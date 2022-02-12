Madden 22 MUT Season 3: Release Date, Rewards, Predictions, & more

Recently a tweet announcing “Coming Soon” regarding Madden 22 MUT Season 3 was made. The tweet was enough to keep the hype of the Madden 22 MUT Season 3 season going. With the fact that the NFL season will be over by the time Madden 22 MUT Season 3 begins, one might wonder what they can expect from it.

Madden 22 MUT Season 3: Release

Even though the release date of Madden 22 MUT Season 3 is not yet announced, sources have reported that it will be released after Super Bowl 56 which will be over by February 13, 2022.

It is yet unknown whether Madden 22 MUT Season 3 will have a dedicated theme to honor Super Bowls or not. The release date of Madden 22 MUT Season 3 will be updated here soon once an official announcement is made.

Madden 22 MUT Season 3: Rewards

It was seen in the previous seasons that the players were hefty rewarded and Madden 22 MUT Season 3 will be no different in terms of rewards in comparison to its previous seasons. In Madden 22, the players can see the loaded Super Bowl Past and Present cards. One can expect to see additional cards in Madden 22 MUT Season 3.

Madden 22 MUT Season 3: Action

Madden 22 MUT Season 3 is expected to be packed with action full of MUT 22 programs and cards. Sources are also expecting to see a large number of tournaments and competitions in Madden 22 MUT Season 3. With the end of NFL season around the corner, one can expect to see fresh ideas for Team of the Week.

Till now, no additional information is available regarding Madden 22 MUT Season 3, and one can see more information unveiling as the announcements are made and till then everything can be labeled as speculations.

Madden 22 MUT Season 2

With Madden 22 MUT Season 3 coming soon, it is important to refresh the memories of Madden 22 MUT Season 2. The game of Madden 22 MUT Season 2 started with a clean slate at Level 1. The players had to play games and complete objectives in order to earn XP and further increase their MUT level.

Rewards in Madden 22 MUT Season 2 included upgradeable Season Champions Tony Boselli, Taylor Mays, Jerry Judy, and P.J. Williams. At Level 5, MUT the players had to choose an 86 OVR Seasons Champion between Taylor Mays and Tony Boselli.

The level 2 rewards included 10,000 coins, Level 10 included 89 OVR Superstar Champions Fantasy Pack, Level 15 rewards included 1x Season Collectible, Level 20 rewards included Rare Strategy Item, Level 25 rewards included 1x Season Collectible, Level 30 rewards included 94 OVR Jerry Jeudy, Level 35 rewards included 1xSeason Collectible, Level 40 rewards included 93-94 OVR Power Up Pass, Level 45 rewards included 1x Season Collectible and ultimately the Level 50 featured 96 OVR P.J. Williams as a reward.

In Madden 22 MUT Season 2, the players noticed that the way they earned their XP has changed in the solo challenges. For instance, the players had to focus on completing different challenges instead of making field goals.

With the new season of Madden 22 MUT Season 3, the players can expect to see new rewards and new players. One can expect a higher difficulty in leveling up. One can expect to reset the levels.

The power-up pass that one can expect is around 95-96 and for succeeding in the game, one needs to start early in the game. It has also been revealed that the level and Ultimate Season Objectives for Madden 22 MUT Season 3 will be reset and new awards will be available soon.