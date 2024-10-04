27 Harry Potter Movie Actors Have Now Died

Harry Potter is one of the most popular series, featuring a large ensemble cast that brought the mystical wizarding world to life, winning the hearts of people all over the world. The films in this series were made with high-profile actors, many of whom later went on to become fans’ favorites because of their impressive performances and the iconic characters that they played. Unfortunately, over the years, several talented actors are no longer with us, with Dame Maggie Smith joining this list, leaving potterheads heartbroken.

Here’s a look back at all the Harry Potter actors who have passed away over the years.

Dame Maggie Smith

Dame Maggie Smith died in a London hospital on September 27, 2024. The reason for her death is not known. The 89-year-old actress, who played the role of Professor Minerva McGonagall in the Harry Potter series, was diagnosed with Graves’ disease, an immune-system condition that affects the thyroid gland, in 1988. However, she recovered after undergoing radiotherapy and surgery. Two decades later, the Oscar-winning star also battled breast cancer.

Richard Harris

Richard Harris, who played the role of Professor Albus Dumbledore (headmaster of Hogwarts College of Witchcraft in the Harry Potter series), died of Hodgkin’s disease on October 25, 2002, at 72. His final film in the series was Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. Michael Gambon took over the role after Richard’s demise.

Michael Gambon

Michael Gambon, who took over Richard Harris’ role of Professor Albus Dumbledore after the latter’s demise, passed away following a bout of pneumonia on September 27, 2023. The 82-year-old actor managed to step out of Richard’s shadow and establish his own legacy. He played the character until the end of the main film series.

Paul Grant

Paul Grant, who had an uncredited role as Goblin in 2001’s Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, passed away on March 20, 2023. The actor, who had been struggling with drug and alcohol problems, reportedly collapsed outside St. Pancras railway station on March 16, after which he was taken to the hospital. On 20 March, he was pronounced dead, although he had been declared brain-dead four days prior.

Leslie Phillips

Leslie Phillips, the voice behind the iconic Sorting Hat in the Harry Potter series, died in his sleep in London on November 7, 2022. The 98-year-old actor was reportedly suffering from a long illness.

Robbie Coltrane

Robbie Coltrane passed away on 14 October 2022. He played the role of Rubeus Hagrid, the gentle and approachable groundskeeper of Hogwarts in the series. Potterheads’ favorite character, Rubeus AKA Robbie, was reportedly ill for two years before his death. The cause of death for the 72-year-old is said to be multiple organ failure due to sepsis, a lower respiratory tract infection and heart block.

Helen McCrory

Helen McCrory, who played the role of Narcissa Malfoy, the wife of Lucius Malfoy and mother of Draco, in the Harry Potter series, passed away on April 16, 2021, in London, due to breast cancer. She was 52.

Paul Ritter

Paul Ritter died on April 5th, 2021, from a brain tumor in the UK. The 54-year-old actor played the role of Eldred Worple, a wizard and a writer in 2009’s Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.

Verne Troyer

Verne Troyer, who appeared as the Gringott goblin Griphook in the series, passed away on April 21, 2018. The 49-year-old actor’s death was ruled a suspected suicide due to the effects of alcohol six months after he passed away.

Robert Hardy

Robert Hardy passed away on August 3, 2017, in London at a retirement home for actors at the age of 91. The reason for his death is not known. In the series, Robert played Cornelius Fudge, the Minister of Magic.

Sam Beazley

Sam Beazley, known for his role as Professor Everard at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in 2007’s Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, passed away peacefully in his sleep on June 12, 2017, at 101.

John Hurt

John Hurt, who announced that he was diagnosed with early-stage pancreatic cancer in 2015, was undergoing treatment. He went into remission the same year. However, the 77-year-old actor passed away on January 25, 2017, just three days after his 77th birthday in Norfolk. The actor, known for having the most distinctive voice in Britain, played the role of Garrick Ollivander, the great wandmaker, in the series.

