Siriuspoint Sets Fourth-quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date

SiriusPoint Ltd. has announced that they are going to officially release the financial results of the fourth quarter of 2021 on February 24, 2022, Thursday. They will be releasing the Fourth Quarter 2021 earnings after the market closes that day. The fourth quarter had started on October 1, 2021.

And then, the very next day i.e. February 25, 2022, on Friday at 8:30 am (Eastern Time), SiriusPoint will discuss its financial results in a conference call. You can be a part of this conference call by dialing 1-877-451-6152 for domestic calls and 1-201-389-0879 for international calls. Once your call is answered, ask for SiriusPoint Ltd. Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Call.

Moreover, if you are interested in becoming a part of SiriusPoint, or just want to know about what happens at the conference, you can watch it as well. This is because a live webcast of the conference will be accessible to everyone. All you have to do to get access is log into the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website. You can visit the page at www.siriuspt.com.

Then, an online replay will also be available immediately after the call ends for anyone to watch in case they missed the live webcast on the SiriusPoint website.

Siriuspoint Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Result

A couple of months back, on November 3, 2021, SiriusPoint announced the earnings results of the Third Quarter 2021. This quarter had ended back on September 30, 2021. The total loss incurred in the third quarter is $48 million. This is equivalent to $0.34 per diluted common share. And the net investment income is $200 million. This includes the 16.3% return the company got from investing in TP Enhance.

About SiriusPoint

Founded in 2011, SiriusPoint Ltd. is a global company having clients in around 150 countries. Its headquarter is located in Bermuda and has offices all around the world. Moreover, the insurer and reinsurer company is known to provide solutions to brokers and clients.

SiriusPoint is also a part of the New York Stock Exchange (SPNT). And with a total capital above $3 billion, the companies linked to SiriusPoint have the great financial strength of A- (Excellent).