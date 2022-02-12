Salt and Sacrifice Is Expected to Get a Release Date Soon

Salt and Sacrifice, the sequel to fan loved Salt and Sanctuary, is going to be making its way very soon to PC, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4. The developers, Ska Studios and Devoured Studios, recently released a new trailer announcing the release date for the 2D action game. And it’s safe to say the game is closer than ever for fans to play.

In a trailer that showed how the lethal the game is going to turn, Ska Studios and Devoured Studios announced that Salt and Sacrifice will be released on May 10, 2022. It also told gamers to be ready for single-player as well as multiplayer with co-op and PVP to kill all mages. Because this time that is the ultimate goal forever player.

There are several other updates that have been provided since the game was announced last year. And to find it all, continue reading!

Storyline

Salt and Sacrifice expands the world of Salt and Sanctuary. It takes place in the Kingdom of Altarstone, a kingdom that is now rotting and decaying thanks to mages. The mages are the cause of corruption as well as chaos in the kingdom. And this is why they must be killed.

This is why Marked Inquisitors are needed. They are the only warriors that can end bring to the mages and their evil magic. But remember, inquisitors must not betray each other and in fact, help each other out. Only then can the kingdom of Altartone survive.

Salt and Sacrifice Gameplay

A gameplay trailer was released for Salt and Sacrifice. And it has been confirmed that the sequel will be similar to Salt and Sanctuary but only better. There will be a new multiplayer mode for players to fight enemies and defeat them along with their friends.

However, it still has to be confirmed how many players can play together at a time. New RPG elements have also been added to Salt and Sacrifice.

Many new mechanics are a part of the sequel. Moreover, new classes and skills will also be a major part of Salt and Sacrifice. Players will have the chance to be an assassin, fighters, high blades, clerics, duelists, paladin, sage, or rangers. We think it’s going to be a great addition for players to try out new combinations and make their strategies for defeating enemies better.

This time players will also be allowed to pet animals. This again is a new feature for the 2d game. Also, while solving quests and moving around the world, players can find treasure chests. These treasure chests can hold several useful items such as bombs.

Players will be allowed to travel to different areas and villages using portals to keep the essence of the 2D action game. Additionally, there will be hidden traps for players to look out for especially while traveling. It seems like this time, in Salt and Sacrifice, the world will be more developed and allow players to become a part of the constantly undergoing changes in this world.

Salt and Sacrifice Trailers

Since the Summer Games Fest, when the game was announced via a trailer, many new trailers for the sequel have been released. Each new trailer shows fans of Salt and Sanctuary how much better Salt and Sacrifice will be.

The first trailer aka the announcement trailer gave fans a glimpse of the heart-pounding action they should expect in Salt and Sacrifice. This was the same reason why the first game was such a hit. It also showed a couple of RPG-like customization options such as the freedom to choose from 8 different classes for gamers.

The concept of marked inquisitors was also introduced in this trailer. The players will be playing as marked inquisitors, who have been given a second chance to act better and bring an end to all the Chaos in the kingdom. Their ultimate purpose was also announced in this first trailer i.e to kill all mages.

In another 10 minute trailer, Salt and Sacrifice gameplay were shown. Players were given an idea of what to expect in the upcoming game and how it is going to be different from Salt and Sanctuary.

And now another trailer has been released announcing the game’s release date. This trailer is filled with epic action scenes which even involve taking the heart out of a mage in order to kill it. You can check out all the trailers on youtube.

Are Salt and Sacrifice free?

No, the game will not be free. Salt and Sacrifice will be available for $19.99.

Salt and Sacrifice Specifications

Salt and Sacrifice will be available on PC, PS4, and PS5. Following are the specifications for windows: