and actress from America is famous around the world for appearing in the High School Musical film series. In this, she played the part of Gabriella Montez. Thirteen, Bandslam, Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, Spring Breakers, and The Knight Before Christmas are her other work credits. In 2007, the actress revealed that she did not want to be a celebrity. Instead, she was focused on her professional life and fame naturally followed her. The actress further stated that she doesn’t like people staring at her all the time and she doesn’t want people to follow her everywhere. Lastly, according to Hudgens, everyone tries to get into a celebrity’s business when they get fame.

Megan Fox

In the year 2001, the actress made her professional debut in the film, Holiday in the Sun. Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, Transformers, Jennifer’s Body, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and New Girl are some of Megan’s work credits. Though she is very famous, but in 2013, the actress talked about the downsides of fame and revealed that it isn’t as wonderful as normal people think. Fox stated that non-famous people believe that celebrities should stop complaining because they live in big houses and drive luxurious cars. According to her, fame is where celebrities get bullied by millions of people worldwide.

Britney Spears

The singer and dancer from America is also known as the Princess Of Pop. Her first two music albums, Baby One More Time and Oops!… I Did It Again are among the best in her professional record. However, when her fame grew, it also led to an increase in her anxiety because she felt that everything she did and did not, became high-profile news. Also, her mental health issues and substance abuse problems led to conservatorship in early 2008, which, according to her, was oppressive and controlling and crushed her soul.

Brad Pitt

The award-winning actor, Brad Pitt also works as a film producer in Hollywood. In 1991, he rose to prominence when he appeared in the movie, Thelma & Louise as a cowboy hitchhiker. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Ocean’s Eleven, World War Z, and Bullet Train are some of his works. In 2009, the actor revealed the burdens of stardom and stated that it was not something he signed up for. Referring to the press tours that come along while releasing a movie, he said that there is a whole other entity that celebrities get sucked into and they have to sell whatever they have created like a product to others.

Selena Gomez

The actress and singer who also works as a businesswoman and producer started her professional life as a child actress. In the television series Barney & Friends, she made her acting debut. In the year 2020, the actress started her brand Rare Beauty and it has become an instant hit. However, in the same year, the Good For You singer talked about the downside of being famous. She stated that everything she does causes a reaction and the sad part is she actually doesn’t remember when that wasn’t the case. On the other hand, fame has also allowed her to speak up about things that are important.

Harrison Ford

Another celebrity who couldn’t handle being famous is Harrison Ford. The actor from America is known as a cultural icon who has appeared in several films and shows. In 1966, he entered the acting industry with an uncredited appearance in Dead Heat on a Merry-Go-Round. In 2010, the American Graffiti actor revealed that there is nothing good about fame because it has cost him his privacy. The Star Wars actor revealed that he dislikes being famous because it comes with a total loss of privacy which is incalculable. According to him, it is a burden for a person’s body, which he has never enjoyed.

Jennifer Lawrence

The actress from America also works as a well-known producer in the entertainment industry. For appearing in independent dramas and action movie franchises, Lawrence is quite famous. Garden Party, Winter’s Bone, Like Crazy, Silver Linings Playbook, and House at the End of the Street are some of her work credits. In a September 2013 Vogue Cover, the actress revealed that she was not okay with being famous. She has said that she was just a normal girl and a human being who couldn’t feel that being famous was her new normal lifestyle. Also, Lawrence discussed the perils of fame and stated that she could not find peace with people camping outside her house and the police doing nothing about it.

Amanda Bynes

The former actress has starred in many films and television shows, but for appearing in the series All That, Bynes is mostly recognized. She also starred in The Amanda Show from 1999 to 2002. However, as she transitioned into becoming a star, she was not able to handle her fame and faced many legal and personal issues. The actress struggled with substance abuse and was later diagnosed with bipolar disorder. However, she stated later on that the news of bipolar disorder was incorrect as it was posted by her friend. Due to her drug and substance issues, she was arrested multiple times. Therefore, all of this implies that Bynes had a difficult time dealing with mainstream success.