Hazel Douglas

Hazel Douglas, who was seen as Bathilda Bagshot, a witch, author of A History of Magic, and Gellert Grindelwald’s great-aunt in 2010’s Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1, died on September 8, 2016. The cause of death of the 92-year-old actress is not known.

Terence Bayler

Terence Bayler passed away on August 2, 2016. The 86-year-old New Zealand actor played the role of The Bloody Baron, a ghost who was also known as Phillip Strenger in the series. The reason for his demise is not known.

Alan Rickman

Alan Rickman, who was diagnosed with terminal cancer pancreatic cancer, passed away on January 14, 2016, in London. Reportedly, a minor stroke led to the diagnosis of his cancer. The 69-year-old actor, known for his distinctive baritone and passive voice, had kept his diagnosis private, with only his closest confidants aware of it. Hence, fans were shocked by the news of his demise. Alan played the role of Professor Severus Snape, an anti-hero in all eight series films. His character was more layered and enigmatic in the series.

David Ryall

David Ryall, who portrayed Elphias Doge, a wizard and member of the Order of the Phoenix in 2010’s Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part: 1, died on Christmas Day, i.e., December 25, 2014, in London. Reportedly, the 79-year-old actor suffered a strong a week earlier on a cruise in the Caribbean.

Derek Deadman

Derek Deadman, who played the role of Tom- a wizard, landlord, innkeeper and bartender of the Leaky Cauldron in 2001’s Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, passed away on November 22, 2014, due to complications from diabetes, in France.

Dave Legeno

Dave Legeno played the role of Fenrir Greyback, a werewolf and Death Eater, who attacked unsuspecting children, in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 and 2. The actor died of heat stroke while hiking in a remote area of Death Valley, California, on July 6, 2014. It is believed that he had been dead for three to four days before other hikers discovered his body.

Roger Lloyd-Pack

Roger Lloyd-Pack passed away on January 15, 2014, in London due to pancreatic cancer. The 69-year-old actor played the role of Barty Crouch Sr., the head of the Department of Magical Law Enforcement, and was an influential Ministry of Magic official during the mid-to-late 20th century.

Peter Cartwright

Peter Cartwright passed away on November 18, 2013, due to cancer in London. The 78-year-old played Elphias Doge in 2007’s Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix. Later, David Ryall took over the role, appearing in 2010’s Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1.

Richard Griffiths

Richard Griffiths passed away on March 28, 2013, due to complications from heart surgery. The actor played Harry Potter’s uncle, Vernon Dursley, who disliked the young wizard and magic.

Eric Sykes

Eric Sykes passed away on July 4, 2012, in Surrey after a short illness. In Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, the actor starred as a muggle Gardner, Frank Bryce.

Alfred Burke

Alfred Burke, who portrayed Professor Armando Dippet in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, passed away in California on February 16, 2011. The actor died of a chest infection 12 days before his 93rd birthday.

Jimmy Gardner

Jimmy Gardner passed away on May 3, 2010, in London, due to pneumonia. The actor, who served as an air gunner in the Royal Air Force during the Second World War, made his acting debut in the 1960s and played the role of Ernie Prang, the Knight Bus driver, in 2004’s Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.

Timothy Bateson

Timothy Bateson died on September 15, 2009, in London. The reason for his death is not known. The 83-year-old British actor provided the voice for Kreacher, who was an entirely computer-generated character for the series, bringing the house elf to life with his distinctive voice. After his passing, Simon McBurney entered his shoes in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1.

Elizabeth Spriggs

The blonde, elegant, and versatile actress Elizabeth Spriggs passed away on July 2, 2008. However, the cause of her death is not known. The Olivier Award-winning and BAFTA Award-nominated English actress played the role of the portrait lady- the Fat Lady, in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. Dawn French took over her role in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.

Robert Knox

Robert Knox, the teenage actor who played the role of Ravenclaw student Marcus Belby in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, was stabbed to death in London on May 24, 2008. The 18-year-old was trying to protect his younger brother during a fight outside a bar.