Release Date, Plot, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know About Saints & Sinners Season 6!

The final season, Saints and Sinners Season 6, has been renewed by Bounce Tv and will be released soon. The show which aired for the very first time in 2016 managed to garner lots of love from viewers all around the world.

The soap opera has managed to keep viewers hinged to it in season after season. And we expect no less from season 6. So, here is everything you need to know about Saints and Sinner season 6.

An official release date for Saints and Sinners Season 6 is finally here! The final season of the series will have eight episodes. The first one will air on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at 8 p.m. The rest of the seven episodes will air one by one weekly after that.

Talking about the immense success of the show, David Hudson said:

“Saints & Sinners has been a breakthrough success, attracting a huge and loyal fanbase and taking them on a rollercoaster ride every season and was the No. 1 most-watched program on television, beating such shows as The $100,000 Pyramid on ABC, What Just Happened? (Fox), Instinct (CBS) and Big Little Lies (HBO), in the delivery of African Americans 18-49 and 25-54 Sunday night between 9-10 p.m.”

Saints and Sinners Season 6 Plot

The final season of the series will be greater than ever. It will be set against a large southern church. And will be full of deceit, betrayal, greed, secrets, manipulation, sexual affairs, and much more.

Cast

Fans should be prepared to say goodbye to their favorite characters as Saints and Sinners season 6 will be the last season for the series. The cast of the show has worked very hard to make the series the big name it is today. Many have come and gone as the show progressed. And now, fans can expect to see the following cast members in the final season:

Vanessa Bell Calloway as Lady Ella Johnson

Clifton Powell as Rex Fisher

Jasmine Burke as Dr. Christie Johnson

Tray Chaney as Kendrick Murphy

Donna Biscoe as Lady Leona Byrd

Christian Keyes as Levi Sterling

Keith Robinson asp Calloway

Karlie Redd as Paige Morris

Lisa Wu as Felicia Thompson

J. D. Williams as Jabari Morris

Dawn Halfkenny as Angela Parks

Ashani Roberts as Tamara

Kaye Singleton as Josie

Saints & Sinners Season 6 Trailer

While a proper trailer for season 6 still has to release, a teaser was revealed recently. In this teaser, viewers get to see glimpses of characters along with the release date at the end. You can check this teaser out on Youtube.

An official trailer for Saints & Sinners Season 6 will probably release soon considering the release date is just around the corner. As soon as the trailer does release, we’ll share it here.