Zack Galifianakis

The next actor who couldn’t handle the fame is Zack Galifianakis. The American actor and comedian has worked in many films and shows but, he is known around the world for appearing in The Hangover trilogy. Though the celebrity is widely famous, but he has stated that he completely dislikes the fame that comes with his profession. While speaking at the press conference of his film Birdman, he said that being a celebrity is dumb and he would rather do his work and go home to watch TV. Further, he said that celebrity is a man-made thing and people are obsessed with a celebrity’s personal life only because society has taught them to.

FKA Twigs

Before becoming a high-profile singer and songwriter, FKA Twigs was a dancer. She was a backup dancer who performed with many musicians and artists. But in 2012 she released her album EP1 and rose to prominence. In 2015, the LP1 singer stated in an interview that being famous is very weird because people around the world want to criticize celebrities. According to her, this is not a celebration of talent. Later in 2016, Twigs again said that it is very difficult to handle fame when anyone gets it at a very young age because it is really hard to be free.

Julia Roberts

The American actress, Julia Roberts is famous around the world for acting in various genres of films and shows. For her appearance in the 1990 Pretty Women, the actress is widely recognized. In 1991, Roberts stated in an interview that she wasn’t able to handle the fame initially because when she heard rumors about her, she felt very frustrated. Then, this forced her every time to clear all the misunderstandings. She felt absurd about explaining things that never happened or mattered in her life. She also mentioned that just because every newspaper in the country published rumors about her, she was forced to give explanations.

Daniel Radcliffe

The Woman in Black actor started his professional life at the age of 12 when he appeared in the Harry Potter film series as Harry Potter. Later, he transitioned to stage acting and made appearances in several Broadway productions. In 2019, on The Off Camera Show, the actor shared that his personal experience with fame when he was a child was not always great. He revealed that one of the worst parts was being booed by thousands of people especially when going to events. Radcliffe recalled that during Harry Potter’s height, many photographers behaved rudely and yelled at him. According to him, this behavior was upsetting and had a negative impact on him.

Shailene Woodley

The actress, Shailene Woodley is recognised throughout the world for appearing in The Secret Life Of The American Teenager. The Fault in our Stars, Big Little Lies, Snowden, and Ferrari are some of her work credits. Though she has achieved stardom, but in 2019 she revealed that since the age of five, when she started her professional acting career, Woodley struggled with the word ‘famous.’ She admitted that she has always felt that there is a separation between her and everyone just because of the word famous. According to Woodley, the word has many connotations attached to it and is seen as a stigma.

Charlie Sheen

The American actor, Charlie Sheen is also known as the leading man in the TV and film industry. Red Dawn, Wall Street, Two and a Half Men, The Arrival, and Anger Management are some of his work credits. Though he rose to prominence very quickly but his fame took a dark turn when he was not able to handle it properly. Sheen has admitted that he struggled with the stress of fame because of which he also had a troubled personal life. When he left Two and a Half Men in 2011, he was very stressed because he had 4 kids and was going through two divorces. Also, he struggled with alcohol and drug addiction and went to rehab many times.

Gigi Hadid

The fashion model from America is also a television personality. She started her professional modeling career at a young age by appearing as a child model for Baby Guess. In the year 2017, Hadid revealed when she became famous, her success in the fashion industry led her to lose friends. She stated she has lost a lot of friends because when she gets busy for a short period of time, they never reach her out, and when she doesn’t reach out, then they used to say that she has changed. Also, the Vogue model has admitted that her friends did not know how to deal with her new celebrity status and this made her anxious about stardom.

Shia LaBeouf

The actor from America rose to prominence when he appeared in the Disney Channel series, Even Stevens as Louis Stevens. This role of LaBeouf was widely recognized and in 1998, he made his film debut. When he appeared in Transformers, his fame reached another level but, LaBeouf was unable to handle it. He faced legal and substance abuse issues which brought his professional life down the rails. In 2017, he was arrested for disorderly conduct and public intoxication. Later, he was criminally charged with more serious crimes.

Kristen Stewart

The award-winning actress first gained fame when she appeared in the 2002 film, Panic Room. At this time, Stewart was just twelve years old. After starring in a slew of shows and movies, she played the character of Bella Swan in the Twilight Saga film series. In 2015, the actress stated that she wasn’t able to handle the fame that she got from the Twilight series. She admitted that fame is the worst thing in the world, especially when it’s pointless. The Love Lies Bleeding actress does not understand why anyone wants to be famous because being critically analyzed is very disarming. Further, Stewart admitted interviews, red carpet appearances, and paparazzi made her nervous and uncomfortable.

Lady Gaga

The pop icon, Lady Gaga is a well-known actress and singer who also works as a songwriter. In popular music, she is considered an influential figure because of her versatility. Though the Just Dance singer is very famous, but in 2020, she revealed that being famous caused her severe depression. Before making her sixth album Chromatica, the singer revealed that she was in a dark place and used to wake up in the morning with depression. She did not want to be herself and felt extremely threatened by the things that her professional career brought into her life. Therefore, this implies that Gaga wasn’t able to handle her fame and stardom.

Amanda Seyfried

The actress and singer stepped into the acting world at the age of 15 and appeared in All My Children and As the World Turns. Veronica Mars, Big Love, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, Jennifer’s Body and A Million Ways to Die in the West are some of her work credits. In 2021, the actress admitted that she faced panic attacks and anxiety from being in the Hollywood spotlight and this felt like a life or death situation. Seyfried mentioned that during a panic attack, her body used to go into flight or fight and this was all because of fame.

Kylie Jenner

The media personality, Kylie Jenner, is another celebrity who has revealed in the past that she doesn’t like being famous and was not able to handle it. For appearing in Keeping Up with the Kardashians, she is widely recognized. In a 2015 interview, the owner of Kylie Cosmetics revealed that when she rose to prominence, she used to wake up every morning with the worst anxiety. She talked about the negative impacts of fame and revealed that her worst fear was waking up and finding something bad about her on the internet. Because of her rapid fame, she used to feel anxious and uneasy.

Lindsay Lohan

The multitalented actress began her professional career at a very young age. At the age of 10, she starred in Another World which is a television soap opera. Since then, she has become a star and a household name in the entertainment industry. However, her rise to fame took a serious toll on her mental health and she subsequently struggled with substance abuse and legal problems. In 2007, her career went off the rails because she was arrested for drunken driving, cocaine use, served an 84-minute jail stay, and went to rehab. This was the time when all the press was on her and she suffered trauma.

Robert Downey Jr

The actor is widely known for playing the character of Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films. Apart from this, he has appeared in many films and shows including Zodiac, The Judge, The Sympathizer, Sherlock Holmes, and Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows. Though he is now looked at as an influential figure, but in the initial days of his success he struggled with many problems. Downey became addicted to drugs which led to many arrests and visits to rehab. All of this happened because he enjoyed the negative part of fame and got carried away. Many times, he had been arrested for the possession of cocaine, heroin, marijuana, and crack. However, the actor has managed to turn the dark part of his life by quitting everything and becoming sober.

Chris Brown

The American singer and songwriter who also works as a dancer and actor is one of those stars who weren’t able to handle their stardom. Though he is referred to as the King Of R&B, but his life has always been upside down. Brown struggled with mental health issues and substance abuse and also made visits to rehab. He was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and bipolar II disorder which brought his professional career down. Also, his domestic violence case with Rihanna led to his downfall. Further, Brown’s fight with Frank Ocean and Drake’s group led to his arrest.

Justin Bieber

The Canadian singer rose to stardom when he released his song, Baby. During an interview, he discussed his struggles with fame and the spotlight. He revealed that normal people always see the amazing stuff but they actually don’t know the other side. Beiber admitted that the glamorous world can rip a person apart. Also, the One Time singer revealed that he used to isolate himself in hotel rooms to avoid fans and paparazzi as they used to follow him everywhere. He said that celebrities cannot go anywhere or do anything alone.

Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp was recently in the news because of his separation from Amber Heard. In his professional life, the actor has appeared in many shows and films but is mostly recognized for starring in the Pirates of the Caribbean film series. In a 2014 interview, the actor stated that he hates being famous and sometimes cannot handle it because it literally means living like a fugitive. He stated that everything he does has to be strategized properly, be it going to a hotel, coming out of a hotel, going to a restaurant, or coming out of it.